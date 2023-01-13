NATO planes to be sent to Romania to eye Russian activityPublicat:
NATO said on Friday it plans to deploy three surveillance planes to Romania next week to perform reconnaissance missions and to “monitor Russian military activity” within the 30-nation military alliance’s territory, according to AP News. The Airborne Warning and Control System surveillance planes, or AWACS, belong to a fleet of 14 usually based in Germany. Three […] The post NATO planes to be sent to Romania to eye Russian activity appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Russia says Belarus may enter Ukraine conflict if ‘invaded’
09:50, 13.01.2023 - A Russian foreign ministry official said on Friday that Belarus may enter the conflict in Ukraine if Kyiv decides to “invade” either country, according to Reuters. Russia used Belarus as a springboard to invade Ukraine in February 2022, and since October has deployed troops in Belarus for joint military…
Russia threatens to block oil sales to countries participating in price cap
13:50, 23.12.2022 - A new Kremlin decree will ban oil and petroleum product sales to “legal entities demanding compliance in contracts with the price ceiling introduced by the European Union,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian media on Friday, according to Politico. Moscow is ready to “reduce partial…
EU clears Germany’s planned takeover of gas giant Uniper
14:45, 16.12.2022 - The European Commission approved the acquisition of struggling gas trader Uniper SE by the German government, it said on Friday, paving the way for the nationalisation of the firm which nearly collapsed after Russia stopped supplying gas, according to Reuters. The acquisition was approved under the…
France’s TotalEnergies pulls out of Russian energy giant
13:55, 09.12.2022 - France’s TotalEnergies will pull its 19.4% from Russian energy major Novatek at the cost of $3.7 billion, the company announced Friday. TotalEnergies will withdraw its two representatives on Novatek’s board “with immediate effect” and will no longer include revenues from its Novatek investment in its…
G7 begins to press Russia on Ukraine with oil price cap
11:31, 05.12.2022 - The Group of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, though Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production, according to Reuters. The G7 nations and Australia…
Putin is open to talks on Ukraine, Kremlin says
13:36, 02.12.2022 - President Vladimir Putin is open to talks on a possible settlement to the conflict in Ukraine and believes in a diplomatic solution, the Kremlin said on Friday after Joe Biden suggested he was prepared to speak to the Russian leader, according to Reuters. Biden, speaking beside French President Emmanuel…
U.N. hold talks with Russia on Black Sea grains deal
15:10, 11.11.2022 - Talks between a Russian delegation and senior U.N. officials to address Moscow’s grievances about the Black Sea grains export initiative began in Geneva on Friday, a U.N. spokesperson said, according to Reuters. The negotiations come just eight days before the deal brokered by the United Nations and…
China’s Xi warns Putin not to use nuclear arms in Ukraine
13:40, 04.11.2022 - Chinese leader Xi Jinping made his most direct criticism yet of Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine on Friday, warning the Russian president not to resort to nuclear weapons and calling on visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to push for peace talks, according to Politico. Xi’s warning comes just over…