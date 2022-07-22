Mihai Covaliu (COSR): We have opportunity for sport to become national priority through results at EYOF

Stiri Recomandate

Inca un bloc de 10 etaje in Mamaia! Cine investeste

Comentariile Observatiile Propunerile publicului interesat se pot inainta pana la data de 29.07.2022 Autoritatea competenta pentru protectia mediului Constanta anunta publicul interesat asupra luarii deciziei etapei de incadrare pentru proiectul oamenilor de afaceri Pitu Nicolae si Pitu Maria. Mediul… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina a recoltat deja 6,5 milioane de tone din noua sa recoltă, anunță premierul

Ucraina a recoltat deja 6,5 milioane de tone din noua sa recoltă, a anunţat vineri premierul Denis Şmigal, transmite Reuters. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER… [citeste mai departe]

Virgil Popescu: Proiectele pentru construirea de capacităţi pentru producţia de hidrogen verde în instalaţii de electroliză se depun până în 16 august

Perioada de depunere a proiectelor pentru a obţine finanţare prin schema de ajutor… [citeste mai departe]

Apel la populaţie să nu folosească focul pe mirişti sau în păduri, din partea Ministrul Mediului. Risc uriaş de incendii

Apel la populaţie să nu folosească focul pe mirişti sau în păduri, din partea Ministrul Mediului. Risc uriaş de incendii Ministrul Mediului, Apelor… [citeste mai departe]

Primii 60 de km de autostradă dintre Sibiu și Făgăraș intră în faza de proiectare. Precizările ministrului Transportului

Primii 60 de km de autostradă dintre Sibiu și Făgăraș intră în faza de proiectare. Precizările ministrului Transportului Construcția Autostrăzii… [citeste mai departe]

Kelemen Hunor, la Universitatea de Vară de la Băile Tuşnad: Cred că niciun stat UE, singur, nu va reuşi în această competiţie globală

Preşedintele UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, a participat vineri, la Băile Tuşnad, la o dezbatere cu tema "Perspectivele Uniunii… [citeste mai departe]

Volodimir Zelenski nu concepe să pună pauză războiului: Toate teritoriile trebuie mai întâi eliberate, iar apoi putem negocia ce să facem și cum am putea trăi

Președintele ucrainean, Volodimir Zelenski, a declarat că o încetare… [citeste mai departe]

Mihai Covaliu (COSR): We have opportunity for sport to become national priority through results at EYOF

The President of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR), Mihai Covaliu, told the Romanian athletes participating in the 2022 European Youth Olympics Festival (EYOF), that through the results… [citeste mai departe]

#GhidDobrogean1924: Reclame interbelice de la malul marii - Cinema Tomis, locul de intalnire al elitei constantene“ (X)

Un parfum de epoca se degaja din textele de promovare prime incercari de publicitate dedicate firmelor existente in Constanta: hoteluri, restaurante, drogherii,… [citeste mai departe]

Ce i-a sfătuit şeful aeroportului din Frankfurt pe pasageri pentru a evita întârzierea bagajelor

Turiştii germani sunt sfătuiţi să renunţe valizele negre şi să călătorească cu geamantane mai colorate, care să sară în ochi, pentru a le facilita localizarea în aeroporturile care se confruntă cu haosul… [citeste mai departe]


Mihai Covaliu (COSR): We have opportunity for sport to become national priority through results at EYOF

The President of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR), Mihai Covaliu, told the Romanian athletes participating in the 2022 European Youth Olympics Festival (EYOF), that through the results they will achieve in Slovakia, Romanian sport has the opportunity to become a national priority.

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Iasi, major node in future national and European network of quantum communications, with TUIASI support

21:50, 18.07.2022 - Gheorghe Asachi Technical University of Iasi (TUIASI) announced on Monday that it will implement a project which aims to transform the city of Iasi into an important node within the future national and European quantum communication network, through the means of a project developed at a national…

Resignation of Eduard Hellvig, solution to abhorrent laws of national securism (USR's Drula)

18:11, 20.06.2022 - The interim president of Save Romania Union (USR), Catalin Drula, requested on Monday the resignation of the director of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), Eduard Hellvig, on the grounds that he is responsible for the elaboration of the new laws of national security. Fii la curent cu…

Prime Minister requests ministers finalize documents necessary to draw additional 3 bln euro through PNRR

15:26, 18.05.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca asked ministers, on Wednesday, to finalize, until the end of this month, the documents and legal framework to reach the benchmarks and targets assumed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan in view of sending to the European Commission the financing request…

PM Ciuca voices conviction that Romania can become energy independent in five years

14:46, 18.05.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that, through the measures taken, the Government has the certainty that in no more than five years Romania can become energy independent. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Patriarch Daniel: We have duty to preserve and cultivate holy gift of national independence

15:11, 10.05.2022 - His Beatitude Daniel, Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR), states in a message on the 145th anniversary of the Romanian War of Independence that we have a duty to preserve and cultivate the sacred gift of national independence, "a symbol of the dignity of the Romanian people". Fii…

PM Ciuca: OECD accession - opportunity to implement best practices and standards

15:15, 28.04.2022 - The process of joining the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is an opportunity to implement best practices and standards, Romania's goal being to provide citizens with all the economic and political benefits deriving from the status of member state of this organization,…

93 Romanian athletes will participate in 2022 European Youth Olympic Festival in Banska Bystrica

18:45, 27.04.2022 - Romania will participate with a delegation of 93 athletes, of which 32 men and 61 women, in the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) 2022 for summer sports, which will take place in the July 24-30 period, in Banska Bystrica (Slovakia), according to the Facebook page of the Romanian Sports and Olympic…

Ukraine triathlon champions prepare at Sydney 2000 Olympic Complex in Izvorani

20:25, 26.04.2022 - The triathlon champion team of Ukraine, formed of 8 athletes and two coaches, are preparing this period at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Complex in Izvorani, southeastern Ilfov County, alongside the Romanian athletes from the national lot, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) informs on a social…


