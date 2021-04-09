MAE: Romanian-Turkish consultations; Romania supports continuation of open, constructive dialogue between Turkey and the EU

Stiri Recomandate

FRF a anunţat un lot lărgit al României pentru JO de la Tokyo

Federaţia Română de Fotbal a anunţat la Comitetul Olimpic Sportiv Român lotul extins al selecţionatei României pentru Jocurile Olimpice de la Tokyo. Conform site-ului FRF , selecţionerul Mirel Rădoi a ales pe lista lărgită 61 de jucători. Dintre aceștia 24 evoluează în străinătate. Regulamentul… [citeste mai departe]

Judetul Tulcea: Salvatorii s-au luptat cu flacarile. Cinci hectare de vegetatie au ars

Incendiu de vegetatie, in apropierea localitatii Garvan, judetul Tulcea. Totul a pornit de la un foc deschis. Salvatorii avertizeaza cu privire la incendiile provocate.In jurul orei 16:30, militarii Sectiei de pompieri Macin au… [citeste mai departe]

Tragedie fara margini: Doi scafandri au murit la Eforie Nord. Ce monitorizau in larg

Scafandri se aflau la aproximativ 500 metri in larg. Surse apropiate anchetei au declarat, pentru ZIUA de Constanta, ca cei doi scafandri ar fi angajati ai firmei care se ocupa de monitorizarea biodiversitatii in cadrul proiectului… [citeste mai departe]

Pretentiile“ lui Chitac de la Mazare! Euro si dolari. Sumele defalcate pe dosare

In urma cu cateva zile, Primaria Constanta anunta ca sumele pentru care au fost dati in judecata de municipalitate protagonistii Dosarului Retrocedarilor se ridica la un total de 11.733.999 de dolari si, respectiv, 11.011.021,40 euro. ZIUA… [citeste mai departe]

Simptome noi de Covid-19, indicii pentru o posibilă agravare a bolii. Pilotul Titi Aur: Când rămâi fără aer senzaţia este că s-a terminat lumea

Când rămâi fără aer, senzaţia este că s-a terminat lumea! O spune pilotul de raliu Titi Aur care a… [citeste mai departe]

România primește săptămâna viitoare 60.000 de doze Johnson & Johnson

Andrei Baciu, secretar de stat în Ministerul Sănătății, a anunțat că România primește săptămâna viitoare 60.000 de doze Johnson&Johnson. Acest vaccin este diferit față de restul dozelor, deoarece este administrat doar o singură dată. „Azi am fost anunțați… [citeste mai departe]

Buletin electronic 2021.Vezi ce date va conține CIP-ul şi cum va fi folosită semnătura electronică

Buletin electronic 2021. Vezi ce date va conține CIP-ul şi cum va fi folosită semnătura electronică ATP Motors. Campanii de nerefuzat. Noi  îți găsim soluția! AGASTIA SERV – Descopera ofertele de… [citeste mai departe]

20 de imagini care sintetizează viața prințului Philip: de la copilărie la bătrânețe

Prinţul Philip, soţul reginei Elisabeta a II-a a Marii Britanii, a încetat din viaţă, la vârsta de 99 de ani, a anunţat vineri Palatul Buckingham. Postul de televiziune BBC a realizat o galerie foto impresionantă care… [citeste mai departe]


MAE: Romanian-Turkish consultations; Romania supports continuation of open, constructive dialogue between Turkey and the EU

Secretary of had, on Friday, consultations with the of of the Republic of Turkey, , in a videoconference system a context in which the Romanian side expressed support for continuing an "open and constructive dialogue" between Turkey and the .

According to a (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES, in the context of marking this year the 10th anniversary of the signing of the bilateral , the common interest for the development of economic and sectoral cooperation was expressed, as…

