Official Cucsa: We will ask SRI to provide a report regarding its involvement in combating coronavirus

Stiri Recomandate

Parlamentul va cere SRI să prezinte demersurile pe care le-a făcut în combaterea coronavirusului

Parlamentul va cere SRI să prezinte demersurile pe care le-a făcut în combaterea coronavirusului

Comisia pentru controlul asupra activităţii SRI va solicita Serviciului Român de Informaţii să prezinte rapoarte privind demersurile în combaterea coronavirusului, dar şi situaţia defrişărilor pădurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Germania îi cere Rusiei să asigure securitatea jurnalistei Elena Milaşina după ameninţări ale liderului cecen

Germania îi cere Rusiei să asigure securitatea jurnalistei Elena Milaşina după ameninţări ale liderului cecen

Germania i-a cerut miercuri Rusiei să asigure securitatea jurnalistei multipremiate Elena Milaşina după o ameninţare formulată la adresa sa de liderul regiunii cecene Ramzan… [citeste mai departe]

Noul preşedinte al Consiliului Patronatelor Bancare din România a fost ales Răsvan Radu, CEO al UniCredit

Noul preşedinte al Consiliului Patronatelor Bancare din România a fost ales Răsvan Radu, CEO al UniCredit

Consiliul Patronatelor Bancare din România (CPBR), organizaţia patronală a sectorului bancar românesc, a decis numirea lui Răsvan Radu, CEO al UniCredit Bank, ca preşedinte al Consiliului… [citeste mai departe]

Poliţiştii au DAT LA PEŞTE - Captura obţinută prin confiscare de la braconieri este de 780 de kilograme

Poliţiştii au DAT LA PEŞTE - Captura obţinută prin confiscare de la braconieri este de 780 de kilograme

Poliţiştii din Delta Dunării au confiscat peste 780 de kilograme de peşte, în urma unei acţiuni pentru combaterea braconajului piscicol şi comerţului ilegal cu peşte, potrivit Agerpres.… [citeste mai departe]

Studiu : 9 din 10 retaileri non-alimentari estimeaza ca afacerile din 2020 vor fi afectate. Revenirea va incepe lent la finalul anului si se va consolida in 2021

Studiu : 9 din 10 retaileri non-alimentari estimeaza ca afacerile din 2020 vor fi afectate. Revenirea va incepe lent la finalul anului si se va consolida in 2021

Retailerii de produse nealimentare sunt printre cei mai afectati de masurile luate… [citeste mai departe]

Civic assn asks health min to dismiss manager of infectious disease institute over controversial statements

Civic assn asks health min to dismiss manager of infectious disease institute over controversial statements

In an open letter issued on Wednesday, the Reset civic association is asking Health Minister Nelu Tataru to dismiss Adrian Streinu Cercel as director of the Bucharest-based Matei Bals Institute… [citeste mai departe]

Viceprimarul Sectorului 2 Dan Cristian Popescu: Continuam in ritm sustinut cu masurile de dezinfectie si cu instalarea dispenserelor cu dezinfectant in blocuri

Viceprimarul Sectorului 2 Dan Cristian Popescu: Continuam in ritm sustinut cu masurile de dezinfectie si cu instalarea dispenserelor cu dezinfectant in blocuri

Cap Limpede, stiri adevarate: Viceprimarul Sectorului 2, Dan Cristian Popescu, a anuntat… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Amendat pentru altceva după o simplă observaţie. Dialogul dintre un şofer şi echipajul INP 9716

(video) Amendat pentru altceva după o simplă observaţie. Dialogul dintre un şofer şi echipajul INP 9716

Sandu Panuş este unul dintre puţinii şoferi din Republica Moldova care nu se lasă moi şi se „pun în poală” cu poliţiştii de patrulare. O face pentru că vrea să contribuie într-o oarecare… [citeste mai departe]

Sibiu - Cap de pod aerian pentru sezonierii pentru Germania!

Sibiu - Cap de pod aerian pentru sezonierii pentru Germania!

Continuă în ritm susținut zborurile spre Germanai care transportă muncitori sezonieri. După Aeroportul din Cluj, CENTRUL DE GREUTATE AL PODULUI AERIAN ROMÂNIA-GERMANIA S-A MUTAT LA SIBIU.... [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Official Cucsa: We will ask SRI to provide a report regarding its involvement in combating coronavirus

Publicat:
Official Cucsa: We will ask SRI to provide a report regarding its involvement in combating coronavirus

for the exercise of parliamentary control over the activity of SRI () will ask the Service to present reports regarding its involvement in combating the coronavirus, the situation of the deforestation and the so-called cyber attack on the IMM Invest system, the deputy head of this Committee, , stated on Wednesday.


Cucsa specified that the Committee will probably make this step next week.

"We have had a meeting today, but, unfortunately, we haven't met a quorum, because several of our colleagues haven't been able to come…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

GCS: 468 new coronavirus infection cases; total at 9,710

13:53, 22.04.2020 - A number of 468 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the last update, taking the total number of infections to 9,710 persons, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. Of the persons infected, 2,406 were declared cured…

Over 78k fines, given since coronavirus epidemic kicked off, says President Iohannis

17:19, 01.04.2020 - More than 78,000 fines were given since the situation created by the COVID-19 epidemic has kicked off, on Wednesday said president Klaus Iohannis, in a statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace."More than 870,000 control actions, checks of all kinds have been completed since the beginning…

Coronavirus/GCS: 13,611 persons break measure of movement restriction, fines of over 17 million lei

16:22, 27.03.2020 - Over 13,000 people who did not comply with the measure regarding the restriction of movement have been detected so far by police officers who enforced contraventional sanctions worth 17,256,424 lei . '' Since the entry into force of Military Ordinance no. 3, the police found 13,611 persons who did…

GCS: Number of Romanian citizens who tested positive for coronavirus abroad stands at 59; deaths - 11

16:16, 27.03.2020 - The toll of Romanians abroad who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) or who died due to COVID-19 (the coronavirus disese) remained unchanged: 59 infected citizens and 11 dead, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). Since the beginning of the epidemic of COVID-19 to date,…

President Iohannis: Role of Romanian Intelligence Service, essential in context of coronavirus pandemic

16:27, 26.03.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Thursday on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Romanian Intelligence Service, underlining that its role in the context of the coronavirus pandemic is essential. "The 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Romanian Intelligence…

Coronavirus: 6,016 people in institutionalized quarantine, 96,055 in self-isolation

15:02, 25.03.2020 - The Strategic Communication Group informs on Wednesday that there are 6,016 people in institutionalized quarantine in Romania for whom testing is carried out to find out if they test positive for the novel coronavirus.Another 96,055 people are in isolation at home and are under medical supervision.…

President Iohannis says no confirmed case of coronavirus infection in Romania so far

17:04, 26.02.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that there has been no confirmed novel coronavirus case in Romania so far, indicating that it has been decided to supplement the control measures in addition to the measures already taken. "As I speak, there is no confirmed case of infection with the virus…

IntMin Designate Vela: Zero tolerance for those not doing their duty

17:06, 19.02.2020 - Interior Minister-designate Marcel Vela said on Wednesday, at the 2019 activity review of the Romanian Police, that he has 'zero' tolerance for those who do not understand to do their duty or break the law, instead of enforcing it."I will always praise and reward those who show involvement…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 22 aprilie 2020
Bucuresti 3°C | 18°C
Iasi 2°C | 17°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 18°C
Timisoara 6°C | 20°C
Constanta 4°C | 14°C
Brasov 0°C | 16°C
Baia Mare 3°C | 19°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 19.03.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 51.678,00 2.543.999,20
II (5/6) 1 17.226,00 -
III (4/6) 55 313,20 -
IV (3/6) 1.098 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.611.391,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 22 aprilie 2020
USD 4.4536
EUR 4.8382
CHF 4.5971
GBP 5.5039
CAD 3.1508
XAU 243.618
JPY 4.1363
CNY 0.6288
AED 1.2125
AUD 2.8233
MDL 0.2494
BGN 2.4737

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec