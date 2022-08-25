Natural gas connnection project of north-east and north-west regions, to be ready in three years, PM Ciuca says

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Ministry of Energy currently has 131 million RON to settle of energy price compensation, and the budget allocation for this is not 2.5 billion RON, but around 5 billions of RON, because there are amounts that also go to the Ministry of Labour, said Minister of Finance Adrian Caciu, on Thursday,…

- Revenues of the general consolidated budget will increase, on balance, by the amount of 29.941 billion lei, expenditures by 32.591 billion lei, while the deficit of the general consolidated budget in cash terms will increase by the amount of 2.649 billion lei, according to the draft Ordinance on…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Friday, at the Victoria Palace, with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who is on an official visit to Romania, the discussions focusing on current topics and "in-depth" consultations on security issues energy, managing the refugee crisis, ensuring…

- Under the conditions of the EU decision on the reduction of natural gas consumption, the necessary gas will be provided for household consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, social services and critical industries and the Government will be able to continue to develop the extraction and storage…

- The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, received the president of the Defence Committee of the French National Assembly, Thomas Gassilloud, on Thursday, on the agenda of talks being the perspectives of consolidating cooperation within NATO, EU and bilateral, with an emphasis on NATO Summit's…

- The governing coalition has decided to have working groups set up at the Labor Ministry to look into the regulation of salaries and pensions, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday as he visited the National Research and Development Institute for Cryogenic and Isotopic Technologies in Ramnicu…

- The bilateral relationship between Romania and France is at a three-decade high, ever since our countries share the same values and principles, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, on the occasion of Bastille Day. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- Minister of the Interior Lucian Bode, in remarks at Wednesday's government meeting where Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca asked him to present the conclusions of the talks held at the informal Justice and Home Affairs Council in Prague, immediately after the Czech Republic's taking over the EU Presidency,…