Natural gas connnection project of north-east and north-west regions, to be ready in three years, PM Ciuca says

Se spune adio vânzării de mașini noi pe benzină? Decizia majoră așteptată joi

Se anunță schimbări semnificative pe piața auto americană, dar nu numai. O decizie importantă ar urma să fie luată joi într-un mare stat american. Și vizează posibila interzicere a vânzării de automobile noi cu motoare pe benzină. Se… [citeste mai departe]

Lovit de controalele fără precedent ale ANPC, gigantul Lidl RECLAMĂ! Un număr NEOBIȘNUIT de mare

Comisarii Autorității Naționale pentru Protecția Consumatorilor au luat la puricat sute de magazine ale Lild România, într-o acțiune de control fără precedent.Astfel, reprezentanții Lidl au reacționat… [citeste mai departe]

Pitești. Locul de joacă din Prundu a fost modernizat

La locul de joacă din cartierul Prundu, bloc B27a, a avut loc astăzi, 24 august 2022, recepția la terminarea lucrărilor, după o reabilitare care a durat aproximativ două săptămâni. Cetățenii și copiii din zonă se pot bucura de un spațiu de recreere și de relaxare, prevăzut cu echipamente de… [citeste mai departe]

Stagiunea Estivala 2022 continua: Teatrul National de Opera si Balet Oleg Danovski prezinta ultimele spectacole ale lunii august 2022

Alaturi de Municipalitate, organizatoare a stagiunii artistice estivale 2022, Teatrul National de Opera si Balet "Oleg Danovski" a programat… [citeste mai departe]

HANDBAL MASCULIN – Minaur are nevoie de publicul băimărean în meciul cu Ferencvarosi

Meci extrem de important pentru echipa de handbal masculin CS Minaur.  Sâmbătă, 27 august, cu începere de la ora 18.00, în Sala Polivalentă “Lascăr Pană”, minauriștii vor juca cu Ferencvarosi Torna Club (FTC) Budapesta. Jocul… [citeste mai departe]

Trenurile de metrou circulă cu 5 km/h între Piaţa Romană şi Piaţa Victoriei, până în 3 septembrie 

Trenurile de metrou circulă cu 5 km/h pe o porțiune de 230 de metri între Piaţa Romană şi Piaţa Victoriei, până în 3 septembrie, iar noaptea se fac lucrări la calea de rulare, anunță joi… [citeste mai departe]

Un chelner de pe litoralul românesc explică ce ”vicleșuguri” folosea pentru a-și înșeală clienții

Turiștii care merg pe litoralul românesc se tem de furtișagurile de la restaurante și terase, astfel că chelnerii au trebuit să se perfecționeze. Anul acesta a apărut o nouă metodă de… [citeste mai departe]

Prințul Charles și-a lansat primul parfum! Costă 152 de lire sterline

Prinţul Charles, cunoscut ca un pasionat de grădinărit şi flori, a prezentat primul său parfum, realizat în colaborare cu brandul Penhaligon. Citește și: Viceprimarul Gelu Tofan face anunţul aşteptat de toţi piteştenii: „Vom avea un parc modern în Trivale”… [citeste mai departe]

Momentul în care o grenadă lansată dintr-o dronă ucraineană explodează lângă doi soldați ruși. Unul dintre ei cade secerat

Un video publicat de canalul media ucrainean TRUHA surprinde momentul în care o grenadă lansată dintr-o dronă cade și explodează lângă doi… [citeste mai departe]

Koenigsegg: Producția noului CC850 extinsă cu 20 de exemplare

Monterey Car Week a fost locul unde foarte mulți producători de automobile au lansat modele noi. Spre exemplu, Lamborghini a prezentat aici noul Urus Performante, iar Bugatti a dezvelit noul W16 Mistral. Tot în cadrul evenimentului american am făcut cunoștință și cu noul Koenigsegg… [citeste mai departe]


Natural gas connnection project of north-east and north-west regions, to be ready in three years, PM Ciuca says

Publicat:
The completion of the Pojorata - gas pipeline represents an important objective that will allow the completion, in the next three years, of the natural gas connection project between the north-eastern and north-western regions of Romania, said on Thursday, upon attending Transgaz' opening of the Pojorata - (northeastern ) natural gas pipeline.

FinMin Caciu: Ministry of Energy currently has 131 million, not billion RON to settle

16:10, 18.08.2022 - The Ministry of Energy currently has 131 million RON to settle of energy price compensation, and the budget allocation for this is not 2.5 billion RON, but around 5 billions of RON, because there are amounts that also go to the Ministry of Labour, said Minister of Finance Adrian Caciu, on Thursday,…

Budget rectification draft: General consolidated budget to be increased by 2.649 billion lei

19:05, 11.08.2022 - Revenues of the general consolidated budget will increase, on balance, by the amount of 29.941 billion lei, expenditures by 32.591 billion lei, while the deficit of the general consolidated budget in cash terms will increase by the amount of 2.649 billion lei, according to the draft Ordinance on…

PM Ciuca - discussions with Maia Sandu on energy security, refugee crisis and ensuring political stability

18:11, 29.07.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Friday, at the Victoria Palace, with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who is on an official visit to Romania, the discussions focusing on current topics and "in-depth" consultations on security issues energy, managing the refugee crisis, ensuring…

PM Ciuca: Government takes measure to ensure natural gas reserve for winter of 2022-2023

12:56, 27.07.2022 - Under the conditions of the EU decision on the reduction of natural gas consumption, the necessary gas will be provided for household consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, social services and critical industries and the Government will be able to continue to develop the extraction and storage…

DefMin Dincu, president of Defence Committee of French National Assembly, Gassilloud, about NATO cooperation

19:31, 21.07.2022 - The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, received the president of the Defence Committee of the French National Assembly, Thomas Gassilloud, on Thursday, on the agenda of talks being the perspectives of consolidating cooperation within NATO, EU and bilateral, with an emphasis on NATO Summit's…

PM Ciuca: Military pensions are public service pensions, not special benefits

16:25, 21.07.2022 - The governing coalition has decided to have working groups set up at the Labor Ministry to look into the regulation of salaries and pensions, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday as he visited the National Research and Development Institute for Cryogenic and Isotopic Technologies in Ramnicu…

PM Ciuca: Relationship between Romania and France, at a three-decade high

11:40, 14.07.2022 - The bilateral relationship between Romania and France is at a three-decade high, ever since our countries share the same values and principles, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, on the occasion of Bastille Day. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

IntMin Bode: Romania will request voluntary evaluation of its Schengen bid

14:20, 13.07.2022 - Minister of the Interior Lucian Bode, in remarks at Wednesday's government meeting where Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca asked him to present the conclusions of the talks held at the informal Justice and Home Affairs Council in Prague, immediately after the Czech Republic's taking over the EU Presidency,…


