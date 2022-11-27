NATO2022 Bucharest/ President Iohannis to welcome NATO's Stoltenberg

NATO2022 Bucharest/ President Iohannis to welcome NATO's StoltenbergPublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis will welcome NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Monday, November 28.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate
Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.
Echipa stiripesurse.ro va prezinta stirile din spatele…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
President Iohannis: Our gas storages are full, but we also want to have safety margin
16:15, 24.11.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that Romania's gas deposits are full, but that there needs to be a safety margin. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…
President Iohannis, French DefMin Lecornu meet on strategic partnership, security
18:21, 03.11.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday welcomed visiting French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…
President of the Swiss Confederation, on official visit to Romania to be welcomed by President Iohannis on Thursday
15:40, 02.11.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis will welcome, on Thursday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis, on the occasion of the latter's official visit to Romania, informs the Presidential Administration. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
President Iohannis welcomes Georgia's Zourabichvili at Cotroceni Presidential Palace
12:05, 11.10.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday welcomed visiting Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, with military honours. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…
Georgia's President to pay visit to Romania; Salome Zourabichvili to be received by President Iohannis
12:25, 10.10.2022 - Salome Zourabichvili, the President of Georgia, will be received on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Palace by President Klaus Iohannis, on the occasion of her official visit to Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…
Decree on appointment of Ligia Deca as education minister, signed by President Iohannis
17:50, 03.10.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decree by which Ligia Deca was appointed education minister. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook…
Conductor Cristian Macelaru, decorated by President Iohannis
13:26, 12.09.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Monday, the decree for the decoration of maestro Cristian Macelaru, principal conductor of the WDR Radio Symphony Orchestra in Cologne and artistic director of the "George Enescu" International Festival. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
President Iohannis congratulates Liz Truss: I'm convinced bilateral relations will continue to deepen, expand
17:35, 05.09.2022 - On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis sent a congratulatory message to the new leader of the British Conservative Party, Liz Truss. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…