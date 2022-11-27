NATO2022 Bucharest/ President Iohannis to welcome NATO's Stoltenberg

Stiri Recomandate

Cum îţi construieşti un sistem video de monitorizare pentru casă sau afacere

Cum îţi construieşti un sistem video de monitorizare pentru casă sau afacere

Tehnologiile au avansat şi pe piaţa sistemelor de supraveghere. În cazul caselor şi afacerilor mici, sistemele de supraveghere sunt de tipul plug and play. La aceste tipuri de device-uri, calitatea imaginii a crescut considerabil. [citeste mai departe]

Moștenitoarea IMPERIULUI DEDEMAN, detalii despre o mutare FĂRĂ PRECEDENT pe piața din România!

Moștenitoarea IMPERIULUI DEDEMAN, detalii despre o mutare FĂRĂ PRECEDENT pe piața din România!

Frații Dragoș și Adrian Pavăl, proprietarii gigantului românesc Dedeman, dau o lovitură fără precedent pe piața din România. Moștenitoarea imperiului Dedeman a dat detalii despre această nouă lovitură.„Ne… [citeste mai departe]

Cecen din Rusia cu acte false, reţinut pe Aeroportul din Chişinău

Cecen din Rusia cu acte false, reţinut pe Aeroportul din Chişinău

Ar fi sperat că va intra în Moldova cu un act falsificat. Un cetăţean al Federaţiei Ruse, de origine cecenă, a fost prins pe Aeroportul Internaţional Chişinău cu un permis de şedere fals. Actul ar fi fost eliberat de autorităţile belgiene. [citeste mai departe]

UBB reia analiza tezei de doctorat a lui Lucian Bode

UBB reia analiza tezei de doctorat a lui Lucian Bode

Universitatea Babeş-Bolyai a anunţat joi, 24 noiembrie, că reia analiza tezei de doctorat a ministrului Afacerilor Interne, Lucian Bode, în urma apariţiei, în spaţiul public, a unor noi suspiciuni de plagiat. Comisia de Etică a UBB s-a autosesizat şi va analiza teza din punctul de vedere al eticii… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr de 19 ani din Alba Iulia reținut pentru furt calificat și șantaj

Tânăr de 19 ani din Alba Iulia reținut pentru furt calificat și șantaj

Sâmbătă, 26 noiembrie 2022, polițiștii de investigații criminale din cadrul Poliției Municipiului Alba Iulia au luat măsura reținerii, pentru 24 de ore, față de un tânăr de 19 ani, din Alba Iulia, care este cercetat sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunilor… [citeste mai departe]

Pronuntare de Mos Nicolae, pentru IPS Teodosie!

Pronuntare de Mos Nicolae, pentru IPS Teodosie!

Inaltpreasfintia Sa Teodosie, Arhiepiscopul Tomisului, asteapta de la magistratii Sectiei Civile a Judecatoriei Constanta pronuntarea intr unul dintre dosarele deschise impotriva politistilor din Constanta, judecatorii anuntand recent ca vor da solutia pe 6 decembrie 2022, de Mos Nicolae.Este vorba despre… [citeste mai departe]

„Zbor”-ul care a emoţionat până la lacrimi

„Zbor”-ul care a emoţionat până la lacrimi

ARAD. Spectatori de toate vârstele au umplut sala Teatrului de Marionete, la premiera piesei „Zbor” a Trupei Fantastic INTEGRA (formată din persoane cu sindrom down și autism), coordonată de Sorin Dorobanțu (actor marionetist). A fost un eveniment cu multă emoţie transmisă dinspre scenă spre public, dar… [citeste mai departe]

Bogdan Aurescu va discuta marți cu Antony Blinken despre Ucraina, energie şi vize

Bogdan Aurescu va discuta marți cu Antony Blinken despre Ucraina, energie şi vize

Ministrul afacerilor externe Bogdan Aurescu va avea consultări politice cu secretarul de stat al SUA, Antony Blinken. Întâlnirea va avea loc marţi, la Bucureşti, iar printre temele care vor fi discutate de cei doi demnitari sunt războiul… [citeste mai departe]

Dani Oțil și Răzvan Simion sunt de 39 de ani de nedespărțit. Ce discuții au uneori: „Disputa rezolvată cu cearta nu ne ajută pe nicicare”

Dani Oțil și Răzvan Simion sunt de 39 de ani de nedespărțit. Ce discuții au uneori: „Disputa rezolvată cu cearta nu ne ajută pe nicicare”

Dani Oțil și Răzvan Simion prezintă împreună emisiunea „Neatza cu Răzvan și Dani”, de la Antena 1. De… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Cătălin Cherecheș prezent la evenimentul privind trecerea în rezervă a domnului General de brigadă Marin Bancoș,șeful Direcției Județene de Telecomunicații Speciale Maramureș!

Primarul Cătălin Cherecheș prezent la evenimentul privind trecerea în rezervă a domnului General de brigadă Marin Bancoș,șeful Direcției Județene de Telecomunicații Speciale Maramureș!

Primarul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

NATO2022 Bucharest/ President Iohannis to welcome NATO's Stoltenberg

Publicat:
NATO2022 Bucharest/ President Iohannis to welcome NATO's Stoltenberg

will welcome NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the on Monday, November 28.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.

Echipa stiripesurse.ro va prezinta stirile din spatele…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Iohannis: Our gas storages are full, but we also want to have safety margin

16:15, 24.11.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that Romania's gas deposits are full, but that there needs to be a safety margin. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…

President Iohannis, French DefMin Lecornu meet on strategic partnership, security

18:21, 03.11.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday welcomed visiting French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…

President of the Swiss Confederation, on official visit to Romania to be welcomed by President Iohannis on Thursday

15:40, 02.11.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis will welcome, on Thursday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis, on the occasion of the latter's official visit to Romania, informs the Presidential Administration. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

President Iohannis welcomes Georgia's Zourabichvili at Cotroceni Presidential Palace

12:05, 11.10.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday welcomed visiting Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, with military honours. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

Georgia's President to pay visit to Romania; Salome Zourabichvili to be received by President Iohannis

12:25, 10.10.2022 - Salome Zourabichvili, the President of Georgia, will be received on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Palace by President Klaus Iohannis, on the occasion of her official visit to Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Decree on appointment of Ligia Deca as education minister, signed by President Iohannis

17:50, 03.10.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decree by which Ligia Deca was appointed education minister. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook…

Conductor Cristian Macelaru, decorated by President Iohannis

13:26, 12.09.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Monday, the decree for the decoration of maestro Cristian Macelaru, principal conductor of the WDR Radio Symphony Orchestra in Cologne and artistic director of the "George Enescu" International Festival. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

President Iohannis congratulates Liz Truss: I'm convinced bilateral relations will continue to deepen, expand

17:35, 05.09.2022 - On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis sent a congratulatory message to the new leader of the British Conservative Party, Liz Truss. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 27 noiembrie 2022
Bucuresti 3°C | 9°C
Iasi 0°C | 7°C
Cluj-Napoca -1°C | 7°C
Timisoara 0°C | 9°C
Constanta 4°C | 9°C
Brasov 0°C | 7°C
Baia Mare 0°C | 8°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 25 noiembrie 2022
USD 4.7278
EUR 4.925
CHF 5.012
GBP 5.7274
CAD 3.5438
XAU 266.49
JPY 3.395
CNY 0.6598
AED 1.2872
AUD 3.1913
MDL 0.2453
BGN 2.5181

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec