In 2017, the Romanian Presidency sponsored an contemporary art exhibition where a non-conformist artist exhibited unconventional paintings made with … her own vulva. The “Art encounters” exhibition, a contemporary art biennial, organized at the end of last year, under the high patronage of the Romanian Presidency, had among the exhibits, the unconventional works of artist The post PAINTINGS CREATED WITH OWN GENITAL ORGAN, EXPOSED UNDER THE HIGH PATRONAGE OF THE ROMANIAN PRESIDENCY. PHOTO appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .