Moldova's president Maia Sandu awarded Mihnea Constantinescu - Value-based Leadership award of Aspen Romania Institute

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Luminita Odobescu received on Friday H.E. Mr Ilir Tepelena, Ambassador of the Republic of Albania in Bucharest, on a farewell visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said.According to the cited source, the Romanian side expressed the hope that the recent launch of…

- Bilateral cooperation and common European and regional issues were on the agenda of the meeting that prime minister Marcel Ciolacu had on Tuesday at the Victoria Palace (gov't venue) with the Czech Senate president, Milos Vystrcil, on a visit to Romania, the government said in a press release.Prime…

- ForMin Odobescu: Romania has been a permanent advocate for Western Balkan countries' EU integrationRomania has been a permanent advocate for the Western Balkan countries and for its Eastern partners - the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia - in terms of their path towards integration into the…

- Romania must be active in Ukraine's reconstruction (Mircea Geoana)NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Friday in Northeastern city of Iasi that he encourages Romania to work with two neighbouring countries - the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine for their European path, but also for the…

- President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Thursday and Friday, in the European Council meeting and the extended Euro Summit, which will take place in Brussels, the Presidential Administration informed in a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.President Iohannis will emphasize that our country…

- Romania‘s President Klaus Iohannis will advocate for the opening of EU accession negotiations with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova at the European Council summit in December, he said during an official visit to Bucharest from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. …

- Traffic through the eastern Isaccea Border Crossing Point (PTF) is stopped, on Friday, following drone attacks during the night on the Ukrainian side of the Danube."Traffic through PTF Isaccea is completely closed due to last night's attacks on the Ukrainian side (PTF Orlovka). Thus, the outgoing…

- Nearly 220,000 programmers are currently working in the Romanian IT industry, and they can contribute about 8% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through innovation, if things go well this year, despite the latest developments, Bogdan Putinica, country manager of Microsoft Romania and the Republic…