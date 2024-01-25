Minister Caciu: Romania to collect 288 M euros from EC to speed up implementation of key investments under RePowerEU

Minister Caciu: Romania to collect 288 M euros from EC to speed up implementation of key investments under RePowerEUPublicat:
Romania will collect 288 million from the European Commission, this amount representing a confirmation of the constant efforts to build a more modern, cleaner Romania and aligned with contemporary standards, the Minister of European investments and projects Adrian Caciu says.
The European Commission made payments to Romania, but also to 8 other countries, representing pre-financing from the funds allocated to REPowerEU, component 16 of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Therefore, 288 million euros will go to Romania in the form of non-refundable financial support, and this pre-financing…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Energy minister, Transgaz sign funding contracts worth 93.58 million euros
19:11, 23.01.2024 - Energy Minister Sebastian-Ioan Burduja and Transgaz Director General Ion Sterian signed financing contracts worth 93.58 million euros for the construction of the Black Sea - Podisor and Ghercesti - Jitaru natural gas transmission pipelines."In the current geopolitical context, it is vital that projects…
HealthMin Rafila: 3,500 health projects with PNRR funding underway in Romania
13:20, 16.12.2023 - A total of 3,500 health projects funded under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) are currently underway in Romania, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila announced on Friday evening at an event organised by the Ministry of Health, with the support of WHO Romania.The event was meant to mark…
EBRD grants EUR 14.5 million loan to Olt Water Company
19:25, 29.11.2023 - EBRD grants EUR 14.5 million loan to Olt Water CompanyThe European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is supporting the improvement of access to water and wastewater services in Olt County by providing EUR 14.5 million to Olt Water Company SA, the county's water and wastewater service…
European Commission approves modification of PNRR, by including REPowerEU chapter
19:35, 21.11.2023 - The European Commission approved on Tuesday the modification of Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), worth 28.5 billion euros, a document which, in its modified form, also includes the REPowerEU chapter, informs the Ministry of Investments and European Projects (MIPE).The PNRR…
Romania cannot grow if all children born here do not have equal opportunities to develop (PM)
15:25, 20.11.2023 - Romania cannot grow if all children born here do not have equal opportunities to develop their potential, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said.The head of the executive attended on Monday at the Victoria Palace of Government the event dedicated to the signing of the first contracts related to the National…
Gov't approves establishment of Investment and Development Bank
18:41, 16.11.2023 - Gov't approves establishment of Investment and Development BankThe Government approved on Thursday the articles of association of the Investment and Development Bank - S.A.. According to a Government press release, Romania has committed itself through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan…
PM Ciolacu: Real danger in PNRR is failure to fulfill reforms, not the money
14:31, 13.11.2023 - PM Ciolacu: Real danger in PNRR is failure to fulfill reforms, not the moneyPrime minister Marcel Ciolacu states that the real danger, when talking about Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), is not the money, but the failure to fulfill the reforms assumed by the National Recovery…