Ministry of Development allocates over 7bn RON for developing road, social infrastructure of several localities

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Cross-border projects worth over 70 million EUR are financed through the Romania - Republic of Moldova Program, the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration informed on Monday in a release sent to AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- The Ministry of the Environment, Water and Forestrty (MMAP) has announced the release of a new financing programme for the development of an electric vehicle charging infrastructure for which RON 500 million have been earmarked, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- The Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Cseke Attila, signed, on Monday, in the presence of the Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca and the general director of SG RECOVER within the European Commission, Celine Gauer, 12 new contracts financed through the National Recovery and…

- The Minister of the French Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecornu, will be on an official visit to Romania on Thursday, informs the Ministry of National Defense (MApN), told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

- Development Minister Cseke Attila signed, on Tuesday, seven new financing contracts, with a total non-refundable amount of 11,048,288.75 RON, through the 2014-2020 Regional Operational Programme (POR), coordinated by the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA), told Agerpres.…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca discussed on Thursday with Adina Valean, the European Commissioner for Transport, about the development of the transport infrastructure and the continuation of efforts to facilitate the transit of grain from Ukraine, during his visit to Brussels, told Agerpres. Fii…

- Romania's accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) must be seen as a process of achieving priority changes in the administration in our country and not as an end in itself, stated the State Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the process of accession…

- The Order of Romanian Architects (OAR) has started, together with the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA), the project to develop the public policy for the architecture of Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…