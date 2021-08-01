Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- he Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Wednesday welcomed the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bucharest, Cord Meier-Klodt, on the occasion of the latter ending his mission in Bucharest. The head of Romanian diplomacy highlighted the "positive" and "solid" contribution…

- Another two Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, and one from December 2020 entered by the public health directorates at the request of the Ministry of Health, according to data released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel…

- Two laws approving Government Emergency Ordinances (OUG) that set down measures for support of enterprises in the domain of tourism, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, were promulgated, on Friday, by President Klaus Iohannis. According to the Presidential Administration, the promulgated…

- The Government launched, on Monday, the works dedicated to the National Children Support Programme in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic - "Caring for children," the purpose of which is to provide solutions in response to the effects of the pandemic on children psycho-emotionally, but also in relation…

- Secretary of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) Dan Neculaescu will be on a working visit to Chernivtsi on Friday to make a humanitarian donation to Ukraine, in order to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release sent to AGERPRES informs. According to the MAE, on…

- he Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Tuesday received Marco Giungi, the Ambassador of the Italian Republic, in a farewell visit, the two officials appreciating the fact that, despite the multiple challenges and restrictions caused by the pandemic, bilateral economic and sectoral cooperation…

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) expresses its deep concern at the "inadmissible approach" of the Belarusian authorities, which has forced the landing of a passenger plane on the Athens-Vilnius route in Minsk, and firmly condemns it, agerpres reports. According to a statement sent to AGERPRES…

- All persons holding a vaccination certificate against COVID-19, issued by the competent authorities of other states, are exempted from the obligation to present an RT-PCR type molecular test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection and from the measure of self-isolation, at the entrance to Cyprus. The measure…