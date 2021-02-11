Over 95% of the insurance policies sold by some brokers are in digital format

Stiri Recomandate

Vicepreședinte al USR Timiș, secretar de stat la Ministerul Dezvoltării

Vicepreședinte al USR Timiș, secretar de stat la Ministerul Dezvoltării

Un alt timișorean va ocupa funcția de secretar de stat la Ministerul Dezvoltării după ce liberalul Cătălin Iapă a ajuns această poziție din guvern, cu Ludovic Orban premier, fiind sprijinit de Nicolae Robu. De data aceasta este vorba de USR-istul Călin… [citeste mai departe]

FIAD: A căzut cu mașina-n râu!

FIAD: A căzut cu mașina-n râu!

Un accident rutier a avut loc în urmă cu puțin timp în localitatea Fiad. O mașină a părăsit carosabilul, ajungând în râu. Din fericire pentru șoferul care era singur în mașină, un utilaj cu macara a trecut prin zonă la scurt timp.. Un apel la 112 anunța un acciednt rutier pe raza localității Fiad. Șoferul unui autoturism a pierdut controlul… [citeste mai departe]

Brexit - UE este hotărâtă să facă funcţional Protocolul privind Irlanda de Nord

Brexit - UE este hotărâtă să facă funcţional Protocolul privind Irlanda de Nord

Vicepreşedintele Comisiei Europene pentru relaţii interinstituţionale, Maros Sefcovic, a afirmat joi că blocul comunitar este hotărât să protejeze pacea în Irlanda de Nord şi să facă funcţional protocolul post-Brexit privitor la această… [citeste mai departe]

BREAKING - Ministrul Educației acuză lipsa testelor rapide în școli din cauza lipsei medicilor: E mai mult decât trist, dar aceasta este realitatea

BREAKING - Ministrul Educației acuză lipsa testelor rapide în școli din cauza lipsei medicilor: E mai mult decât trist, dar aceasta este realitatea

Ministrul Educației, Sorin Cîmpeanu, a declarat joi, la RTV, că în marea majoritatea a școlilor… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus: Inca doua persoane au decedat la nivelul judetului Constanta

Coronavirus: Inca doua persoane au decedat la nivelul judetului Constanta

Este vorba despre doi barbati care aveau comorbiditati.Deces 776: Barbat, 78 de ani, Constanta, comorbiditati infarct miocardic anterior, fibrilatie atriala, insuficienta cardiaca cronica clasa IV NYHA, enterocolita acuta cu Clostridium difficile , decedat… [citeste mai departe]

G4Media: Magistrați și jurnaliști, victimele unei operațiuni de filaj. Procurorul Fleckhammer, acum șef de secție la DIICOT, a clasat dosarul

G4Media: Magistrați și jurnaliști, victimele unei operațiuni de filaj. Procurorul Fleckhammer, acum șef de secție la DIICOT, a clasat dosarul

Dosarul anchetei privind filajul magistraților și jurnaliștilor din februarie 2020, când aceștia au fost urmăriți… [citeste mai departe]

G4 Media: Cine sunt cei care au filat magistrați și jurnaliști în urmă cu un an. În peisaj apare și un fost ofițer SRI. Dosarul a fost clasat de procurorul DIICOT Fleckhammer

G4 Media: Cine sunt cei care au filat magistrați și jurnaliști în urmă cu un an. În peisaj apare și un fost ofițer SRI. Dosarul a fost clasat de procurorul DIICOT Fleckhammer

Din ordonanța de clasare a dosarului… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis: I invite you all to go and get vaccinated when your turn comes

Klaus Iohannis: I invite you all to go and get vaccinated when your turn comes

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday said that Romania is on a "plateau" in terms of COVID-19 cases and underscored that the restrictions must be observed. "We are, as they say, on a plateau, which means that the number of people who are found… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Educației: 573 de elevi și profesori, confirmați cu COVID-19 în doar 4 zile. Klaus Iohannis: “Situația este bună”

Ministerul Educației: 573 de elevi și profesori, confirmați cu COVID-19 în doar 4 zile. Klaus Iohannis: “Situația este bună”

Nu mai puțin de 573 de elevi și profesori au fost confirmați cu COVID-19 în doar patru zile de la deschiderea școlilor. După ce ministrul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Over 95% of the insurance policies sold by some brokers are in digital format

Publicat:
Over 95% of the insurance policies sold by some brokers are in digital format

Brokerage companies have developed and implemented a series of digital processes to ensure the proper functioning of the relationship with clients and business partners, so that over 95% of the insurance policies sold by some brokers are in digital format, the representatives of the of and in Romania (UNSICAR) say. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the digitization of the activity was, is and will be an important topic for UNSICAR and for the insurance market in general, the process being a continuous one and driven…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EduMin Cimpeanu says schools to open one way or another

09:45, 08.01.2021 - Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu said on Thursday that opening schools on February 8 will be "successful" "one way or another." According to the minister, the problems with virtual teaching are "structural, not circumstantial problems," which "any country meets." "We will manage to…

INS: Retail turnover up by 2.1 pct in first 11 months of 2020

10:35, 07.01.2021 - Romania's retail trade turnover volume (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased in the first 11 months of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, both as unadjusted series and as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, by 2.1%, respectively…

Government approves decision on state of alert 30-day extension, starting December 14

13:30, 11.12.2020 - The Government approved the decision under which the state of alert on the entire territory of Romania is extended by 30 days, starting December 14, Government representatives informed on Friday, according to AGERPRES The Government Decision was adopted according to the proposals approved…

GCS: 7,067 new cases of COVID-19 following 31,437 tests in past 24 hours

14:40, 10.12.2020 - A number of 7,067 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, following 31,437 tests processed nationwide, the Group of Strategic Communication (GCS) informs on Thursday, according to AGERPRES. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test,…

Romania's trade balance deficit increases by 827.5 M euros in Jan-Oct

10:50, 10.12.2020 - Romania's trade balance deficit (FOB/CIF) increased by 827.5 million euros, January through October 2019, up to 14.858 billion euros, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Thursday, according to AGERPRES. According to the official statistics,…

Palestinian Film Festival to begin on Thursday; eight films to run at this virtual edition

13:06, 25.11.2020 - The third edition of the Palestinian Film Festival begins on Thursday, with eight films to be screened online on the Eventbook platform for five days, according to AGERPRES. Organisers have also prepared five Q&A events with special guests that will be broadcast every night via live streaming…

ForMin Aurescu, NATO SecGen Stoltenberg discuss Romania's commitments inside NATO

16:11, 19.11.2020 - Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation on Thursday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, having an opinion exchange on priority topics on the NATO agenda, in the perspective of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting, in the beginning of December. According…

Coronavirus/ 167 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in past 24 hrs

14:05, 19.11.2020 - A further 167 people (91 men and 76 women) infected with the novel coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of deaths in Romania to 9,596, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES. Two of the deaths were recorded in the age category 30-39 years,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 12 februarie 2021
Bucuresti -6°C | 2°C
Iasi -9°C | -7°C
Cluj-Napoca -11°C | -8°C
Timisoara -8°C | -3°C
Constanta -8°C | -0°C
Brasov -12°C | -8°C
Baia Mare -12°C | -8°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 11.02.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 230.985,60 530.985,60
II (5/6) 4 19.248,80 -
III (4/6) 273 282,03 -
IV (3/6) 4.987 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 834.586,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 11 februarie 2021
USD 4.0205
EUR 4.8744
CHF 4.5115
GBP 5.5666
CAD 3.1658
XAU 238.059
JPY 3.8392
CNY 0.6237
AED 1.0946
AUD 3.107
MDL 0.2296
BGN 2.4922

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec