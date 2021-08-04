Olympics 2020: Romania's Novac advances to men's javelin throw final

Stiri Recomandate

Tenismanul canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, al doilea favorit al turneului ATP de la Washington, s-a calificat în optimile de finală ale acestei competiţii, dotată cu premii în valoare de 1.895.290 dolari,… [citeste mai departe]

Schimbările climatice vor face ravagii în România: Sunt anunțate temperaturi de 70 de grade Schimbările climatice vor face ravagii în România: Sunt anunțate temperaturi de 70 de grade Schimbările climatice și efectele… [citeste mai departe]

&"Young Boys este o echipă mult mai puternică decât noi, trebuie să recunoaştem, atât fizic, cât şi la contactele 1 la 1. Vreau să îmi felicit jucătorii pentru efortul… [citeste mai departe]

Vineri, 6 august 2021, începând cu orele 18:00, Fanfara Promenada vă invită la un nou concert din seria festivalului „Promenada Verii”.Al treilea concert al seriei, intitulat „Fiii Ghirișenilor” va... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe știri… [citeste mai departe]

Un șofer grec, care a omorât un bulgar și a fugit de la locul accidentului, a fost prins la Măgurele, după ce a încercat să-și repare mașina. Bărbatul a fost reţinut, marţi seară, de poliţiştii din Ilfov. ”În… [citeste mai departe]

De mai bine de două săptămâni Monica Gabor se află în Dubai. Recent, aceasta a avut parte de o întâlnire neașteptată și plăcută cu una dintre cele mai importante persoane… [citeste mai departe]

Majorarea pensiei minime până la 2.000 de lei, gestionarea crizei pandemice, curăţarea instituţiilor statului de persoane corupte şi restabilirea asistenţei financiare externe. Sunt priorităţile imediate ale Guvernului condus de Natalia Gavriliţa, după ce… [citeste mai departe]

Un urs polar a fost inclus marţi în categoria "animalelor problematice" după ce a atacat o echipă de documentarişti într-o bază din nord-estul Groenlandei, a anunţat armata daneză, care a autorizat împuşcarea acestuia în caz… [citeste mai departe]

Festivalul Internaţional de Film Independent Anonimul prezintă cu două zile înaintea premierei mondiale Respect, filmul consacrat reginei muzicii soul Aretha Franklin, având-o ca protagonistă pe Jennifer Hudson, aleasă de însăşi… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Sănătăţii, Ioana Mihăilă, a declarat, într-un interviu acordat News.ro, că a înaintat Guvernului o serie de propuneri care să accelereze procesul de vaccinare anti-COVID în România. Pe lângă vaccinarea oamenilor în ambulatorii sau acasă,… [citeste mai departe]


Olympics 2020: Romania's Novac advances to men's javelin throw final

Publicat:
Olympics 2020: Romania's Novac advances to men's javelin throw final

Romanian athlete advanced to the final of the men's javelin throw event on Wednesday at the in Tokyo, with a throw of 83.27 metres, agerpres reports. Novac managed to throw the spear 83.27 m in his first attempt, his best performance this season, finishing fourth in Group A and seventh overall.
In qualification, had the best throw, 86.65 metres.

Novac will compete in the final on Saturday, July 7.

Romania has lined up ten track and field athletes to the in Tokyo: ,

