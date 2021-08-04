Olympics 2020: Romania's Novac advances to men's javelin throw final

Olympics 2020: Romania's Novac advances to men's javelin throw finalPublicat:
Romanian athlete Alexandru Mihaita Novac advanced to the final of the men's javelin throw event on Wednesday at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, with a throw of 83.27 metres, agerpres reports. Novac managed to throw the spear 83.27 m in his first attempt, his best performance this season, finishing fourth in Group A and seventh overall.
In qualification, Indian Neeraj Chopra had the best throw, 86.65 metres.
Novac will compete in the final on Saturday, July 7.
Romania has lined up ten track and field athletes to the Olympic Games in Tokyo: Florentina Costina Iusco, Alina Rotaru…
