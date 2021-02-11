Over 95% of the insurance policies sold by some brokers are in digital formatPublicat:
Brokerage companies have developed and implemented a series of digital processes to ensure the proper functioning of the relationship with clients and business partners, so that over 95% of the insurance policies sold by some brokers are in digital format, the representatives of the National Union of Insurance Brokerage and Consulting Companies in Romania (UNSICAR) say. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the digitization of the activity was, is and will be an important topic for UNSICAR and for the insurance market in general, the process being a continuous one and driven…
