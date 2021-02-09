Minister Ghinea on PNRR debates: We want to develop as many financial instruments as possible

Stiri Recomandate

FOTO: Investiții de peste 3 milioane de euro în Adjud, printre care Parcul Municipal și două centre recreative pentru copii

Primăria Municipiului Adjud are în derulare mai multe proiecte ce vizează reabilitarea infrastructurii locale, finanțarea fiind asigurată din fonduri…

Din 15 februarie începe imunizarea cu vaccinul AstraZeneca

• Pentru administrarea acestui vaccin, în Prahova vor fi deschise șase cabinete   N. Dumitrescu Potrivit Comitetului Național de Coordonare a Activităților privind Vaccinarea împotriva COVID-19, din data de 15 februarie va începe imunizarea cu vaccinul AstraZeneca. Așa cum s-a anunțat…

Manţog şi Popescu riscă suspendarea din PDL

Elena Udrea a declarat că organizaţia PDL Bucureşti, pe care o conduce, va propune modificarea statutului astfel încă membrii de partid aflaţi în situaţia începerii urmăririi penale să fie suspendaţi. La nivelul judeţului Gorj, doi dintre liderii imp...

Singurul submarin al României, Delfinul, dat uitării. Statul nu vrea să cumpere acumulatori noi

Submarinul Delfinul a fost achiziţionat la ordinul specific al lui Nicolae Ceauşescu, recepționat în secret de la aliații ruși, în 1985. Este produs în Rusia şi ar mai funcţiona poate şi azi, dacă statul…

NU va crește nici o pensie! Nici măcar în 2022. Un fost ministru se revoltă

Fostul ministru al Muncii Marius Budăi a afirmat că Guvernul şi-a dat arama pe faţă prin faptul că „cresc pensiile, dar... în anul 2022 (nici atunci nu îi cred că le vor creşte), nu scad salariile, dar scad sporurile, adică scad veniturile oamenilor,…

Adjud. Consilierii PSD solicită învățământ în clase pentru toți elevii de la „Botta”

Consilierii locali ai PSD din cadrul Consiliului Local Adjud solicită autorităților locale să găsească soluții pentru ca toți elevii de la Colegiul „Emil Botta" să aibă acces la învățământul în sălile de clasă…

Messi i-a luat fața lui Ronaldo: A fost numit cel mai bun fotbalist al deceniului

Argentinianul Lionel Messi a fost desemnat de Federația Internațională de Istorie și Statistică a Fotbalului (IFFHS) drept cel mai bun fotbalist al deceniului 2011-2020, anunță MEDIAFAX. Membrii IFFHS, din 150 de țări din întreaga lume,…

VIDEO | La 5 ani, verișorul buzoiencei Andra Gogan are 300.000 de abonați pe TikTok

• Teo Ștefan a fost prezent în matinalul lui Răzvan și Dani pentru a lansa o piesă nouă alături de ,,regina TikTok" Încă o piesă nouă pentru buzoianca Andra Gogan, lansată recent, după scandalul interviului din emisiunea lui Lucian…

Elevii şi profesorii din Ploieşti, provocaţi ca la orele de pictură să organizeze un concurs pentru celebrarea marelui Brâncuşi

N.D. Având în vedere faptul că, anul acesta, pe 19 februarie, se împlinesc 145 de ani de la nașterea marelui sculptor Constantin Brâncuși,…

Head of European Affairs Committee participates in meeting Building a European Health Union

The head of Senate's Committee on European Affairs, Angel Tilvar, says Romania is still "at the bottom of the European rankings" in terms of the percentage of GDP allocated to health or patients' access to innovative medicines.…


Minister Ghinea on PNRR debates: We want to develop as many financial instruments as possible

Publicat:
The public debates related to the and (PNRR) will be completed by the beginning of March and we want to develop as many financial instruments as possible to only give grants where no other financial instrument works, Minister of and Projects, , stated on Monday. of and Projects on Monday organized the first public debates related to the and , informs a press release of the institution. The topics discussed were: "How do we support the ? Policies

PM adopts decisions regarding Deputy PMs Kelemen Hunor's and Dan Barna's responsibilities

09:25, 19.01.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu decided on Monday the duties of Deputy Prime Ministers Kelemen Hunor and Dan Barna, according to AGERPRES. Thus, in order to ensure the fulfillment of the major priorities of the governing programme and of the measures provided in the Recovery and Resilience Plan,…

Education Minister: I want schools to reopen as soon as possible, decision to be made following well-grounded analysis

22:05, 04.01.2021 - Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu told AGERPRES on Monday that he wants schools to return to in-person classes as soon as possible, but that this decision will be taken only based on a responsible and well-grounded analysis, which will primarily look at epidemiological developments. "In my…

Deadline for setting up competitive retail energy contracts extended until March 31

17:56, 04.01.2021 - The National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) has extended until March 31, 2021 the deadline until which household consumers can conclude energy supply contracts on the competitive market, ANRE representatives declared for AGERPRES on Monday.

Employers' associations, unions demand gov't to confer with social partners before adopting PNRR

11:25, 28.12.2020 - Several employers' associations and trade unions have sent an open letter to the Government asking for consultation with the social partners before the adoption of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), according to a joint release issued on Monday by eight employers' and trade union organizations,…

Iohannis: It is important that discussions on National Recovery and Resilience Plan go beyond paradigm of electoral populism

20:10, 26.11.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the most appropriate measures and policies for Romania's economic recovery and development must be prepared in the current context, and stressed that discussions on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan must go beyond the paradigm of electoral populism…

Patria Bank scores over 1.22 M euro in profit January through September

08:40, 17.11.2020 - Patria Bank reported a net profit of over 1.22 million euro (5.98 million lei) at nine months, an increase of 2 pct compared to the same period in 2019, according to its financial results on September 30, published on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday, as reported by AGERPRES.…

Coronavirus/Orban: Government is making constant efforts to cope with possible third wave

08:40, 17.11.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the government is making constant efforts to get ready for a possible third wave of the pandemic, noting that although any restriction measure generates a lot of opposition in society, he has assumed the introduction of such restrictions precisely…

President Iohannis: Creating consensus for a digital Romania the beginning of a road to normal Romania

12:40, 11.11.2020 - Romania is working "intensely" to complete a National Recovery and Resilience Plan, with reforms and investments that will strengthen the potential for economic growth and adequately support the green and digital transition, President Klaus Iohannis said in a message sent to the Go Tech World 2020…


