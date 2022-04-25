NATO warships arrive at Finnish port for training exercises

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO: Incendiu la un depozit de petrol din orașul rusesc Briansk, în apropiere de Ucraina

Agenția de știri rusă de stat, Ria Novosti a difuzat un incendiu de proporții care a izbucnit luni dimineața devreme la un depozit de petrolul din orașul Briansk. Ministerul pentru Situații de Urgență a declarat că nimeni… [citeste mai departe]

Cea mai bătrână persoană din lume, Kane Tanaka, a murit în Japonia la 119 ani

Kane Tanaka, cea mai bătrână persoană din lume, a murit în Japonia la vârsta de 119 ani, potrivit unui comunicat transmis de Ministerul Sănătății, Muncii și Protecției Sociale din această țară, citat de CNN. Femeia a rezistat războiaelor… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis: Militarii Forţelor Terestre – rol semnificativ în consolidarea profilului strategic al României

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis afirmă, într-un mesaj transmis luni, cu ocazia Zilei Forţelor Terestre, că aceasta este una „dintre cele mai importante categorii de forţe ale Armatei României,… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu la acoperişul unui bloc de locuinţe din Miercurea-Ciuc

Un incendiu a izbucnit, luni după-amiază, la acoperişul unui bloc de locuinţe din Miercurea Ciuc, însă intervenţia promptă a echipajelor de pompieri a prevenit extinderea acestuia, au informat reprezentanţii Inspectoratului judeţean pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (ISU) Harghita.… [citeste mai departe]

Mănăstirea „Ierusalimul Neamului Românesc”. Ce importanță istorică are acest loc sfânt

Există o mănăstire în țara noastră care a fost supranumită „Ierusalimul Neamului Românesc”. Aceasta este situată în judeţul Suceava și reuneşte, an de an, mii de oameni veniţi în pelerinaj și rugăciune. Toți… [citeste mai departe]

Bistriţa Năsăud: Copaci doborâţi de vânt şi un acoperiş luat de rafalele puternice. În mai multe localităţi, populaţia a fost avertizată prin mesaj RO-ALERT

Mai multe zone ale judeţului Bistriţa-Năsăud, judeţ aflat sub… [citeste mai departe]

Papa Francisc l-a rugat pe Patriarhul Kirill al Rusiei să aducă pacea în Ucraina

Papa Francisc l-a felicitat pe Patriarhul Kirill al Rusiei cu ocazia sărbătorii Paștelui, dar l-a îndemnat să se implice pentru a aduce pacea în ”Ucraina sfâșiată de război”. ”În bunătatea Lui, Domnul ne-a jurat din nou să sărbătorim… [citeste mai departe]

UPDATE: Armistițiu în Mariupol pentru evacuarea civililor din combinatul Azovstal. Acordul este sub semnul întrebării

Ministerul Apărării rus a anunţat că trupele sale vor opri ostilităţile pentru a permite civililor ascunşi împreună cu combatanţi ucraineni să părăsească complexul… [citeste mai departe]

Compania Twitter, foarte aproape să fie cumpărată de Elon Musk 

Twitter ar fi aproape de un acord cu Elon Musk pentru vânzare, potrivit The New York Times. Acest lucru se întâmplă la 11 zile după ce directorul general al Tesla și SpaceX a șocat industria prin oferta de a cumpăra compania. [citeste mai departe]

Câștigătorii Campionatului Mondial de Robotică sunt din Arad. Patru dintre ei explică și ce-i lipsește școlii românești

Echipa Delta Force de la Liceul Național de Informatică din Arad, una dintre cele patru care au reprezentat România la Campionatul Mondial de… [citeste mai departe]


Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

NATO warships arrive at Finnish port for training exercises

Publicat:
Three NATO warships arrived in the southwestern Finnish port of Turku on Monday to train with Finland‘s navy as Helsinki considers the possibility of joining the U.S.-led alliance amid increased tensions with Russia over Ukraine, according to Reuters. Latvian minelayer LVNS Virsaitis and minehunters Estonian ENS Sakala and Dutch HNLMS Schiedam will train with two […] The post NATO warships arrive at Finnish port for training exercises appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Displaying ‘Z’ symbol could be criminal act in Germany, ministry says

14:30, 28.03.2022 - Individuals who display the letter “Z” in Germany to symbolize support for Russia‘s war in Ukraine could be liable to prosecution, an Interior Ministry spokesperson said on Monday, according to Reuters.  The interior minister for the state of Berlin said earlier that city authorities would jump on cases…

U.S., British officials kick off fresh dialogue on ‘smarter’ trade ties

12:40, 21.03.2022 - U.S. and British officials will begin two days of meetings in Baltimore on Monday to discuss strengthening trade ties, as the United States and its allies ratchet up pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine and China for failing to condemn it, according to Reuters. Senior U.S. trade officials described…

War could be over by May, says Ukrainian presidential adviser

13:35, 15.03.2022 - The war in Ukraine is likely to be over by early May when Russia runs out of resources to attack its neighbour, Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff said late on Monday, according to Reuters. Talks between Kyiv and Moscow – in which Arestovich is not personally…

Russia, Belarus ready to boost union state cooperation amid sanctions

17:20, 14.03.2022 - The prime ministers of Russia and Belarus reaffirmed their commitment to a union state between their two countries on Monday and stated the importance of cooperation in the face of Western sanctions, according to Reuters. Western nations have taken unprecedented measures to punish Russia and its ally…

US, China officials to meet as tensions mount over Russia

11:35, 14.03.2022 - U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan plans to meet China‘s top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday and will stress the economic penalties Beijing will face if it helps Russia in its war in Ukraine, U.S. officials say, according to Reuters.   Sullivan will warn of the isolation China could…

Russia sanctions ripple across world markets

13:46, 28.02.2022 - World stocks slid, oil prices jumped and the rouble tanked to fresh record lows on Monday, as the West ramped up sanctions against Russia for its attack on Ukraine that included blocking banks from the SWIFT global payments system, according to Reuters. Russia’s central bank raised its key interest…

Six EU countries send experts to help Ukraine deal with cyber threats

17:35, 22.02.2022 - Six European Union member countries are sending a team of cybersecurity experts to Ukraine to help deal with cyber threats after Russia formally recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Lithuania‘s deputy defense minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  “In response to a request…

Britain warns Russia of sanctions on Kremlin-linked people and businesses

11:10, 31.01.2022 - Britain will sanction businesses and people with the closest links to Kremlin chief President Vladimir Putin if Russia takes any action against Ukraine, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said on Monday, according to Reuters. “We are very clear that if Russia takes further action against Ukraine,…


