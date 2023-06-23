No breakthrough at EU crisis talks with Kosovo, Serbia leaders

Stiri Recomandate

Vineri e zi scurtă în Cupa Monitorul

Opt meciuri la masculin și unul din întrecerea feminină s-au disputat, pe parcursul zilei de joi, în Cupa Monitorul. În cel mai interesant joc, puștanul humorean Maximilian Nicoară a repurtat o victorie mare în fața unui jucător atât de complet cum este Sergiu Ceucă. Referitor la ziua de vineri, în ... [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat de 46 de ani din Brașov și-a dat întâlnire cu două tinere de 17 și 23 de ani prin intermediul unei aplicații de dating - Ce a pățit ulterior

„Din cercetări a reieşit că, în luna iunie 2023, două tinere, de 17 şi 23 de ani,… [citeste mai departe]

Clujenii din Gruia, forțați să umble pe jos pe durata UEFA U21. Primăria îi obligă să-și mute mașinile: „E un abuz cât se poate de clar!”

Campionatul European U21 a debutat joi seară, 22 iunie, pe Cluj Arena și stadionul „Dr. Constantin… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Minut de reculegere în Parlament, în memoria lui Victor Pușcaș: A contribuit la elaborarea actelor care au pus temelia statului

Minut de reculegere în Parlament în memoria fostului președinte al Curții Constituționale, Victor Pușcaș. „A contribuit direct… [citeste mai departe]

Ferma Bogdănești: Porți deschise la cireșe

Cireșele dodoloațe de la Bogdănești așteaptă să fie culese și degustate de pofticioși și de amatorii de relaxare în sânul naturii. În ciuda problemelor pe care natura le-a creat, în debutul primăverii, pomicultorilor de peste tot, ferma pomicolă de la Bogdănești, cea mai mare și mai modernă din județ, și-a… [citeste mai departe]

Politia de Frontiera: Peste 15.400 de cetateni ucraineni au intrat in Romania in ultimele 24 de ore

In data de 22.06.2023, prin punctele de froshy;ntiera de la nivelul intregii tari au efectuat formalitatile de control atat pe sensul de intrare, cat si pe cel de iesire aproximativ 272.300 de persoane,… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Bota Călin: Proiectul campusului pentru învățământ dual din Maramureș este pe lista proiectelor eligibile pentru finanțarea din fonduri europene!

CAMPUSUL PENTRU ÎNVĂȚĂMÂNT DUAL DIN MARAMUREȘ -PE LISTA PROIECTELOR FINANȚATE… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr a omorât un bărbat, la Țiplești, apoi a îngropat cadavrul în curtea unei case părăsite: Suspectul, reținut

Un bărbat de 25 de ani din satul Țiplești din raionul Sîngerei a fost reținut pentru 72 de ore, fiind suspectat că și-ar fi omorât consăteanul de 41… [citeste mai departe]

Andrew Tate se oferă să îl antreneze pe Elon Musk pentru bătaia cu Mark Zuckerberg

Andrew Tate s-a oferit să îl antreneze pe Elon Musk pentru a lupta în cușcă și a-l învinge pe Mark Zuckerberg, după ce miliardarii au anunțat joi că se vor bate în cadrul unei confruntări de tip MMA, transmite BusinessInsider. Andrew… [citeste mai departe]

Nu contează, bani să iasă! Nunţi pe bandă rulantă vinerea, în post mare, la Biserica Mavrodolu!

La biserica Mavrodolu se fac nunţi în postul Sfinților Apostoli Petru și Pavel, un post important din calendarul ortodox. În plus, și într-o zi de vineri! Astfel, pe data de 16 iunie, la biserica… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
No breakthrough at EU crisis talks with Kosovo, Serbia leaders

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo failed to agree in EU-mediated crisis talks in Brussels on Thursday on efforts to end weeks of violence in predominantly Serb areas of northern Kosovo, according to Euractiv. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s premier were summoned for crisis talks after the EU and US demanded the […] The post No breakthrough at EU crisis talks with Kosovo, Serbia leaders appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Urmareste stirile pe: