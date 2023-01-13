NATO planes to be sent to Romania to eye Russian activity

Stiri Recomandate

Zodiile care au șanse mari să se îmbogățească în 2023. Vor avea un an fantastic

Zodiile care au șanse mari să se îmbogățească în 2023. Vor avea un an fantastic

Noul an se anunță a fi unul de mare succes pentru anumite semne zodiacale. Te numeri și tu printre ele? Află în rândurile de mai jos care sunt zodiile care au șanse mari să se îmbogățească în 2023. Când își pun ceva în gând, nimic… [citeste mai departe]

Doi bărbați din Sebeș condamnați pentru trafic de droguri. Ofițierii DIICOT îi urmăreau în timp ce vindeau cannabis tinerilor

Doi bărbați din Sebeș condamnați pentru trafic de droguri. Ofițierii DIICOT îi urmăreau în timp ce vindeau cannabis tinerilor

Doi bărbați din Sebeș condamnați pentru trafic de droguri. Ofițierii DIICOT îi urmăreau în timp ce vindeau cannabis tinerilor Doi bărbați… [citeste mai departe]

Elevii se opun examenului de admitere la liceu, separat de Evaluarea Națională: „Segregare școlară”

Elevii se opun examenului de admitere la liceu, separat de Evaluarea Națională: „Segregare școlară”

Consiliul Național al Elevilor se opune vehement examenului de admitere la liceu, separat de Evaluarea Națională despre care spune că meditații private, nivel de stres ridicat și dificultate… [citeste mai departe]

Sistem de supraveghere video a întregului oraș, la Teiuș: Proiectul va primi finanțare prin PNRR

Sistem de supraveghere video a întregului oraș, la Teiuș: Proiectul va primi finanțare prin PNRR

Sistem de supraveghere video a întregului oraș, la Teiuș: Proiectul va primi finanțare prin PNRR Sistem de supraveghere video a întregului oraș, la Teiuș: Proiectul va primi finanțare prin PNRR Proiectul… [citeste mai departe]

Procesul lui Iorgulescu jr., la final. Procurorul cere pedeapsa maximă, apărarea acuză o „mascaradă judiciară”

Procesul lui Iorgulescu jr., la final. Procurorul cere pedeapsa maximă, apărarea acuză o „mascaradă judiciară”

La finalul termenului de azi, Tribunalul București a rămas în pronunțare. Decizia urmează să fie anunțată pe 8 februarie. Verdictul nu va fi unul definitiv. Instanța… [citeste mai departe]

O fată de 13 ani s-a aruncat de la etajul 10 al blocului în care locuieşte după o ceartă cu mama sa

O fată de 13 ani s-a aruncat de la etajul 10 al blocului în care locuieşte după o ceartă cu mama sa

O fată în vârstă de 13 ani a fost grav rănită după ce, vineri, s-ar fi aruncat de la etajul 10 al blocului în care locuieşte în municipiul Bacău, au informat reprezentanţii Inspectoratului de… [citeste mai departe]

Tragedie! O elevă de clasa a VI-a, de la Școala „Miron Costin”, s-a aruncat de la etajul 10, după o discuție în contradictoriu cu mama sa – UPDATE

Tragedie! O elevă de clasa a VI-a, de la Școala „Miron Costin”, s-a aruncat de la etajul 10, după o discuție în contradictoriu cu mama sa – UPDATE

UPDATE: Potrivit unui comunicat al IPJ Bacău, tragedia s-a petrecut după ce eleva a avut… [citeste mai departe]

Mitropolitul Vladimir s-a întâlnit cu ambasadorul Federației fasciste Ruse. Despre ce au vorbit?

Mitropolitul Vladimir s-a întâlnit cu ambasadorul Federației fasciste Ruse. Despre ce au vorbit?

Ambasadorul Federației Ruse în Republica Moldova, Oleg Vasnețov, și Înalt Prea Sfințitul (ÎPS) Mitropolitul Chișinăului și Întregii Moldove, Vladimir, s-au întâlnit vineri, 13 ianuarie curent, în ajun de… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu: „Anul 2022 a fost anul în care am readus România la normalitate”

Marcel Ciolacu: „Anul 2022 a fost anul în care am readus România la normalitate”

 ”Anul 2022 a fost anul în care am readus România la normalitate: am deschis şcolile şi economia, am deblocat proiecte mari de investiţii, am luat măsuri pentru a proteja nivelul de trai al românilor (reglementarea preţurilor la… [citeste mai departe]


NATO planes to be sent to Romania to eye Russian activity

NATO planes to be sent to Romania to eye Russian activity

NATO said on Friday it plans to deploy three surveillance planes to Romania next week to perform reconnaissance missions and to “monitor Russian military activity” within the 30-nation military alliance’s territory, according to AP News. and surveillance planes, or AWACS, belong to a fleet of 14 usually based in Germany. Three […] The post NATO planes to be sent to Romania to eye Russian activity appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Russia says Belarus may enter Ukraine conflict if ‘invaded’

09:50, 13.01.2023 - A Russian foreign ministry official said on Friday that Belarus may enter the conflict in Ukraine if Kyiv decides to “invade” either country, according to Reuters. Russia used Belarus as a springboard to invade Ukraine in February 2022, and since October has deployed troops in Belarus for joint military…

Russia threatens to block oil sales to countries participating in price cap

13:50, 23.12.2022 - A new Kremlin decree will ban oil and petroleum product sales to “legal entities demanding compliance in contracts with the price ceiling introduced by the European Union,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian media on Friday, according to Politico. Moscow is ready to “reduce partial…

EU clears Germany’s planned takeover of gas giant Uniper

14:45, 16.12.2022 - The European Commission approved the acquisition of struggling gas trader Uniper SE by the German government, it said on Friday, paving the way for the nationalisation of the firm which nearly collapsed after Russia stopped supplying gas, according to Reuters. The acquisition was approved under the…

France’s TotalEnergies pulls out of Russian energy giant

13:55, 09.12.2022 - France’s TotalEnergies will pull its 19.4% from Russian energy major Novatek at the cost of $3.7 billion, the company announced Friday. TotalEnergies will withdraw its two representatives on Novatek’s board “with immediate effect” and will no longer include revenues from its Novatek investment in its…

G7 begins to press Russia on Ukraine with oil price cap

11:31, 05.12.2022 - The Group of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, though Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production, according to Reuters. The G7 nations and Australia…

Putin is open to talks on Ukraine, Kremlin says

13:36, 02.12.2022 - President Vladimir Putin is open to talks on a possible settlement to the conflict in Ukraine and believes in a diplomatic solution, the Kremlin said on Friday after Joe Biden suggested he was prepared to speak to the Russian leader, according to Reuters. Biden, speaking beside French President Emmanuel…

U.N. hold talks with Russia on Black Sea grains deal

15:10, 11.11.2022 - Talks between a Russian delegation and senior U.N. officials to address Moscow’s grievances about the Black Sea grains export initiative began in Geneva on Friday, a U.N. spokesperson said, according to Reuters.  The negotiations come just eight days before the deal brokered by the United Nations and…

China’s Xi warns Putin not to use nuclear arms in Ukraine

13:40, 04.11.2022 - Chinese leader Xi Jinping made his most direct criticism yet of Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine on Friday, warning the Russian president not to resort to nuclear weapons and calling on visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to push for peace talks, according to Politico. Xi’s warning comes just over…


