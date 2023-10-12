Stiri Recomandate

NATO member Romania finds more drone fragments on its soil after Russian again hits southern Ukraine

Publicat:
NATO member Romania finds more drone fragments on its soil after Russian again hits southern Ukraine

Romanian authorities said Thursday they found a crater from a suspected drone that may have exploded on impact on its territory near the border with Ukraine, reviving concerns about a possible spillover of Russia’s war in Ukraine onto a NATO member country, according to AP news. The pre-dawn discovery of the crater three kilometers west […] The post NATO member Romania finds more drone fragments on its soil after Russian again hits southern Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romania ups flight restrictions at Ukraine border as drone debris found

10:30, 15.09.2023 - Romania has imposed additional flight restrictions in parts of its air space along the Ukrainian border as Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube river ports have intensified fears of a spillover on nearby Romanian territory, according to Al Jazeera. Drone debris following Russian attacks on Ukraine’s…

NATO member Romania finds new fragments of drones near its border with Ukraine for the third time

09:45, 14.09.2023 - NATO member Romania found new fragments of a drone deemed similar to those used by the Russian army near its border with Ukraine on Wednesday, in the third such finding in a week, defense officials said, according to AP News. Two helicopters from the Romanian Air Force were deployed with specialist…

Romania finally confirms discovery of Russian drone parts on its territory

08:15, 07.09.2023 - Romanian officials finally acknowledged a Russian drone strike on their territory on Wednesday after previously refusing to accept Ukraine’s damning photographic evidence of the matter, according to Euractiv. On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba revealed that Kyiv had photo evidence demonstrating…

Ukraine says Russian drones hit NATO member Romania, Bucharest denies report

14:55, 04.09.2023 - Ukraine said on Monday that Russian drones had detonated on the territory of NATO member Romania during an overnight air strike on a Ukrainian port across the Danube River, but Bucharest denied its territory had been hit, according to Reuters.  Reuters could not independently verify either account,…

Kyiv says Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant switched to reserve power line

14:16, 10.08.2023 - Ukraine‘s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again lost connection to its last remaining main external power line overnight and was switched to a reserve line, state-owned power generating company Energoatom said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Energoatom said Europe’s largest nuclear power…

Wheat rises after Ukraine attacks threaten Black Sea exports

14:15, 07.08.2023 - Wheat extended gains after Ukraine used sea drones to cripple a Russian naval vessel and an oil tanker over the weekend, posing a risk for a key export route for Russian commodities through the Black Sea, according to Bloomberg. Top wheat shipper Russia moves most of its grain through the waterway.…

Romania to clear 30 ships from Ukrainian river ports by Friday

16:55, 03.08.2023 - Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

Russian navy rehearses firing rockets at ships in Black Sea after warning to Ukraine

12:25, 21.07.2023 - Russia‘s Defence Ministry said on Friday that its Black Sea Fleet had practiced firing rockets at surface targets in a live fire exercise, two days after it warned that ships heading to Ukraine’s Black Sea ports could be considered military targets, according to Reuters. Russia issued its warning earlier…


