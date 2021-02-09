Minister Ghinea on PNRR debates: We want to develop as many financial instruments as possible

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Florin Citu decided on Monday the duties of Deputy Prime Ministers Kelemen Hunor and Dan Barna, according to AGERPRES. Thus, in order to ensure the fulfillment of the major priorities of the governing programme and of the measures provided in the Recovery and Resilience Plan,…

- Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu told AGERPRES on Monday that he wants schools to return to in-person classes as soon as possible, but that this decision will be taken only based on a responsible and well-grounded analysis, which will primarily look at epidemiological developments. "In my…

- The National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) has extended until March 31, 2021 the deadline until which household consumers can conclude energy supply contracts on the competitive market, ANRE representatives declared for AGERPRES on Monday.

- Several employers' associations and trade unions have sent an open letter to the Government asking for consultation with the social partners before the adoption of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), according to a joint release issued on Monday by eight employers' and trade union organizations,…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the most appropriate measures and policies for Romania's economic recovery and development must be prepared in the current context, and stressed that discussions on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan must go beyond the paradigm of electoral populism…

- Patria Bank reported a net profit of over 1.22 million euro (5.98 million lei) at nine months, an increase of 2 pct compared to the same period in 2019, according to its financial results on September 30, published on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday, as reported by AGERPRES.…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the government is making constant efforts to get ready for a possible third wave of the pandemic, noting that although any restriction measure generates a lot of opposition in society, he has assumed the introduction of such restrictions precisely…

- Romania is working "intensely" to complete a National Recovery and Resilience Plan, with reforms and investments that will strengthen the potential for economic growth and adequately support the green and digital transition, President Klaus Iohannis said in a message sent to the Go Tech World 2020…