Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The EU’s top diplomat said Israel’s actions in Gaza already may have breached international law, as he underlined the need for the EU to continue funding the Palestinian Authority in the wake of a Hamas attack on Israel Saturday, according to Politico. “The right for self-defense has to be done within…

- Apple will update the iPhone 12 to become compliant with European rules on electromagnetic radiation, according to a report by Agence France-Presse and confirmed by Politico. The U.S. tech giant pledged to provide a software update in the coming days, a French official from the digital ministry told…

- Parlamentul European a declarat ca liderul belarus, Aleksandr Lukașenko, este implicat in conflictul ucrainean și a cerut Curții Penale Internaționale de la Haga (CPI) sa emita mandat pentru arestarea acestuia, se arata in rezoluția Parlamentului European. Dupa cum precizeaza RIA – Novosti, raportul…

- NATO was in cleanup mode Wednesday after a senior official sparked a dust-up over his suggestion that Ukraine could cede territory to Russia in exchange for NATO membership, according to Politico. The controversy started Tuesday when Stian Jenssen, director of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s…

- Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki proposed holding a referendum asking citizens whether they support the arrival of “thousands of illegal migrants coming from the Middle East and Africa” under the European Union’s relocation policy, according to Politico. In a video posted on social networks…

- Romania is working to find more ways to help transport Ukrainian grain, the country’s foreign minister said Monday, describing the security situation in the Black Sea region as “quite serious,” according to Politico. More than half of Ukrainian exports using the EU’s solidarity lane corridors set up…

- U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House on Thursday, with the Ukraine war and Italy’s relations with China expected to be among the top items on the agenda, according to Reuters. Italy‘s first woman prime minister came to power last October and is seeking…

- Militarii americani și-au trimis timp de zece ani e-mailurile catre un aliat al Moscovei unde sunt activi mercenari Wagner. Cauza ar fi, aparent, o greșeala de tastare. E-mailurile destinate domeniului „.mil” al armatei americane au fost trimise timp mulți ani catre Mali, o țara din Africa de Vest.…