Minister Caciu: Romania to collect 288 M euros from EC to speed up implementation of key investments under RePowerEU

Stiri Recomandate

Roxana Nemes, accidentare serioasă la Survivor România All Stars. A început să plângă din cauza durerii, au venit medicii: „Mi-e ciudă"

Roxana Nemes, accidentare serioasă la Survivor România All Stars. A început să plângă din cauza durerii, au venit medicii: „Mi-e ciudă”

Accidentare serioasă în ediția de joi, 25 ianuarie 2024, la Survivor România All Stars. Roxana Nemeș s-a lovit… [citeste mai departe]

Europarlamentarul Victor Negrescu, desemnat negociatorul-şef al bugetului UE pentru 2025

Europarlamentarul Victor Negrescu, desemnat negociatorul-şef al bugetului UE pentru 2025

PSD a anunțat că eurodeputatul Victor Negrescu va fi negociatorul-șef al bugetului UE pentru anul următor, reprezentantul social-democrat anunțând și o parte din prioritățile sale, care vor fi votate în luna martie. Victor… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă creștere salarială în Sănătate

O nouă creștere salarială în Sănătate

MAJORĂRI… Guvernul a anunțat o majorare salarială de 15% pentru angajații din Sănătate, pe lângă cea de 5% deja primită la 1 ianuarie 2024, adică în total cam cât au cerut sindicaliștii de la Sanitas care au protestat zilele acestea în fața Ministerului Muncii. Săptămâna trecută, angajații din Sănătate au cerut o… [citeste mai departe]

Grupul Folk „Dacii liberi" Bârlad participă la cel mai vechi concurs de folk din România: Mediaș-Cetate Seculară"! (FOTO)

Grupul Folk „Dacii liberi” Bârlad participă la cel mai vechi concurs de folk din România: Mediaș-Cetate Seculară”! (FOTO)

HAI BÂRLAD!… Grupul folk „Dacii liberi” (fostul grup „Ecou”) este pentru două zile în deplasare la Mediaș, unde va participa la unul dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu nu-l iartă pe Iohannis: „Credeți că pot să uit?"

Ciolacu nu-l iartă pe Iohannis: „Credeți că pot să uit?”

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a declarat că nu a uitat și nu va uita niciodată cum președintele Klaus Iohannis l-a acuzat că vrea să fure Ardealul, împreună cu UDMR. „Dacă dumneavoastră credeți că eu uit că am fost acuzat total pe nedrept, când era pandemie, că am furat Ardealul.… [citeste mai departe]

Negoiță, nervos că Nicușor Dan descurajează mersul cu mașina: Unde îi trimiți pe oameni către transportul public care e oricum sufocat?

Negoiță, nervos că Nicușor Dan descurajează mersul cu mașina: Unde îi trimiți pe oameni către transportul public care e oricum sufocat?

Primarul Sectorul 3, Robert Negoiță, a declarat joi, în emisiunea Jurnalul de seară, la Digi24, că pasajele făcute… [citeste mai departe]

Conducerea clubului Rapid susține decizia galeriei de a nu participa la derby-ul cu Dinamo

Conducerea clubului Rapid susține decizia galeriei de a nu participa la derby-ul cu Dinamo

Galeria echipei de fotbal Rapid București a decis că nu se va prezenta la derby-ul cu Dinamo, partidă ce se joacă sâmbătă, 27 ianuarie, de la ora 20:00 pe Arena Națională.În primă fază, suporterii giuleșteni știau că vor… [citeste mai departe]

Moscova dezvăluie primele imagini de la locul prăbușirii avionului militar rus cu prizonieri ucraineni

Moscova dezvăluie primele imagini de la locul prăbușirii avionului militar rus cu prizonieri ucraineni

Rusia a difuzat joi seara ceea ce ea susţine că sunt primele imagini de la locul unde, cu o zi înainte, s-a prăbuşit un avion militar rus, lângă frontiera ucraineană, avion ce avea la bord,… [citeste mai departe]

România nu participă anul acesta la Eurovision. „Constrângerile financiare" ne țin acasă în 2024

România nu participă anul acesta la Eurovision. „Constrângerile financiare” ne țin acasă în 2024

"Constrângerile financiare şi dorinţa de a reprezenta România la un nivel performant sunt motivele pentru care Consiliul de Administraţie (CA) a decis ca TVR să nu participe la ediţia din… [citeste mai departe]


Minister Caciu: Romania to collect 288 M euros from EC to speed up implementation of key investments under RePowerEU

Publicat:
Minister Caciu: Romania to collect 288 M euros from EC to speed up implementation of key investments under RePowerEU

Romania will collect 288 million from , this amount representing a confirmation of the constant efforts to build a more modern, cleaner Romania and aligned with contemporary standards, the Minister of European investments and projects says.

The European Commission made payments to Romania, but also to 8 other countries, representing pre-financing from the funds allocated to REPowerEU, component 16 of the and . Therefore, 288 million euros will go to Romania in the form of non-refundable financial support, and this pre-financing…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

