MW Green Power Export lists a new issue of bonds on BVB

Vine valul 4? Peste 1.300 de cazuri de COVID-19 și 31 de decese, în ultimele 24 de ore

Vine valul 4? Peste 1.300 de cazuri de COVID-19 și 31 de decese, în ultimele 24 de ore

1.313 noi cazuri de COVID-19 au au fost raportate în ultimele 24 de ore, potrivit datelor furnizate marți de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. În total, de la debutul pandemiei în România au fost raportate 1.098.765

Euro s-a apreciat în august cu 1,5 bani

Euro s-a apreciat în august cu 1,5 bani

În ultimii doi ani, august nu a mai fost o lună pozitivă pentru leu, în condițiile în care s-au redus intrările de valută de la nivelul caselor de schimb, alimentate de românii care se întorc în țară pe perioada vacanței. Creșterea deficitelor comercial și de cont curent, evoluția alimentată de explozia importurilor

Centre de vaccinare în școli. Ministrul Sănătății: „Avem trei tipuri de imunizare pe care plănuim să le desfășurăm"

Centre de vaccinare în școli. Ministrul Sănătății: „Avem trei tipuri de imunizare pe care plănuim să le desfășurăm”

Luni seară, la Digi24, Ministrul Sănătății, Ioana Mihăilă a declarat că în școlile unde nu există cabinete medicale, medici și dotare corespunzătoare

Nicușor Dan nu s-a vaccinat anti-Covid: Am făcut boala, o să fac vaccinul după ce medicul îmi va spune că e bine să îl fac

Nicușor Dan nu s-a vaccinat anti-Covid: Am făcut boala, o să fac vaccinul după ce medicul îmi va spune că e bine să îl fac

"Am fost în izolare în luna mai pentru că, după cum știți, fiica mea a fost infectată, apoi am fost și eu, am avut coronavirus. O să fac vaccinul

Eroii români din Grecia s-au întors acasă. Cum au fost întâmpinați cei 17 pompieri salvatori bihoreni

Eroii români din Grecia s-au întors acasă. Cum au fost întâmpinați cei 17 pompieri salvatori bihoreni

Luni seară, cei 17 pompieri salvatori bihoreni plecați în Grecia au ajuns acasă, alături de comandantul Detașamentului de pompieri al Inspectoratului General pentru Situații de Urgență

Liviu Dragnea, dosar penal pentru vacanțele exotice alături de iubita sa și alți prieteni

Liviu Dragnea, dosar penal pentru vacanțele exotice alături de iubita sa și alți prieteni

Bomba zilei vine de la DNA. Surse politice spun că procurorii îi pregătesc un nou dosar lui Liviu Dragnea. Abia ieşit din închisoare, fostul lider PSD e cercetat pentru vacanțele exotice pe care le-a petrecut alături

Nicușor Dan recunoaște că nu s-a vaccinat anti-COVID

Nicușor Dan recunoaște că nu s-a vaccinat anti-COVID

Primarul Capitalei, Nicușor Dan, a dezvăluit, marți, că nu s-a vaccinat împotriva COVID-19, dar că a trecut prin boală, iar decizia de a se imununiza o va lua atunci când medicul său îi va recomanda acest lucru. „Nu am spus public pentru că nu am vrut să parazitez dezbaterea publică cu asta.

De unde vine obiceiul de a face urări când cineva strănută

De unde vine obiceiul de a face urări când cineva strănută

Strănutul este un unul dintre cele mai obișnuite gesturi pe care îl fac oamenii, dar și unele dintre animale. Atunci când cineva strănută persoanele aflate în preajmă se grăbesc să-i ureze „Sănătate!", „Noroc!", „Dumnezeu să te binecuvânteze!", etc. în funcție de zona geografică

Au fost publicate rezultatele la examenul de Bacalaureat sesiunea de toamnă 2021

Au fost publicate rezultatele la examenul de Bacalaureat sesiunea de toamnă 2021

Astăzi, 31 august 2021, au fost publicate rezultatele inițiale la examenul de Bacalaureat sesiunea de toamnă pe site-ul oficial bacalaureat.edu.ro și la avizierele școlilor.

Celebru arbitru, acuzat de prostituţie, trafic de droguri şi de arme

Celebru arbitru, acuzat de prostituţie, trafic de droguri şi de arme

Presa internațională a relatat că se ocupa și cu alte lucruri mai puțin legale. De altfel, arbitrul a și fost reţinut de poliţia din Bosnia&Herţegovina, sub suspiciunea de prostituţie, trafic de droguri şi de arme.


MW Green Power Export lists a new issue of bonds on BVB

Publicat:
MW Green Power Export lists a new issue of bonds on BVB

Romanian photovoltaic energy producer, MW listed on Tuesday its second issue of bonds on the (MTS) of the (BVB) under the ticker of MWGP24, according to a press release. The company has attracted from investors a total of over RON 7.4mln. The first bond issue which

