Natural gas connnection project of north-east and north-west regions, to be ready in three years, PM Ciuca says

Natural gas connnection project of north-east and north-west regions, to be ready in three years, PM Ciuca saysPublicat:
The completion of the Pojorata - Vatra Dornei gas pipeline represents an important objective that will allow the completion, in the next three years, of the natural gas connection project between the north-eastern and north-western regions of Romania, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, upon attending Transgaz' opening of the Pojorata - Vatra Dornei (northeastern Suceava County) natural gas pipeline.
