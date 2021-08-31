MW Green Power Export lists a new issue of bonds on BVBPublicat:
Romanian photovoltaic energy producer, MW Green Power Export listed on Tuesday its second issue of bonds on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) under the ticker of MWGP24, according to a press release. The company has attracted from investors a total of over RON 7.4mln. The first bond issue which […] The post MW Green Power Export lists a new issue of bonds on BVB appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
