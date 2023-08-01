MEP Tomac: Companies invited to join suit at CJEU on non acceptance of Romania into Schengen

Stiri Recomandate

Liturghii oficiate la Parohia romano-catolică “Sf. Anton” din Baia Mare, transmise la Maria Tv

Liturghii oficiate la Parohia romano-catolică “Sf. Anton” din Baia Mare, transmise la Maria Tv

Şi în această săptămână Maria Tv transmite sfinte liturghii greco-catolice de la Catedrala Sfântul Nicolae din Oradea, iar liturghiile romano-catolice de la Parohia „Sfântul Anton” din Baia Mare. Între… [citeste mai departe]

Expo Industry Satu Mare revine cu cea de-a III-a ediție

Expo Industry Satu Mare revine cu cea de-a III-a ediție

O nouă ediție Expo Industry Satu Mare se va desfășura în primul weekend din luna august sub egida SkyLine Events. Ca-ntotdeauna, și anul acesta evenimentul este dedicat promovării și prezentării celor mai importante industrii din județ. Desfășurat în perioada 3-6 august, în aceeași locație… [citeste mai departe]

Bacalaureat 2023, sesiunea a doua: cum se echivalează probele de competențe. Procedură, calendar, detalii pentru candidați

Bacalaureat 2023, sesiunea a doua: cum se echivalează probele de competențe. Procedură, calendar, detalii pentru candidați

Bacalaureat 2023, sesiunea a doua: cum se echivalează probele de competențe. Procedură, calendar, detalii pentru candidați Bacalaureat 2023, sesiunea… [citeste mai departe]

Rețeta autentică de salată grecească. Ingredientul banal care îi dă gustul perfect

Rețeta autentică de salată grecească. Ingredientul banal care îi dă gustul perfect

Salata grecească este unul dintre cele mai populare și cunoscute feluri de mâncare grecească în afara și în interiorul țării. Ei bine, dacă și tu ești în căutarea acelei rețete autentice, care are fix gustul celei servite în… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Concurenţei verifică aplicarea reducerilor de preţ la alimentele de bază

Consiliul Concurenţei verifică aplicarea reducerilor de preţ la alimentele de bază

Bogdan Chiriţoiu, președintele Consiliului Concurenței, a anunțat că instituția pe care o conduce a început o amplă acţiune de verificare pentru a vedea măsura în care companiile au aplicat Ordonanța privind limitarea adaosului… [citeste mai departe]

S-a deschis oficial tabăra de excelență PUNTE (FOTO)

S-a deschis oficial tabăra de excelență PUNTE (FOTO)

Tabăra de excelență PUNTE educațională Maramureș-Hîncești-Strășeni-Ungheni, care a reunit 40 de elevi olimpici la limba română și istorie împreună cu 12 profesori însoțitori, se desfășoară în aceste zile în Maramureș, la Șuior. La deschiderea oficială care a avut loc ieri, președintele Consiliului… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Constanta: Șofer drogat depistat la volan in Vama Veche (FOTO)

IPJ Constanta: Șofer drogat depistat la volan in Vama Veche (FOTO)

La data de 31 iulie 2023, politistii din cadrul Politiei municipiului Mangalia, Sectiei 3 Politie Rurala Mangalia, Sectiei 9 Politie Rurala Topraisar si Biroului de Politie Vama Veche 2 Mai au desfasurat o actiune pentru mentinerea ordinii si linistii publice si prevenirea… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Ieud a ajuns la închisoare. Ce abateri îl vor ține mai bine de 3 ani după gratii?

Un bărbat din Ieud a ajuns la închisoare. Ce abateri îl vor ține mai bine de 3 ani după gratii?

Azi noapte, la ora 01.50, polițiștii Secției 2 Bogdan Vodă au fost sesizați de către un bărbat din Ieud, despre faptul că un angajat de-al său i-ar fi sustras din curte, un autoturism care avea cheile… [citeste mai departe]

Rezultate finale la Definitivat, ceva mai bune după corectarea contestațiilor

Rezultate finale la Definitivat, ceva mai bune după corectarea contestațiilor

■ în Neamț, la examen s-au înscris 165 cadre didactice ■ dintre acestea au absentat 4 și s-au retras 7 ■ au fost depuse 23 de contestații ■ după recorectarea lucrărilor, procentul de promovabilitae s-a modificat de la 81,68%, la 85,62% ■ Pe pagina… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbatul din Valea Chioarului prins la volan cu 1,19 mg/l alcool pur în aerul expirat a ajuns în arest

Bărbatul din Valea Chioarului prins la volan cu 1,19 mg/l alcool pur în aerul expirat a ajuns în arest

Față de bărbatul de 39 de ani din Valea Chioarului, care în data de 30 iulie a.c., a condus un autoturism pe D.N.1C, în timp ce avea o alcoolemie de 1,19 mg/l alcool pur în aerul expirat, polițiștii… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

MEP Tomac: Companies invited to join suit at CJEU on non acceptance of Romania into Schengen

Publicat:
MEP Tomac: Companies invited to join suit at CJEU on non acceptance of Romania into Schengen

People's (PMP) Chairman, MEP , said on Tuesday that any legal entity in Romania who considers that its activity is affected and its freedom of movement of goods within the EU is restricted can join as a party in the lawsuit it has filed at the Court of Justice of the (CJEU) against the EU Council in the case of the Justice and (JHA) Council's refusal to accept Romania's entry into the Schengen area and can claim damages. CITESTE SI Alina Rotaru-Kottmann achieves 2024 ' long jump qualification norm 14:33 6 Euro trades at 4.9334…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

IntMin Predoiu discusses fighting illegal migration, controlling EU's external borders with Ylva Johansson

13:00, 20.07.2023 - IntMin Predoiu discusses fighting illegal migration, controlling EU's external borders with Ylva Johansson. Minister of Interior Affairs Catalin Predoiu met with Ylva Johansson, European Commissioner for Home Affairs, in the context of the informal ministerial meeting on Justice and Home Affairs…

IGPF: Over 115,000 people enter Romania on Tuesday, of whom approximately 16,000 Ukrainians

11:05, 05.07.2023 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that, on Tuesday, a number of 115,019 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 15,748 were Ukrainian citizens. CITESTE SI PM Ciolacu: Together with the German Chancellor, we envisage a joint action plan on subjects of strategic…

Alerta in Europa! Crestere severa a numarului cazurilor de boli provocate de tantari

23:31, 22.06.2023 - Alerta in Europa! Ccrestere severa a numarului cazurilor de boli provocate de tantariConform unui nou raport, Europa se confrunta cu o crestere severa a numarului cazurilor de boli provocate de tantari, anunța Rador. CITESTE SI Zelenski acuza Rusia ca pune la cale un atac terorist la cea mai…

Growth coefficient of average net earnings in March 2023 stands at 15,426.83 compared to January 1990

12:35, 06.06.2023 - Growth coefficient of average net earnings in March 2023 stands at 15,426.83 compared to January 1990. The growth coefficient of the average net salary earnings on economy in March 2023 compared to January 1990 was 15,426.83 and 3,581.03 compared to February 1992, the National Institute of Statistics…

Education unions invited to discussions at Education Ministry to establish strategy to be passed in coming period

12:06, 06.06.2023 - Education unions invited to discussions at Education Ministry to establish strategy to be passed in coming period. The education unions have been called to discussions at the Education Ministry in order to establish the strategy to be adopted in the coming period, President of the "Spiru Haret" Trade…

Romanian MEP says EU court only way for Romania to enter Schengen

09:56, 06.06.2023 - The only way for Romania to enter the Schengen zone is through proceedings at the EU Court of Justice, said Romanian MEP Eugen Tomac (EPP/PMP), noting the issue is not on the agenda of the EU justice and home affairs meeting in Luxembourg this week, according to Euractiv. According to the agenda, the…

PMP's Tomac: The only way to join the Schengen area is through the trial at CJEU

15:25, 05.06.2023 - PMP's Tomac: The only way to join the Schengen area is through the trial at CJEU.MEP and Chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac says in a post on his Facebook page that the only way for Romania to join the Schengen area is the trial with the Court of Justice of the European Union…

Aurescu: Romania continues to be part of solution for strengthening EU security

23:05, 23.05.2023 - Romania continues to be part of the solution for strengthening EU security, by protecting the external borders of the European Union, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, said on Tuesday during the launch of the Trilateral Romania - Spain - Poland.In this context, the minister thanked…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 01 august 2023
USD 4.4964
EUR 4.9334
CHF 5.1387
GBP 5.7674
CAD 3.3926
XAU 282.946
JPY 3.1513
CNY 0.6276
AED 1.2241
AUD 2.9844
MDL 0.249
BGN 2.5224

Urmareste stirile pe: