​Platforma LinkedIn face concedieri suplimentare în 2023

​Platforma LinkedIn face concedieri suplimentare în 2023

Platforma internațională de business și cariere LinkedIn, deținută de gigantul IT Microsoft, face concedieri suplimentare în anul 2023, completând șirul actual al disponibilizărilor de angajați din sectorul tech mondial. [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Buzău continuă proiectul „Teatru la Conac". Spectacolul „Fiecare lucru e minunat", programat pe 28 octombrie

Primăria Buzău continuă proiectul „Teatru la Conac”. Spectacolul „Fiecare lucru e minunat”, programat pe 28 octombrie

Articolul Primăria Buzău continuă proiectul „Teatru la Conac”. Spectacolul „Fiecare lucru e minunat”, programat pe 28 octombrie se poate citi integral… [citeste mai departe]

Ce se întâmplă cu palestinienii din Gaza? Anunţul Ursulei von der Leyen

Ce se întâmplă cu palestinienii din Gaza? Anunţul Ursulei von der Leyen

Europa va deschide un coridor aerian umanitar către Fâşia Gaza, a anunţat luni preşedinta Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen, declarând că palestinienii din Gaza „nu pot plăti preţul barbariei Hamas”, relatează AFP. „Palestinienii din Gaza au nevoie… [citeste mai departe]

Blocaj în trafic. Măsuri pentru fluidizarea traficului în zona Podului Grant

Blocaj în trafic. Măsuri pentru fluidizarea traficului în zona Podului Grant

Primăria Capitalei anunţă măsuri pentru fluidizarea traficului în zona Podului Grant, precum suplimentarea numărului de echipaje de poliţie rutieră care dirijează traficul şi delimitatoare pe traseul tramvaielor 11 şi 44. Deciziile au fost luate… [citeste mai departe]

Propunere legislativă pentru reducerea numărului de secretari de stat din ministere, adoptată tacit în Senat

Propunere legislativă pentru reducerea numărului de secretari de stat din ministere, adoptată tacit în Senat

Senatul a adoptat tacit, luni, propunerea legislativă a unor parlamentari neafiliaţi pentru modificarea Codului administrativ prin care, „din considerente de eficientizare bugetară”,… [citeste mai departe]

Diana Şoşoacă: Multe ţări încep să îmi copieze gestul de a-l refuza pe Zelenski

Diana Şoşoacă: Multe ţări încep să îmi copieze gestul de a-l refuza pe Zelenski

Diana Şoşoacă: Multe ţări încep să îmi copieze gestul de a-l refuza pe ZelenskiSenatorul Diana Şoşoacă, preşedintele S.O.S. România, a reacţionat la ştirea că Israel a refuzat vizitat lui Zelenski şi a scris pe facebook că ”se… [citeste mai departe]

Inscripţionarea monumentelor de for public se face obligatoriu în limba română, au decis senatorii

Inscripţionarea monumentelor de for public se face obligatoriu în limba română, au decis senatorii

Inscripţionarea monumentelor de for public se realizează în limba română, limba unei minorităţi naţionale, după caz, şi o limbă de circulaţie internaţională, prevede un amendament la proiectul legislativ… [citeste mai departe]

Simonis vrea să ducă PSD Timiş la următorul nivel! Se ştiu oamenii pe care social democraţii se vor baza la alegeri

Simonis vrea să ducă PSD Timiş la următorul nivel! Se ştiu oamenii pe care social democraţii se vor baza la alegeri

Alfred Simonis are încrredere că PSD poate fi o alternativă în Timiş, chiar dacă în acest moment PNL are CJT şi USR are Primăria. Acesta este convins că AUR-ul… [citeste mai departe]

Surpriză mare! Se știe cine va câștiga ultimul sezon din Chefi la cuțite, jurizat de Bontea, Dumitrescu și Scarlatescu

Surpriză mare! Se știe cine va câștiga ultimul sezon din Chefi la cuțite, jurizat de Bontea, Dumitrescu și Scarlatescu

Surpriză mare! Se știe cine va câștiga ultimul sezon din Chefi la cuțite, jurizat de Bontea, Dumitrescu și ScarlatescuChiar dacă emisiunea încă se difuzează… [citeste mai departe]

Atenție arădeni: creanțele fiscale mai mici de 40 de lei au fost anulate

Atenție arădeni: creanțele fiscale mai mici de 40 de lei au fost anulate

Arădenii care au creanțe mai mici de 40 de lei ni vor mai fi nevoiți să le plătească. Creanţe fiscale sunt, de fapt, impozitele, taxele şi contribuţiile sociale, precum şi dobânzile, penalităţile sau majorările aferente acestora. Consilierii locali au… [citeste mai departe]


Parlamentul lui Mickey Mouse? Un tren care transporta europarlamentari la Strasbourg a ajuns, din greșeală, la Disneylan

Publicat:
Parlamentul lui Mickey Mouse? Un tren care transporta europarlamentari la Strasbourg a ajuns, din greșeală, la Disneylan

Un tren care transporta sute de europarlamentari și funcționari ai a ajuns luni, pentru scurt timp, la Disneyland, dupa ce a greșit drumul spre Strasbourg, scrie Politico. Who's on the EU Parliament train that accidentally got sent to Disneyland? ???? Get in touch :) — ✍️ (@EddyWax) October 16, 2023 A […] The post Parlamentul lui ? Un tren care transporta europarlamentari la Strasbourg a ajuns, din greșeala, la Disneylan appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

