MAE:Conditions for entry in Germany revised, în the context of COVID-19 pandemicPublicat:
The German authorities have revised the conditions for entry into the Federal Republic of Germany in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, so that, starting on Sunday, all persons at least 12 years old must present, at the entrance on the territory of this country, the proof of vaccination against COVID-19, of passing through the disease or the negative result of a test, announces the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Agerpres informs. According to the information published by the German authorities, the documents can be presented on paper or in electronic format and must be written in one…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
German Ambassador welcomed by Minister Aurescu in farewell visit
18:40, 14.07.2021 - he Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Wednesday welcomed the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bucharest, Cord Meier-Klodt, on the occasion of the latter ending his mission in Bucharest. The head of Romanian diplomacy highlighted the "positive" and "solid" contribution…
Two COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours
14:15, 04.07.2021 - Another two Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, and one from December 2020 entered by the public health directorates at the request of the Ministry of Health, according to data released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel…
Presidency: Two laws approving emergency ordinances on tourism support in COVID-19 context - promulgated
15:10, 11.06.2021 - Two laws approving Government Emergency Ordinances (OUG) that set down measures for support of enterprises in the domain of tourism, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, were promulgated, on Friday, by President Klaus Iohannis. According to the Presidential Administration, the promulgated…
Gov't launches works on National Children Support Programme in the context of COVID-19 pandemic
20:46, 31.05.2021 - The Government launched, on Monday, the works dedicated to the National Children Support Programme in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic - "Caring for children," the purpose of which is to provide solutions in response to the effects of the pandemic on children psycho-emotionally, but also in relation…
MAE's Dan Neculaescu in Chernivtsi; Romania - humanitarian support for Ukraine in pandemic context
08:55, 28.05.2021 - Secretary of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) Dan Neculaescu will be on a working visit to Chernivtsi on Friday to make a humanitarian donation to Ukraine, in order to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release sent to AGERPRES informs. According to the MAE, on…
ForMin Aurescu received Italian Ambassador, discussed 'remarkable' levels of cooperation during pandemic
14:16, 25.05.2021 - he Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Tuesday received Marco Giungi, the Ambassador of the Italian Republic, in a farewell visit, the two officials appreciating the fact that, despite the multiple challenges and restrictions caused by the pandemic, bilateral economic and sectoral cooperation…
Plane detoured to Minsk/MAE: Incident - a very serious one; there were no Romanians aboard the aircraft
09:15, 24.05.2021 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) expresses its deep concern at the "inadmissible approach" of the Belarusian authorities, which has forced the landing of a passenger plane on the Athens-Vilnius route in Minsk, and firmly condemns it, agerpres reports. According to a statement sent to AGERPRES…
Cyprus people vaccinated against COVID are exempted from isolation and PCR testing
12:36, 12.05.2021 - All persons holding a vaccination certificate against COVID-19, issued by the competent authorities of other states, are exempted from the obligation to present an RT-PCR type molecular test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection and from the measure of self-isolation, at the entrance to Cyprus. The measure…