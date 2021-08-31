MW Green Power Export lists a new issue of bonds on BVB

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that new bonds issued by MW Green Power Export, a producer of photovoltaic electricity, will start trading on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) on Tuesday, according to a press release. The bonds will be traded under the ticker MWGP24. The company issued…

- Romania‘s National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Tuesday that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded an increase of 13% for the unadjusted series and 13.6% in seasonally adjusted terms compared to the second quarter of 2020, according to a press release. For the first half of 2021, Romania’s…

- The EU’s high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell said EU’s foreign affairs ministers will discuss the situation in Afghanistan on Tuesday afternoon via videoconference, according to Politico. Borrell framed the conversation as a “first assessment” and added that “Afghanistan stands at…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Bit Soft has successfully raised EUR 1.5 million from investors and has become the first software developer for the HoReCa sector to list bonds on the Multilateral Trading System of BVB. Bit Soft’s corporate bonds worth EUR 1.5 million have…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that ZebraPay, the leader of the local automated payment market is taking the first step on Bucharest Stock Exchange by listing the company’s bonds worth EUR 3mln, according to a press release. The company’s bonds are traded under the ticker PAY26E.…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that Visual Fan shares, a Romanian technology company will start trading on Monday on the AeRO market, the equity segment of the Multilateral Trading System, according to a press release. Visual Fan was founded in Brasov in 2002 and owns the Allview brand.…

- Romanian freight forwarder, Transport Trade Services (TTS) listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday under the TTS ticker. The Listed company followed an initial public offering (IOP) through which TTS sold 50% of the shares for RON 288 million (E58.5 million), according to a press release.…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that entrepreneurial companies searching for financing on the capital market will be exempted as of July 1, 2021, from paying the processing fee for listing their first financial instrument on BVB Multilateral Trading System (MIT). BVB stated that…