Ministry of Development allocates over 7bn RON for developing road, social infrastructure of several localities

Ministry of Development allocates over 7bn RON for developing road, social infrastructure of several localitiesPublicat:
The Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Cseke Attila, signed 11 contracts for financing road and social infrastructure and the activities of some companies from several localities, in a total amount of 7,068,480 RON, non-refundable funds, through the Regional Operational Program (POR).
