Un copil de șase ani, victimă a furtunii de ieri seară din județul Mureș

Un copil de șase ani, victimă a furtunii de ieri seară din județul Mureș

Fetița, alături de mama ei și o soră se aflau într-un cort pe Valea Ilvei, comuna Lunca Bradului, când autoritățile au emis un mesaj RO- ALERT cu privire la iminența unui furtuni – cod portocaliu. Din păcate, din cauza vântului puternic de peste… [citeste mai departe]

AUR îi cere lui Klaus Iohannis să-l grațieze pe primul român condamnat pentru încălcarea restricțiilor din pandemie

AUR îi cere lui Klaus Iohannis să-l grațieze pe primul român condamnat pentru încălcarea restricțiilor din pandemie

Alianţa pentru Unirea Românilor (AUR) îi cere preşedintelui Iohannis să-l graţieze pe Matei Strugurel, românul cu handicap psihic condamnat la un an închisoare… [citeste mai departe]

Ce salariu are un supraveghetor de sală de jocuri la MaxBet

Ce salariu are un supraveghetor de sală de jocuri la MaxBet

Compania MaxBet este lider de piață de vreo 10 ani. Este o companie puternică, sigură și stabilă. Se află în expansiune. MaxBet este formată dintr-o rețea de 120 de puncte operaționale, 117 săli de joc, precum și 3 zone de entertainement MaxFun, dedicate tinerilor, adolescenților… [citeste mai departe]

Rezultate Loto 6/49 1august 2021. Numerele câștigătoare la extragerea de duminică

Rezultate Loto 6/49 1august 2021. Numerele câștigătoare la extragerea de duminică

Loto 6/49 1august 2021. Duminica, 1 august, au avut loc noi trageri Loto 6/49, Noroc, Joker, Noroc Plus, Loto 5/40 si Super Noroc, dupa ce la tragerile loto de joi, 29 iulie, Loteria Romana a acordat peste... [citeste mai departe]

Trenul București-Timișoara, întârziere de 137 de minute, după ce locomotiva s-a stricat

Trenul București-Timișoara, întârziere de 137 de minute, după ce locomotiva s-a stricat

Trenul Inter Regio București-Timișoara are duminică o întârziere de 137 de minute după ce locomotiva s-a stricat în stația Drgăgănești olt. Potrivit CFR SA, trenul 1691 București Nord-Timișoara Nord a... [citeste mai departe]

7.330 de persoane au fost vaccinate împotriva COVID-19 în ultimele 24 de ore, mai mult de jumătate cu prima doză

7.330 de persoane au fost vaccinate împotriva COVID-19 în ultimele 24 de ore, mai mult de jumătate cu prima doză

Comitetul Naţional de Coordonare a Activităţilor privind Vaccinarea împotriva COVID-19 (CNCAV) a anunţat, duminică, faptul că în ultimele 24 de ore au fost vaccinate puţin… [citeste mai departe]

VREMEA în ALBA, 2-8 august: Temperaturile mai scad, câteva furtuni la munte. Prognoza meteo pe zile, în localități din județ

VREMEA în ALBA, 2-8 august: Temperaturile mai scad, câteva furtuni la munte. Prognoza meteo pe zile, în localități din județ

Vremea se mai răcorește săptămâna viitoare în județul Alba. Temperaturile coboară la maxime de 30-31 de grade Celsius sau chiar 26-27 de grade,… [citeste mai departe]

7.300 de persoane au fost vaccinate în ultimele 24 de ore

7.300 de persoane au fost vaccinate în ultimele 24 de ore

7.300 de persoane au fost vaccinate în ultimele 24 de ore în România, dintre care 4.500 au primit prima doză de vaccin. Potrivit CNCAV, din cele 7.330 de persoane vaccinate, 4.540 au primit prima doză, iar 2.790... [citeste mai departe]

Alertă ANM. România se va răcori în următoarele zile! Când ne va lovi următorul val de caniculă

Alertă ANM. România se va răcori în următoarele zile! Când ne va lovi următorul val de caniculă

Veste importantă de la ANM. În următoarea perioadă vremea se va răci și vom scăpa de caniculă. Ce spun experții în meteorologie despre noul val de caniculă care va reveni în Capitală și marile orașe… [citeste mai departe]

Femeie de 78 de ani, în comă după ce era cât pe ce să se înece într-o piscină

Femeie de 78 de ani, în comă după ce era cât pe ce să se înece într-o piscină

O femeie în vârstă de 78 de ani, care aproape s-a înecat în piscina unui complex din staţiunea Ocna Sibiului, a fost resuscitată de un echipaj de Ambulanţă solicitat la faţa locului, fiind transportată în stare de comă la secţia UPU… [citeste mai departe]


MAE:Conditions for entry in Germany revised, în the context of COVID-19 pandemic

Publicat:
MAE:Conditions for entry in Germany revised, în the context of COVID-19 pandemic

authorities have revised the conditions for entry into the of Germany in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, so that, starting on Sunday, all persons at least 12 years old must present, at the entrance on the territory of this country, the proof of vaccination against COVID-19, of passing through the disease or the negative result of a test, announces the Ministry of (MAE), Agerpres informs. According to the information published by the German authorities, the documents can be presented on paper or in electronic format and must be written in one…

