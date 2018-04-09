Over 2,800 petty crimes, rd 22,000 fines, over 1,300 drivers' licenses lifted on Easter holiday

Stiri Recomandate

Încă o maşină în flăcări! Şoferul susţine că automobilul s-a aprins din mers. Pasagerii au ieşit la timp

Încă o maşină în flăcări! Şoferul susţine că automobilul s-a aprins din mers. Pasagerii au ieşit la timp

Fum dens şi flăcări puternice au putut fi observate în apropierea satului Condriţa, din municipiul Chişinău. O maşina s-a transformat într-un morman de fiare, după ce din… [citeste mai departe]

Miercuri, 11 aprilie, "Pianul Călător" ajunge la Alba Iulia. Piese celebre de Mozart, Beethoven, Schumann şi George Enescu pe scena Casei de Cultură a Sindicatelor

Miercuri, 11 aprilie, ”Pianul Călător” ajunge la Alba Iulia. Piese celebre de Mozart, Beethoven, Schumann şi George Enescu pe scena Casei de Cultură a Sindicatelor

Pianistul Horia Mihail pleacă din nou la drum într-un turneu… [citeste mai departe]

Studii oficiale: generația tânără riscă să moară de foame! Pensia nu va mai însemna nimic

Studii oficiale: generația tânără riscă să moară de foame! Pensia nu va mai însemna nimic

Fără o diversificare a surselor de venit la pensionare, viitorul românilor va fi unul extrem de trist, atenționează Asociația pentru Pensii Administrate Privat din România (APAPR). Concret, pensia oferită de… [citeste mai departe]

Atac asupra unui aerodrom sirian. Moscova și regimul sirian acuză Israelul. Ședință de urgență a Consiliului de securitate al ONU

Atac asupra unui aerodrom sirian. Moscova și regimul sirian acuză Israelul. Ședință de urgență a Consiliului de securitate al ONU

Un aeroport militar din Siria a fost bombardat luni în zori, iar operațiunea militară este, deocamdată, învăluită în mister. Aeroportul… [citeste mai departe]

Când începe Insula Iubirii, sezonul 4

Când începe Insula Iubirii, sezonul 4

Anul acesta, fanii emisiunii „Temptation Island – Insula iubirii” vor avea parte de și mai multă adrenalină și povești impresionante de iubire, potrivit declarațiilor făcute recent de prezentatorul Radu Vâlcan. Filmările reality-show-ului s-au încheiat, iar în curând, va rula pe micile ecrane prima ediție. Toți se întreabă… [citeste mai departe]

Împuşcături pe stradă în Sighişoara. O femeie care a tras cu un pistol cu bile a fost reţinută de poliţişti

Împuşcături pe stradă în Sighişoara. O femeie care a tras cu un pistol cu bile a fost reţinută de poliţişti

IPJ Mureş a anunţat, într-un comunicat de presă, că în ziua de Paşte, "în faţa unui club din Sighişoara, o femeie, de 42 de ani, ar fi adresat ameninţări şi ar fi făcut… [citeste mai departe]

Datele a zeci de milioane de utilizatori Facebook ar putea fi depozitate în Rusia

Datele a zeci de milioane de utilizatori Facebook ar putea fi depozitate în Rusia

Datele adunate de Cambridge Analytica de la Facebook ar putea proveni de la peste 87 de milioane de utilizatori şi ar putea fi depozitate în Rusia, spune Christopher Wylie, denunţătorul companiei, relatează CNN conform News.ro . Wylie a… [citeste mai departe]

Siria, pe agenda ONU. Consiliul de Securitate va discuta despre atacul chimic

Siria, pe agenda ONU. Consiliul de Securitate va discuta despre atacul chimic

Consiliul de Securitate al Naţiunilor Unite se reuneşte astăzi la solicitarea a nouă ţări, printre care SUA, Franţa şi Marea Britanie, pentru a discuta situaţia din Siria. Întrunirea are loc după atacul chimic soldat cu 70 de morţi şi peste 500 de… [citeste mai departe]

O altă firmă de analiză a datelor, suspendată de Facebook pentru că folosea tactici asemănătoare Cambridge Analytica

O altă firmă de analiză a datelor, suspendată de Facebook pentru că folosea tactici asemănătoare Cambridge Analytica

CubeYou susţinea că foloseşte chestionarele „pentru cercetări academice fără profit", însă informaţiile obţinute erau apoi transmise oamenilor de marketing… [citeste mai departe]

Reacție furibundă la Bruxelles, după victoria lui Viktor Orban: E cea mai întunecată epocă pe care a cunoscut-o vreodată Europa

Reacție furibundă la Bruxelles, după victoria lui Viktor Orban: E cea mai întunecată epocă pe care a cunoscut-o vreodată Europa

Europarlamentarul belgian Guy Verhofstadt comentează rezultatul alegerilor legislative din Ungaria, condamnând faptul că discursul urii… [citeste mai departe]


Over 2,800 petty crimes, rd 22,000 fines, over 1,300 drivers' licenses lifted on Easter holiday

Publicat:
Over 2,800 petty crimes, rd 22,000 fines, over 1,300 drivers' licenses lifted on Easter holiday

ore than 2,800 petty crimes were registered by the police during the Easter holiday, with about 22,000 fines and 1,324 drivers' licenses lifted, on Monday informs the Romanian Police General Inspectorate (IGPR) in a release.
"Over 8,000 police staff acted daily at national level, from 5 to 8 April, to prevent the anti-social deeds and maintain public order and safety. As many as 1,117 actions were organised and the police settled 11,958 events, out of which over 10,000 were being notified at the 112 unique phone number. Following the activities of the police officers during this period,…

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

MEGA-IMAGE EASTER SCHEDULE

12:06, 09.04.2018 -   Mega-Image will be open on April, 9, from 10AM to 6PM. Some Mega-Image stores inside the malls will be open on Easter Day, and some that are placed around offices will remain closed on Monday, April 9....

Weather Forecast for the Week of April 10-15

12:06, 09.04.2018 -   Monday The weather will be warm for this time of year. During the day it will be sunny , and at night there will be cloudy in the western regions, and on restricted areas it will rain, for a short...

Ultimul act caritabil al lui Stephen Hawking: A platit pentru o masa festiva pentru 50 de oameni fara adapost

15:17, 03.04.2018 - Ultimul act de caritate al profesorului Stephen Hawking a fost dezvaluit de o organizație caritabila care ajuta oamenii fara adapost și pe cei infometați. In timpul funeraliilor sale, in cealalta parte a orașului avea loc o masa festiva de Paște pentru nevoiași, platita chiar de fizician. Pe mesele…

VIDEO Spania: Un camion n care se aflau cinci elefanți, implicat ntr-un accident rutier/ Circulația a fost oprita mai multe ore, din cauza elefanților care au evadat din mașina

07:33, 03.04.2018 - Cinci elefanți au condus la închiderea unei autostrazi din sud-estul Spaniei pentru mai multe ore, dupa ce au evadat dintr-un vehicul implicat într-un accident, informeaza BBC. Unul dintre elefanți a murit din cauza ranilor, în timp ce alți doi au fost raniți și ridicați…

Minister-delegate Negrescu: New European regulations on online content services open new possibilities for EU citizens

15:12, 02.04.2018 - Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu hails the enforcement of regulations on cross-border portability of online content services within the European Union and underscored that they "open new possibilities" for the EU citizens, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent…

IntMin on Passport Day: We have done good things to streamline issuing of travel documents

17:03, 19.03.2018 - Interior Minister Carmen Dan shows on Monday in a Facebook post on the occasion of the Romanian Passport Day that administrative and legislative measures will not solve the systemic problems this year, but good things were made that will streamline the whole process of issuing and delivering travel…

HealthMin Pintea: Romania calls on EU Civil Protection Mechanism for help with immunoglobulin

13:04, 06.03.2018 - Romania has called on the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for help with its immunoglobulin crisis, Health Minister Sorina Pintea announced on Monday. "In order to solve this problem, Romania has suspended the clawback tax on this product for a period of two years and yet nothing happened. This…

Immofinanz suspenda momentan discuțiile privind fuziunea cu CA Immo

20:58, 28.02.2018 - The Supervisory Board and Executive Board of IMMOFINANZ AG today decided to continue the suspension of detailed discussions over a possible merger  between CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (CA Immo) and IMMOFINANZ for the time being and to also evaluate other strategic options.  Following the successful conclusion…


