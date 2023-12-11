Moldova's president Maia Sandu awarded Mihnea Constantinescu - Value-based Leadership award of Aspen Romania Institute

Stiri Recomandate

Șapte bărbați din Comănești, surprinși de jandarmi în timp ce transportau aproximativ 6 metri cubi de material lemnos

Șapte bărbați din Comănești, surprinși de jandarmi în timp ce transportau aproximativ 6 metri cubi de material lemnos

În urma informațiilor obținute de compartimentul de specialitate din cadrul Grupării de Jandarmi Mobile Bacău, a reieșit faptul că mai multe persoane transportă… [citeste mai departe]

Bugetul pe 2024 intră în linie dreaptă. Ciolacu anunță majorări în sectorul bugetar și bani mai mulți pentru unele ministere

Bugetul pe 2024 intră în linie dreaptă. Ciolacu anunță majorări în sectorul bugetar și bani mai mulți pentru unele ministere

Legea Bugetului va trece în Guvern săptămâna asta, iar săptămâna viitoare ajunge în Parlament Sursa articolului: Bugetul pe 2024 intră… [citeste mai departe]

INTERVIU Simon Viklund, co-fondator 10 Chambers, despre noul joc Den of Wolves și finalul lui GTFO

INTERVIU Simon Viklund, co-fondator 10 Chambers, despre noul joc Den of Wolves și finalul lui GTFO

Andrei Brîndușescu: Care au fost așteptările voastre inițiale cu privire la GTFO , ați crezut vreodată că un joc atât de nișat va aduna o comunitate mare în jurul său? Simon Viklund: Cu siguranță, nu. Nu… [citeste mai departe]

„Nu am avut efecte secundare și nici complicații! A doua zi am plecat acasă” Experiența unui pacient

„Nu am avut efecte secundare și nici complicații! A doua zi am plecat acasă” Experiența unui pacient

„Nu am avut efecte secundare și nici complicații, recuperarea fiind una rapidă, exact cum mi-a fost descris dacă respect recomandările și restricțiile”. Așa descrie, pe scurt, un pacient… [citeste mai departe]

Razie de amploare in judetul Constanta! Sute de amenzi aplicate in cadrul actiunii Blocada (GALERIE FOTO)

Razie de amploare in judetul Constanta! Sute de amenzi aplicate in cadrul actiunii Blocada (GALERIE FOTO)

In perioada 9 10 decembrie a.c., aproximativ 740 de politisti au desfasurat activitati, in cadrul actiunii "Blocada", pe raza judetului Constanta. Politistii au actionat in sistem intergrat,… [citeste mai departe]

Primarii vor putea accesa mai multe fonduri: Guvernul va aplica regula de aur în bugetul pe anul viitor (surse)

Primarii vor putea accesa mai multe fonduri: Guvernul va aplica regula de aur în bugetul pe anul viitor (surse)

Guvernul a construit proiectul de buget pe 2024 având ca principiu „regula de aur a finanțelor publice”, conform unor surse de la Palatul Victoria.„Respectăm regula de aur a finanțelor… [citeste mai departe]

Protestul salariaților APM Bacău continuă

Protestul salariaților APM Bacău continuă

Astăzi, 10 decembrie, între orele 10-12, salariații au protestat, din nou, la sediul Agenției pentru Protecția Mediului (APM) Bacău. Motivele care stau la baza acestui act de protest sunt diverse și reflectă preocupările profunde ale angajaților cu privire la viitorul lor și la direcția în care se îndreaptă domeniul… [citeste mai departe]

INS: Deficitul balanţei comerciale în primele 10 luni a scăzut cu 18,4%, faţă de perioada similară a anului trecut

INS: Deficitul balanţei comerciale în primele 10 luni a scăzut cu 18,4%, faţă de perioada similară a anului trecut

Exporturile României au crescut cu 2,4% în primele zece luni, la 78,699 miliarde euro, iar importurile au scăzut cu 3,2%, la 101,892 miliarde euro, faţă de perioada… [citeste mai departe]

Tragedie la un meci de fotbal din Spania: Un fan a murit în tribune

Tragedie la un meci de fotbal din Spania: Un fan a murit în tribune

Partida de fotbal Granada - Athletic Bilbao din prima divizie spaniolă a fost suspendată duminică după doar 18 minute de joc efectiv şi aproape o oră de întrerupere, ca urmare a morţii unui suporter în tribune, scrie digi24.ro. [citeste mai departe]

Apple blochează Beeper Mini, o aplicație pentru acces iMessage pe Android

Apple blochează Beeper Mini, o aplicație pentru acces iMessage pe Android

După ce Nothing a avut o tentativă eșuată de a folosi infrastructura Sunbird pentru a permite utilizarea iMessage pe telefoanele sale cu Android, o nouă aplicație numită Beeper Mini a fost lansată pentru a oferi tuturor utilizatorilor de telefoane non-Apple… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Moldova's president Maia Sandu awarded Mihnea Constantinescu - Value-based Leadership award of Aspen Romania Institute

Publicat:
Moldova's president Maia Sandu awarded Mihnea Constantinescu - Value-based Leadership award of Aspen Romania Institute

The president of the Republic of Moldova, , received the - Value-based Leadership Award granted by the , during the 13th edition of the , which unfolded last Friday.

The gala marked 17 years of the Institute's activity and recognized the individuals and organizations that left their mark on Romanian and global society in 2023, who were examples of ethical and professional conduct, in fields such as public service, technology, research and innovation, art or cultural heritage.

"Through the award, the Aspen…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Albanian Ambassador Ilir Tepelena, received by ForMin Luminita Odobescu on farewell visit

15:30, 24.11.2023 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Luminita Odobescu received on Friday H.E. Mr Ilir Tepelena, Ambassador of the Republic of Albania in Bucharest, on a farewell visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said.According to the cited source, the Romanian side expressed the hope that the recent launch of…

PM Ciolacu, Czech Senate president Vystrcil discuss bilateral cooperation and regional security

16:05, 21.11.2023 - Bilateral cooperation and common European and regional issues were on the agenda of the meeting that prime minister Marcel Ciolacu had on Tuesday at the Victoria Palace (gov't venue) with the Czech Senate president, Milos Vystrcil, on a visit to Romania, the government said in a press release.Prime…

ForMin Odobescu: Romania has been a permanent advocate for Western Balkan countries' EU integration

17:20, 17.11.2023 - ForMin Odobescu: Romania has been a permanent advocate for Western Balkan countries' EU integrationRomania has been a permanent advocate for the Western Balkan countries and for its Eastern partners - the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia - in terms of their path towards integration into the…

Romania must be active in Ukraine's reconstruction (Mircea Geoana)

15:11, 17.11.2023 - Romania must be active in Ukraine's reconstruction (Mircea Geoana)NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Friday in Northeastern city of Iasi that he encourages Romania to work with two neighbouring countries - the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine for their European path, but also for the…

President Iohannis, at meeting of European Council, Euro Summit in extended format, on Thursday, Friday

17:30, 25.10.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Thursday and Friday, in the European Council meeting and the extended Euro Summit, which will take place in Brussels, the Presidential Administration informed in a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.President Iohannis will emphasize that our country…

Romanian president to push for Ukraine, Moldova-EU accession talks at EU Council summit

10:56, 11.10.2023 - Romania‘s President Klaus Iohannis will advocate for the opening of EU accession negotiations with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova at the European Council summit in December, he said during an official visit to Bucharest from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. …

Traffic through PTF Isaccea, stopped due to drone attacks on Ukrainian side of the Danube

10:40, 06.10.2023 - Traffic through the eastern Isaccea Border Crossing Point (PTF) is stopped, on Friday, following drone attacks during the night on the Ukrainian side of the Danube."Traffic through PTF Isaccea is completely closed due to last night's attacks on the Ukrainian side (PTF Orlovka). Thus, the outgoing…

Microsoft's Putinica: IT industry can contribute 7-8% of Romania's GDP, in spite of latest developments

12:10, 29.09.2023 - Nearly 220,000 programmers are currently working in the Romanian IT industry, and they can contribute about 8% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through innovation, if things go well this year, despite the latest developments, Bogdan Putinica, country manager of Microsoft Romania and the Republic…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 11 decembrie 2023
USD 4.6131
EUR 4.9708
CHF 5.2443
GBP 5.7989
CAD 3.3932
XAU 295.659
JPY 3.1542
CNY 0.6425
AED 1.2562
AUD 3.0265
MDL 0.2599
BGN 2.5415

Urmareste stirile pe: