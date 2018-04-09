Over 2,800 petty crimes, rd 22,000 fines, over 1,300 drivers' licenses lifted on Easter holiday

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Mega-Image will be open on April, 9, from 10AM to 6PM. Some Mega-Image stores inside the malls will be open on Easter Day, and some that are placed around offices will remain closed on Monday, April 9....

- Monday The weather will be warm for this time of year. During the day it will be sunny , and at night there will be cloudy in the western regions, and on restricted areas it will rain, for a short...

- Ultimul act de caritate al profesorului Stephen Hawking a fost dezvaluit de o organizație caritabila care ajuta oamenii fara adapost și pe cei infometați. In timpul funeraliilor sale, in cealalta parte a orașului avea loc o masa festiva de Paște pentru nevoiași, platita chiar de fizician. Pe mesele…

- Cinci elefanți au condus la închiderea unei autostrazi din sud-estul Spaniei pentru mai multe ore, dupa ce au evadat dintr-un vehicul implicat într-un accident, informeaza BBC. Unul dintre elefanți a murit din cauza ranilor, în timp ce alți doi au fost raniți și ridicați…

- Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu hails the enforcement of regulations on cross-border portability of online content services within the European Union and underscored that they "open new possibilities" for the EU citizens, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent…

- Interior Minister Carmen Dan shows on Monday in a Facebook post on the occasion of the Romanian Passport Day that administrative and legislative measures will not solve the systemic problems this year, but good things were made that will streamline the whole process of issuing and delivering travel…

- Romania has called on the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for help with its immunoglobulin crisis, Health Minister Sorina Pintea announced on Monday. "In order to solve this problem, Romania has suspended the clawback tax on this product for a period of two years and yet nothing happened. This…

- The Supervisory Board and Executive Board of IMMOFINANZ AG today decided to continue the suspension of detailed discussions over a possible merger between CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (CA Immo) and IMMOFINANZ for the time being and to also evaluate other strategic options. Following the successful conclusion…