NATO, world leaders condemn Russia’s ‘dangerous and irresponsible’ nuclear rhetoric

Stiri Recomandate

Piatra-Neamț: A dispărut „înfrățirea” cu Ciocana de Chișinău!

Piatra-Neamț: A dispărut „înfrățirea” cu Ciocana de Chișinău!

Despre „operațiunea” administrației publice locale planificată pentru 20-23 aprilie, sub forma unui eveniment internațional important, „cu ocazia semnării protocolului de înfrăţire cu Pretura sectorului Ciocana şi a aniversării a 30 de ani de la semnarea protocoalelor… [citeste mai departe]

Știrea Cititorului: Incompetență și bătaie de joc la buletine în Câmpia Turzii

Știrea Cititorului: Incompetență și bătaie de joc la buletine în Câmpia Turzii

Dacă e nevoie să îți depui actele pentru buletin în Câmpia Turzii trebuie să te înarmezi cu foarte multă râbdare și să îți iei concendiu toată săptămână, potrivit unei cititoare TurdaNews. Aceasta ne povestește despre recenta experiență… [citeste mai departe]

Cod roșu de vânt în Carpații Meridionali

Cod roșu de vânt în Carpații Meridionali

Meteorologii au avertizat că marți vântul o să bată cu putere în Carpații Meridionali. Specialiștii au emis cod roșu.Potrivit Administrației Naționale de Meteorologie, codul roșu va fi în vigoare marți, în intervalul orar 2.00-14.00. Zone afectate de intensificările vântului sunt în Carpații Meridionali. La altitudini… [citeste mai departe]

„Deschiderea campaniei de plutărit”

„Deschiderea campaniei de plutărit”

„Deschiderea campaniei de plutărit" „Deschiderea campaniei de plutărit din acest an a constituit obiectul unei neobosite activităţi din partea unităţii de plutărie din Vatra Dornei. Peste 400.000 lei au fost investiţi în scopul electrificării unor importante lucrări ... [citeste mai departe]

Surpriză: Meciul România – Belarus aduce Arena Fanilor după o pauză de trei ani

Surpriză: Meciul România – Belarus aduce Arena Fanilor după o pauză de trei ani

Suporterii care vor veni la meciul cu Belarus, programat pe Arena Națională, vor avea partea de o supriză. După o absență de trei ani, cauzată de pandemia Covid-19, Arena Fanilor se întoarce, relatează frf.ro. [citeste mai departe]

Formația Rockabil a susținut un concert în memoria fostului tobar Petru Prisăcaru

Formația Rockabil a susținut un concert în memoria fostului tobar Petru Prisăcaru

Formația Rockabil a susținut la sfârșitul săptămânii trecute un concet la Porto Arte în Timișoara, evenimentul fiind dedicat memoriei fostului lor tobar Petru Prisăcaru, care s-a stins din viață săptămâna trecută. „Acest concert îl… [citeste mai departe]

Șocant! Și-a sechestrat și amenințat fiică de doar 4 ani! Copila a fost salvată după o intervenție a mascaților

Șocant! Și-a sechestrat și amenințat fiică de doar 4 ani! Copila a fost salvată după o intervenție a mascaților

Caz șocant într-o localitate din județul Neamț! Un bărbat de 64 de ani și-a sechestrat și amenințat propria fiica de numai 4 ani. Acesta a ținut-o ostatică într-un… [citeste mai departe]

Organizația județeană a PNL Neamț: Echipa PNL Neamț va câştiga alegerile din 2024, este o certitudine!

Organizația județeană a PNL Neamț: Echipa PNL Neamț va câştiga alegerile din 2024, este o certitudine!

Liberalii nemțeni s-au întâlnit joi, pe 23 martie, într-o şedință extinsă a Biroului Politic Județean, care a avut loc la Târgu Neamț, într-o atmosferă destinsă şi optimistă cu privire… [citeste mai departe]

Șoferi prinși că circulau cu peste 200 kilometri la oră, pe A1. Razie a polițiștilor în weekend

Șoferi prinși că circulau cu peste 200 kilometri la oră, pe A1. Razie a polițiștilor în weekend

Acțiune de amploare a polițiștilor de la autostrăzi, în weekend, pe A1. Oamenii legii au desfășurat controale pe tronsonul Marigina-Nădlac și au descoperit mai mulți șoferi care au încălcat normele… [citeste mai departe]

România ar putea rămâne fără MEDICI DE FAMILIE în următorii ani! Criză uriașă

România ar putea rămâne fără MEDICI DE FAMILIE în următorii ani! Criză uriașă

În acest moment sunt aproximativ 10.000 de medici de familie în întreaga țară, însă problema este că cei mai mulți sunt concentrați în marile orașe ale țării.În foarte multe localități nu există nici măcar un medic de familie.… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

NATO, world leaders condemn Russia’s ‘dangerous and irresponsible’ nuclear rhetoric

Publicat:
NATO, world leaders condemn Russia’s ‘dangerous and irresponsible’ nuclear rhetoric

NATO condemned Russia’s “dangerous and irresponsiblenuclear rhetoric Sunday after President  shared plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, according to CNBC. Putin announced the deal during an interview on Russian television on Saturday, and he said it will not violate non-proliferation agreements. He said the announcement is “nothing out of the ordinary” […] The post NATO, world leaders condemn Russia’s ‘dangerous and irresponsiblenuclear rhetoric appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Vladimir Putin iși va staționa armele nucleare tactice pe teritoriul Belarus

10:20, 26.03.2023 - Rusia a convenit cu Belarus ca va stationa arme nucleare tactice pe teritoriul acestei tari, a declarat presedintele Vladimir Putin. Liderul de la Kremlin a precizat ca are stationate deja in Belarus zece avioane capabile sa poarte arme nucleare tactice. Vladimir Putin a declarat ca președintele Belarus,…

EU leaders harden rhetoric on migrant returns, divided on border fences

10:46, 10.02.2023 - EU leaders adopted their toughest stance on migration in recent memory at a summit on Thursday against the backdrop of irregular border crossings hitting their highest level since 2015, according to Euractiv. Migration control has re-emerged at the top of the EU agenda following a spike in irregular…

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy thanks EU for help, set to press leaders for jets

14:00, 09.02.2023 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the European Union and its citizens on Thursday for the help Ukraine has been receiving to defend itself against the Russian invasion, before joining a summit of the bloc’s leaders to ask for more weapons, according to Reuters. Having won promises of Western…

US accuses Russia of breaching the New START nuclear arms treaty

10:55, 01.02.2023 - Russia is breaching the terms of the New START nuclear-arms reduction treaty by refusing to allow inspectors on its territory and stonewalling US efforts to discuss the issue, the State Department said Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. The department said in a statement that the Russian refusal “prevents…

Hungary to veto EU nuclear sanctions against Russia

13:30, 27.01.2023 - Hungary will veto any European Union sanctions against Russia affecting nuclear energy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in sanctions but Hungary, which has a Russian-built…

Putin se lauda ca Rusia produce rachete antiaeriene cat restul lumii la un loc

09:55, 25.01.2023 - Presedintele rus, Vladimir Putin, a declarat, marti, ca raspuns la relatarile privind lipsa de munitii a armatei ruse, ca Rusia produce rachete antiaeriene cat restul lumii la un loc, relateaza EFE, preluata de Agerpres. „In ceea ce priveste apararea antiaeriana de diferite clase, productia rusa este…

Putin ally Medvedev warns NATO of nuclear war if Russia is defeated in Ukraine

13:55, 19.01.2023 - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, an ally of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, warned NATO on Thursday that the defeat of Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war, according to Reuters. Striking a similar tone at what he described as an anxious time for the country, the head of the Russian…

Russia says Belarus may enter Ukraine conflict if ‘invaded’

09:50, 13.01.2023 - A Russian foreign ministry official said on Friday that Belarus may enter the conflict in Ukraine if Kyiv decides to “invade” either country, according to Reuters. Russia used Belarus as a springboard to invade Ukraine in February 2022, and since October has deployed troops in Belarus for joint military…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 27 martie 2023
Bucuresti 5°C | 21°C
Iasi 2°C | 17°C
Cluj-Napoca 0°C | 15°C
Timisoara 1°C | 14°C
Constanta 7°C | 14°C
Brasov 0°C | 17°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 12°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 25 martie 2023
USD 4.5904
EUR 4.9255
CHF 4.9881
GBP 5.6013
CAD 3.3324
XAU 294.234
JPY 3.532
CNY 0.6674
AED 1.2499
AUD 3.0469
MDL 0.2437
BGN 2.5183

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec