Moldovan Ambassador: Without the Ukrainian people's sacrifice, we wouldn't be talking about Moldova's integration in EU

Moldovan Ambassador: Without the Ukrainian people's sacrifice, we wouldn't be talking about Moldova's integration in EUPublicat:
Moldovan Ambassador: Without the Ukrainian people's sacrifice, we wouldn't be talking about Moldova's integration in EURepublic of Moldova's Ambassador in Bucharest Victor Chirila on Wednesday said that without Ukraine's fight against Russia's aggression there would be no talk today about Moldova's integration in the European Union.
"Without Ukraine's fight against Russia's aggression we would not be talking today about our integration into the European Union, about accession, about negotiations with the EU, we would not have received the status of candidate country to the EU. This is due to…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Over 80,000 people entered Romania on Tuesday, of which approximately 9,500 were Ukrainians
11:05, 27.09.2023 - Over 80,000 people entered Romania on Tuesday, of which approximately 9,500 were UkrainiansThe General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Tuesday, 80,113 people, of which 9,551 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania through the border points, told Agerpres. According to…
Border Police: Almost 90k people entered Romania on Tuesday, 11,500 of them Ukrainians
13:11, 13.09.2023 - Border Police: Almost 90k people entered Romania on Tuesday, 11,500 of them UkrainiansThe General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that, on Tuesday, 89,321 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, of whom 11,476 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres. According…
Romania hosts summit to boost ties between 12 EU countries and partners
08:35, 07.09.2023 - A two-day summit in Romania began on Wednesday bringing together 12 European Union member states situated between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic Seas, as the grouping of mostly formerly communist countries aims to boost ties amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. The Three Seas Initiative,…
Senate President: Ukrainian army is defending its people and Europe from Kremlin's neo-imperial ambitions
19:26, 24.08.2023 - Senate President: Ukrainian army is defending its people and Europe from Kremlin's neo-imperial ambitionsPresident of the Senate Nicolae Ciuca said in a message on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day that, in the war with Russia, the Ukrainian army is defending its own people and Europe "from…
Border traffic: More than 177k people entered Romania on Tuesday, 15,521 of them Ukrainians
12:05, 16.08.2023 - Border traffic: More than 177k people entered Romania on Tuesday, 15,521 of them UkrainiansThe General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Tuesday, 177,430 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, of whom 15,521 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres. According…
Border Police: Almost 139k people entered Romania on Wednesday, 18k of them Ukrainians
13:05, 03.08.2023 - Border Police: Almost 139k people entered Romania on Wednesday, 18k of them UkrainiansThe General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that, on Wednesday, 138,899 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, of whom 18,042 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres. According…
President Iohannis: Russia's attacks against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure on Danube are war crimes
12:46, 02.08.2023 - President Iohannis: Russia's attacks against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure on Danube are war crimesRussia's attacks against the Ukrainian civilan infrastructure on the Danube are war crimes, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday on social media, told Agerpres. "Russia's continued…
Almost 148k persons enter Romania on Tuesday, including round 16k Ukrainians
11:45, 02.08.2023 - Almost 148k persons enter Romania on Tuesday, including round 16k UkrainiansThe General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Tuesday, 147,880 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 16,090 Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres. According to a press…