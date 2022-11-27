NATO2022 Bucharest/ President Iohannis to welcome NATO's Stoltenberg

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that Romania's gas deposits are full, but that there needs to be a safety margin.

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday welcomed visiting French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, told Agerpres.

President Klaus Iohannis will welcome, on Thursday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis, on the occasion of the latter's official visit to Romania, informs the Presidential Administration.

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday welcomed visiting Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, with military honours.

Salome Zourabichvili, the President of Georgia, will be received on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Palace by President Klaus Iohannis, on the occasion of her official visit to Romania.

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decree by which Ligia Deca was appointed education minister.

President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Monday, the decree for the decoration of maestro Cristian Macelaru, principal conductor of the WDR Radio Symphony Orchestra in Cologne and artistic director of the "George Enescu" International Festival.

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis sent a congratulatory message to the new leader of the British Conservative Party, Liz Truss.