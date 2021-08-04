Olympics 2020: Romania's Novac advances to men's javelin throw final

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Atleta romana Bianca Florentina Ghelber s-a clasat pe locul 6, marti, in finala probei feminine de aruncare a ciocanului la Jocurile Olimpice de la Tokyo, cu un rezultat de 74,18 metri, record personal, medalia de aur revenindu-i polonezei Anita Wlodarczyk, care a fost campioana olimpica si in 2012…

- Ancuța Bodnar and Simona Radiș won gold in the women’s double sculls on Wednesday, bringing the first Olympic title for the Romanian team. As Olympic rowing continued after a two-day hiatus at Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway, New Zealand picked up silver and the Netherlands earned bronze. In the male coxless…

- Romania took its first gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, on Wednesday, in rowing, in women's double sculls, through Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis, who have won outright Final A at the Sea Forest Waterway. Bodnar and Radis, world vice champions (2019, Linz), led the race from start…

- Romanian swimmer David Popovici (16 years of age) has qualified on Tuesday for the semifinals of the men's 100m freestyle event in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, with the eighth time of the heats, 48 seconds 03/100. Popovici was fourth in his heat, heat 9, and Italian Thomas Ceccon scored the…

- Romanian boxer Maria Claudia Nechita progressed to the quarter-finals of the women's 54-57 kg category at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Somali Ramla Said Ahmed Ali by unanimous decision (5-0) on Monday at the Kokugikan Arena. Nechita dominated the fight and scored in rapid jabs. Ramla…

- Romanian tennis player Elena Gabriela Ruse qualified for the final of the WTA tournament in Palermo, with total prizes of 189,708 euros, on Saturday, after defeating sixth seeded French player Oceane Dodin, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (0), 6-1. Ruse will play the second consecutive WTA final, both coming…

- Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea advanced to the third round of the women's singles event at the French Open after beating Italian Martina Trevisan 6-4 3-6 6-4 on Wednesday in Paris. Cirstea, 31, world number 54, got a near win at the end of a match that lasted two hours and 37 minutes.…