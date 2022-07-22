Mihai Covaliu (COSR): We have opportunity for sport to become national priority through results at EYOF

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Gheorghe Asachi Technical University of Iasi (TUIASI) announced on Monday that it will implement a project which aims to transform the city of Iasi into an important node within the future national and European quantum communication network, through the means of a project developed at a national…

- The interim president of Save Romania Union (USR), Catalin Drula, requested on Monday the resignation of the director of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), Eduard Hellvig, on the grounds that he is responsible for the elaboration of the new laws of national security. Fii la curent cu…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca asked ministers, on Wednesday, to finalize, until the end of this month, the documents and legal framework to reach the benchmarks and targets assumed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan in view of sending to the European Commission the financing request…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that, through the measures taken, the Government has the certainty that in no more than five years Romania can become energy independent. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

- His Beatitude Daniel, Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR), states in a message on the 145th anniversary of the Romanian War of Independence that we have a duty to preserve and cultivate the sacred gift of national independence, "a symbol of the dignity of the Romanian people". Fii…

- The process of joining the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is an opportunity to implement best practices and standards, Romania's goal being to provide citizens with all the economic and political benefits deriving from the status of member state of this organization,…

- Romania will participate with a delegation of 93 athletes, of which 32 men and 61 women, in the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) 2022 for summer sports, which will take place in the July 24-30 period, in Banska Bystrica (Slovakia), according to the Facebook page of the Romanian Sports and Olympic…

- The triathlon champion team of Ukraine, formed of 8 athletes and two coaches, are preparing this period at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Complex in Izvorani, southeastern Ilfov County, alongside the Romanian athletes from the national lot, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) informs on a social…