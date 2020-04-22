Official Cucsa: We will ask SRI to provide a report regarding its involvement in combating coronavirus

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A number of 468 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the last update, taking the total number of infections to 9,710 persons, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. Of the persons infected, 2,406 were declared cured…

- More than 78,000 fines were given since the situation created by the COVID-19 epidemic has kicked off, on Wednesday said president Klaus Iohannis, in a statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace."More than 870,000 control actions, checks of all kinds have been completed since the beginning…

- Over 13,000 people who did not comply with the measure regarding the restriction of movement have been detected so far by police officers who enforced contraventional sanctions worth 17,256,424 lei . '' Since the entry into force of Military Ordinance no. 3, the police found 13,611 persons who did…

- The toll of Romanians abroad who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) or who died due to COVID-19 (the coronavirus disese) remained unchanged: 59 infected citizens and 11 dead, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). Since the beginning of the epidemic of COVID-19 to date,…

- President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Thursday on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Romanian Intelligence Service, underlining that its role in the context of the coronavirus pandemic is essential. "The 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Romanian Intelligence…

- The Strategic Communication Group informs on Wednesday that there are 6,016 people in institutionalized quarantine in Romania for whom testing is carried out to find out if they test positive for the novel coronavirus.Another 96,055 people are in isolation at home and are under medical supervision.…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that there has been no confirmed novel coronavirus case in Romania so far, indicating that it has been decided to supplement the control measures in addition to the measures already taken. "As I speak, there is no confirmed case of infection with the virus…

- Interior Minister-designate Marcel Vela said on Wednesday, at the 2019 activity review of the Romanian Police, that he has 'zero' tolerance for those who do not understand to do their duty or break the law, instead of enforcing it."I will always praise and reward those who show involvement…