OECD slashes growth outlook for this year and next

- The euro zone economy grew much faster in the first quarter of the year than in the previous three months despite the impact of the war in Ukraine, the European Union statistics office said on Wednesday, revising its earlier estimates sharply higher, according to Reuters. Euro zone employment growth…

- The European Union is set to unveil a raft of measures ranging from boosting renewables and LNG imports to lowering energy demand in its quest to cut dependence on Russian supplies, according to Bloomberg. The 195 billion-euro plan due Wednesday will center on cutting red tape for wind and solar farms,…

- The war in Ukraine pushed the European Commission to slash its annual growth expectation to 2.7% for both the EU and eurozone this year, down from the previous forecast of 4%, the EU executive announced Monday, according to Politico. The Commission also hiked its inflation forecast to 6.1% for the eurozone…

- Ukraine’s gas grid operator says it is cutting Russian gas flowing to Europe through two key sections of its pipeline network from Wednesday, citing “force majeure” because of interference in its operations by occupying forces, according to Politico. European natural gas prices rose after Russian transit…

- Eurozone growth slowed in the first quarter while inflation hit a fresh record high in April, data released by the EU statistics agency showed Friday, stoking fears of stagflation, according to Politico. Economic growth slowed to 0.2% on the quarter from 0.3% in the final three months of last year.…

- The European Union must support the Western Balkan countries in their bid to join the bloc as soon as possible as part of its strategy to secure regional peace, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “In the European Council, determined as never before, we will agree…

- Russia said on Wednesday that some parts of a possible peace deal with Ukraine were close to being agreed after Kyiv agreed to discuss neutrality, raising hopes of an end to the biggest war in Europe since World War Two, according to Reuters. “Neutral status is now being seriously discussed along, of…

- Romania’s Minister of Agriculture Adrian Chesnoiu said on Wednesday after meeting with bakers and grain traders that there is no reason to expect shortages on the market, daily Adevarul reported, according to Romania-Insider. The meeting took place as the Ministry of Agriculture has been monitoring…