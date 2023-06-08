MEP Muresan: The Spanish government will be a supporter of Romania's accession to Schengen, regardless of election outcome

Stiri Recomandate

Mama fetiței de 12 ani găsită moartă în ladă a fost eliberată de autoritățile spaniole, la comanda unui procuror român: femeia vine în România

După ce a fost audiată în Spania, prin sistem videoconferință, mama fetiței de 12 ani găsită… [citeste mai departe]

”Îți rup chiloții de pe tine!” Deputatul Titi Stoica, înregistrat în timp ce înjura și amenința un coleg de la PSD

Deputatul AUR care a sunat în toiul nopții zeci de parlamentari, Titi Stoica, a fost exclus din partid. Totul după ce parlamentarul a sunat zeci de… [citeste mai departe]

Semafor nou cu buton pe Calea Bascovului

Semafor nou cu buton pe Calea Bascovului A fost pus în funcţiune, pe galben intermitent, un semafor cu buton la trecerea de pietoni de pe Calea Bascovului, în zona blocului Q3. Din data de 08.06.2023, după ora 10:00, va avea regim normal de funcţionare, pietonul apăsând butonul de cerere şi apoi așteptând secundele indicate… [citeste mai departe]

POMPIERII AU PRIMIT 16 ROBOȚI DE INTERVENȚIE

Miercuri 7 iunie 2023, patru autospeciale pentru transport roboți, achiziționate în cadrul Proiectului VIZIUNE 2020, vor completa parcul auto al Inspectoratului General pentru Situații de Urgență. Principalul obiectiv este și va rămâne achiziționarea unei tehnici de intervenție performantă, care să asigure… [citeste mai departe]

Ce zona din Constanta a ramas fara apa calda incepand din aceasta dimineata

Avand in vedere proiectul "Reabilitarea retelelor termice primare transport a energiei termice din Municipiul Constanta Etapa 1rsquo;rsquo;, se impune executarea lucrarilor de conexiune a unor tronsoane noi de conducte magistrale, pe racordul PT 183.Pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Anton este (și el) aproape de plecare! Continuă plecările de la UTA…

Rezultatele slabe din campionatul recent încheiat, evoluțiile la fel de slabe dar și contractele „grase” ale unor jucători au adus la ceea ce se întâmplă... The post Anton este (și el) aproape de plecare! Continuă plecările de la UTA… appeared first on Special… [citeste mai departe]

Poliţiştii din Harghita caută un tânăr din Odorheiu Secuiesc, plecat în străinătate, dat dispărut de familie

Poliţiştii harghiteni solicită sprijinul cetăţenilor pentru găsirea unui tânăr din Odorheiu Secuiesc, plecat la muncă în străinătate, care nu a mai dat niciun semn de… [citeste mai departe]

Discurs elucubrant al Dianei Șoșoacă în presa rusă: România este o colonie, Ucraina deține ilegal teritorii, iar americanii vor distrugerea Rusiei

Discurs elucubrant al Dianei Șoșoacă în presa rusă: România este o colonie, Ucraina deține ilegal… [citeste mai departe]

Volvo Cars a lansat miercuri un SUV mic, complet electric

Volvo Cars a lansat miercuri un SUV mic, complet electric. Volvo Cars a lansat miercuri un SUV mic, complet electric, EX30, cu două opţiuni de baterie şi un preţ de pornire de aproximativ 36.000 de euro (38.500 de dolari), în timp ce producătorii de automobile concurează cu Tesla pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Tehnica celor 100 de respirații

Meditația este de multe ori percepută ca fiind complexă și inaccesibilă celor care sunt la începutul călătoriei lor spirituale. De fapt, nu este deloc complicată dacă este înțeleasă și practicată în mod corect. [citeste mai departe]


MEP Muresan: The Spanish government will be a supporter of Romania's accession to Schengen, regardless of election outcome

Muresan: government will be a supporter of Romania's accession to Schengen, regardless of election outcome.

Romania will have in the government of Spain a supporter of its accession to the Schengen area regardless of the result of the early elections there, (PNL) MEP told AGERPRES on Wednesday.

CITESTE SI JUNE 8 IN HISTORY 08:12 6 , at ministerial meeting of OECD Council in Paris 07/06/2023 13 : is today one of the most respected armies in NATO 07/06/2023 20 Prime minister meets

