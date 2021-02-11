Over 95% of the insurance policies sold by some brokers are in digital format

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu said on Thursday that opening schools on February 8 will be "successful" "one way or another." According to the minister, the problems with virtual teaching are "structural, not circumstantial problems," which "any country meets." "We will manage to…

- Romania's retail trade turnover volume (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased in the first 11 months of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, both as unadjusted series and as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, by 2.1%, respectively…

- The Government approved the decision under which the state of alert on the entire territory of Romania is extended by 30 days, starting December 14, Government representatives informed on Friday, according to AGERPRES The Government Decision was adopted according to the proposals approved…

- A number of 7,067 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, following 31,437 tests processed nationwide, the Group of Strategic Communication (GCS) informs on Thursday, according to AGERPRES. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test,…

- Romania's trade balance deficit (FOB/CIF) increased by 827.5 million euros, January through October 2019, up to 14.858 billion euros, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Thursday, according to AGERPRES. According to the official statistics,…

- The third edition of the Palestinian Film Festival begins on Thursday, with eight films to be screened online on the Eventbook platform for five days, according to AGERPRES. Organisers have also prepared five Q&A events with special guests that will be broadcast every night via live streaming…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation on Thursday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, having an opinion exchange on priority topics on the NATO agenda, in the perspective of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting, in the beginning of December. According…

- A further 167 people (91 men and 76 women) infected with the novel coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of deaths in Romania to 9,596, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES. Two of the deaths were recorded in the age category 30-39 years,…