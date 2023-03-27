NATO, world leaders condemn Russia’s ‘dangerous and irresponsible’ nuclear rhetoric NATO condemned Russia’s “dangerous and irresponsible” nuclear rhetoric Sunday after President Vladimir Putin shared plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, according to CNBC. Putin announced the deal during an interview on Russian television on Saturday, and he said it will not violate non-proliferation agreements. He said the announcement is “nothing out of the ordinary” […] The post NATO, world leaders condemn Russia’s ‘dangerous and irresponsible’ nuclear rhetoric appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

