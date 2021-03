MARCH 22 IN HISTORY

1442 - Victory of Iancu of Hunedoara, voivode of Transylvania, against the Turks led by the ruler of Vidin, Mezid, between Alba Iulia and Sibiu.

1834 - Mihail Sturdza is appointed ruler of Moldavia, Alexandru Ghica is appointed ruler of Wallachia.

1868 - Birth of literary theoretician, esthetician, prose writer, literary critic and translator Mihail Dragomirescu, an honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (d. November 25, 1942)

1902 - Birth of oenologist Gherasim Constantinescu, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. July 3, 1979)

1903 - Birth of poet, essayist, musicologists,…