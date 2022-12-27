Ministry of Development allocates over 7bn RON for developing road, social infrastructure of several localities

Stiri Recomandate

Săptămâna 19-25 decembrie: Ierarhia vizibilității primarilor de sectoare din București

Săptămâna 19-25 decembrie: Ierarhia vizibilității primarilor de sectoare din București

mediaTRUST a analizat în perioada 19-25 decembrie 2022, peste 800 surse de informare din presa scrisă, radio, tv, online și social media, urmărind mențiunile celor 6 primari de sectoare din București în materialele difuzate.… [citeste mai departe]

Putin, supărat pe statele care au plafonat prețurile la petrolul rusesc. A interzis exportul către acestea

Putin, supărat pe statele care au plafonat prețurile la petrolul rusesc. A interzis exportul către acestea

Rusia nu va mai vinde începând cu 1 februarie 2023 petrol ţărilor care au plafonat preţul petrolului rusesc, potrivit unui decret emis marţi de preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin, transmit… [citeste mai departe]

Profesoară judecată pentru purtare agresivă, deși la instanța de fond a fost iertată și a primit doar un avertisment

Profesoară judecată pentru purtare agresivă, deși la instanța de fond a fost iertată și a primit doar un avertisment

„Elevul din clasa a-VIII-a a intrat împreună cu un coleg într-un compartiment al unei săli, s-au aşezat fiecare pe câte un scaun lângă un calorifer.La puţin… [citeste mai departe]

2022 a fost cel mai călduros an din istorie în Italia

2022 a fost cel mai călduros an din istorie în Italia

Anul 2022 a fost cel mai călduros înregistrat vreodată în Italia, a anunţat marţi Consiliul Naţional de Cercetare (CNR) din Peninsulă, potrivit agenției italiene de presă ANSA , preluată de Agerpres . 2022 a fost cel mai călduros an înregistrat vreodată în Italia în ceea ce priveşte valorile… [citeste mai departe]

Săfie bine pentru toată lumea! Taxele și impozitele din Timișoara nu se majorează, dar cresc cu valoarea inflației

Săfie bine pentru toată lumea! Taxele și impozitele din Timișoara nu se majorează, dar cresc cu valoarea inflației

Taxele și impozitele locale din Timișoara nu se majorează anul viitor, ci se indexează. De fapt, până la urmă o serie de taxe se majorează, apar altele noi, iar… [citeste mai departe]

Ilinca Vandici, ghinion în vacanţa exotică! Ce a dezamăgit-o pe vedeta Kanal D în Mexic

Ilinca Vandici, ghinion în vacanţa exotică! Ce a dezamăgit-o pe vedeta Kanal D în Mexic

A sperat că va petrece zile de neuitat alături de familie, într-un loc cu totul deosebit, însă realitatea a fost cu totul alta. Ilinca Vandici a avut mare ghinion în vacanța exotică. Vedeta Kanal D a dezvăluit ce a nemulțumit-o… [citeste mai departe]

Târgul de Crăciun Bucureşti la final: Cinci săptămâni de sărbătoare, peste 200 de artişti, 57 de concerte, ZECI de meşteşugari Şi ARTIZANI participanţi, Moş Crăciun şi PESTE 900.000 de vizitatori

Târgul de Crăciun Bucureşti la final: Cinci săptămâni de sărbătoare, peste 200 de artişti, 57 de concerte, ZECI de meşteşugari Şi ARTIZANI participanţi, Moş Crăciun şi PESTE 900.000 de vizitatori

Bucureşti… [citeste mai departe]

Trafic îngreunat în zona mallului – un tânăr s-a aruncat în gol de la etajul 5 al parcării

Trafic îngreunat în zona mallului – un tânăr s-a aruncat în gol de la etajul 5 al parcării

La data de 27.12.2022, în jurul orei 18:40, polițiștii Secției 4 Timișoara au fost sesizați cu privire la faptul că un tânăr, s-ar fi aruncat de la etajul 5 al parcării unei societăți comerciale, parcare… [citeste mai departe]

Revelionul de pe Valea Prahovei, mai scump decât cel din Austria. Cât costă noaptea de cazare în Tirol, nu există preţuri aşa mici în România

Revelionul de pe Valea Prahovei, mai scump decât cel din Austria. Cât costă noaptea de cazare în Tirol, nu există preţuri aşa mici în România

Românii care doresc să își petreacă noaptea dintre ani la munte vor fi nevoiți să scoată sume mari din… [citeste mai departe]


Ministry of Development allocates over 7bn RON for developing road, social infrastructure of several localities

Publicat:
Ministry of Development allocates over 7bn RON for developing road, social infrastructure of several localities

of Development, and Administration, , signed 11 contracts for financing road and social infrastructure and the activities of some companies from several localities, in a total amount of 7,068,480 RON, non-refundable funds, through the (POR).

Cross-border projects of over 70 million EUR, financed by Romania - Republic of Moldova Program

19:36, 21.11.2022 - Cross-border projects worth over 70 million EUR are financed through the Romania - Republic of Moldova Program, the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration informed on Monday in a release sent to AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

EnviMin Tanczos: RON 500 million for the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure

15:10, 14.11.2022 - The Ministry of the Environment, Water and Forestrty (MMAP) has announced the release of a new financing programme for the development of an electric vehicle charging infrastructure for which RON 500 million have been earmarked, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

12 new contracts for seismic consolidation and energy efficiency of buildings, signed by Minister of Development

15:46, 07.11.2022 - The Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Cseke Attila, signed, on Monday, in the presence of the Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca and the general director of SG RECOVER within the European Commission, Celine Gauer, 12 new contracts financed through the National Recovery and…

French Minister of Defense - on official visit to Romania

17:01, 02.11.2022 - The Minister of the French Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecornu, will be on an official visit to Romania on Thursday, informs the Ministry of National Defense (MApN), told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

MDLPA, through POR: Over 11 million RON for socio-educational services, the promotion of entrepreneurial spirit

18:40, 01.11.2022 - Development Minister Cseke Attila signed, on Tuesday, seven new financing contracts, with a total non-refundable amount of 11,048,288.75 RON, through the 2014-2020 Regional Operational Programme (POR), coordinated by the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA), told Agerpres.…

PM Ciuca meets Adina Valean; discussions on development of transport infrastructure, grain transit from Ukraine

13:45, 27.10.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca discussed on Thursday with Adina Valean, the European Commissioner for Transport, about the development of the transport infrastructure and the continuation of efforts to facilitate the transit of grain from Ukraine, during his visit to Brussels, told Agerpres. Fii…

Niculescu: Accession to OECD should be seen as process of achieving priority changes in administration, not as end in itself

13:05, 11.10.2022 - Romania's accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) must be seen as a process of achieving priority changes in the administration in our country and not as an end in itself, stated the State Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the process of accession…

Project to develop public policy for Romanian architecture, started by Order of Architects and Ministry of Development

09:00, 04.10.2022 - The Order of Romanian Architects (OAR) has started, together with the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA), the project to develop the public policy for the architecture of Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…


