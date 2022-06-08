OECD slashes growth outlook for this year and next

Stiri Recomandate

CURS DE PRIM AJUTOR organizat de Rotaract Club Turda în parteneriat cu Organizatia Studentilor Mediciniști Cluj

CURS DE PRIM AJUTOR organizat de Rotaract Club Turda în parteneriat cu Organizatia Studentilor Mediciniști Cluj

Rotaract Club Turda în parteneriat cu Organizația Studenților Mediciniști Cluj, vă invită să învățați toate manoperele de bază, dar esențiale, pentru a putea interveni în cele… [citeste mai departe]

Eveniment cultural deosebit, la Casa de Cultură „Ion Sângereanu” din Ocna Mureș

Eveniment cultural deosebit, la Casa de Cultură „Ion Sângereanu" din Ocna Mureș

Ieri, 7 iunie 2022, la Casa de Cultură „Ion Sângereanu” din Ocna Mureș, a avut loc un eveniment cultural aparte, la care au luat parte și copiii Așezământului social „Sfântul Mucenic Ciprian” din Ocna Mureș. Școala Gimnazială „Lucian… [citeste mai departe]

Cum să vă curățați jantele din aliaj pentru a le păstra în cea mai bună formă

Cum să vă curățați jantele din aliaj pentru a le păstra în cea mai bună formă

Dacă vă cumpărați o mașină nouă, sunt șanse ca aceasta să aibă un set elegant de jante din aliaj ca dotare standard. Dar aceste jante strălucitoare pot începe curând să arate murdare, în principal din cauza faptului că sunt perfect… [citeste mai departe]

ÎN MARAMUREȘ – Jumătate din mașinile oprite de RAR aveau probleme. Cea mai des întalnită defecțiune

ÎN MARAMUREȘ – Jumătate din mașinile oprite de RAR aveau probleme. Cea mai des întalnită defecțiune

Jumătate din mașinile oprite de cei de la RAR pe drumurile din Maramureș prezentau una sau mai multe defecțiuni tehnice. Ba mai mult, aproape 100 dintre mașinile oprite prezentau pericol… [citeste mai departe]

Disney, un gigant al industriei de divertisment, a decis să nu lanseze în cinematografele franceze următorul său film de animaţie

Disney, un gigant al industriei de divertisment, a decis să nu lanseze în cinematografele franceze următorul său film de animaţie

Disney, un gigant al industriei de divertisment, a decis să nu lanseze în cinematografele franceze următorul său film de animaţie, "Strange… [citeste mai departe]

Un student a picat de la etajul 3 pe casa scării. Nu a mai putut fi salvat

Un student a picat de la etajul 3 pe casa scării. Nu a mai putut fi salvat

Un tânăr de 21 de ani, din Republica Moldova, a căzut pe scări, de la etajul al treilea al unui cămin studenţesc din Petroşani. Acesta a fost transportat de urgenţă, la spital, însă a decedat. ”Poliţia Municipiului Petroşani a fost sesizată cu privire… [citeste mai departe]

Noul booster al vaccinului Moderna produce o reacţie imunitară puternică împotriva variantei Omicron

Noul booster al vaccinului Moderna produce o reacţie imunitară puternică împotriva variantei Omicron

Compania farmaceutică Moderna a anunţat miercuri că o versiune actualizată a vaccinului său anti-COVID-19, administrată ca doză booster în cadrul unui studiu clinic, a indus o reacţie imunitară… [citeste mai departe]

Mulțumiri din partea Maiei Sandu, Majestății Sale Margareta, Custodele Coroanei României: Casa Regală a avut întotdeauna o contribuţie deosebită

Mulțumiri din partea Maiei Sandu, Majestății Sale Margareta, Custodele Coroanei României: Casa Regală a avut întotdeauna o contribuţie deosebită

Președintele R. Moldova, Maia Sandu, a avut o discuție cu Majestatea Sa Margareta, Custodele Coroanei… [citeste mai departe]

150 de camioane și peste 300 de vagoane cu cereale și furaje, verificate de inspectorii ...

150 de camioane și peste 300 de vagoane cu cereale și furaje, verificate de inspectorii ...

 Aglomerația pe linie de transporturi de marfă din Vama Siret, dar mai nou și cea de pe intrarea feroviară, de la Vicșani-Dornești, are drept cauză principală, pe lângă probleme punctuale, creșterea exponențială a… [citeste mai departe]

Descinderi la proxeneţi, contrabandişti şi braconieri din Buzău şi Bucureşti VIDEO

Descinderi la proxeneţi, contrabandişti şi braconieri din Buzău şi Bucureşti VIDEO

Ample percheziţii au avut loc, miercuri, în judeţul Buzău şi în Capitală, derulate de Inspectoratul de Poliţie Judeţean Buzău. Un număr de 13 indivizi au fost aduşi la sediul poliţiei, pentru audieri. [citeste mai departe]


OECD slashes growth outlook for this year and next

Publicat:
OECD slashes growth outlook for this year and next

for and Development (OECD) cut off 1.5 percentage points from its December global growth outlook to 3% this year, it announced Wednesday, while it adjusted its 2023 estimate downward to 2.8%, according Politico. The OECD also expects inflation to average 8.8% across its 38 members this year— up from 4.5% in […] The post OECD slashes growth outlook for this year and next appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

