MAE: COVID-19 negative test and 10-day quarantine to enter Switzerland and Liechtenstein

- The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports that 8,334 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised on Monday in specialised health units, of whom 1,022 people are in intensive care, according to AGERPRES. In total, 40,955 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and…

- Help Net launches HelpLine, the first mobile application in Romania dedicated to patients isolated at home following a positive Covid-19 test. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, the application comes to the aid of patients affected by both the disease and the isolation…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday met with the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, during her official visit to Bucharest, the two dignitaries highlighting the substantial character of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Spain and the opportunities for developing…

- As many as 26,210 doses of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine will be distributed in Romania on Wednesday to the regional centres nationwide for the immunisation with the first dose of persons appointed for vaccination via the appointment scheduling platform, according to the National COVID-19 Vaccination…

- All persons over the age of 11 wishing to travel to France by air or sea from the European Union, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, the Vatican and Switzerland must show, upon embarking, a negative molecular PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, performed a maximum of…

- The entry into force of the new measures applicable at the entry on the territory of England (originally scheduled for Friday, morning, local time 4:00) has been postponed to Monday, the same time, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE)'s release issued to AGERPRES. However, the quoted…

- The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) donated protective equipment and medical products to the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Moldova, in the context of the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to AGERPRES. Thus, on Wednesday, the representatives of the Ministry of…

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) states that, according to the information publicly communicated by the Dutch authorities, starting with December 29, at 12.01 am, persons over the age of 13, who intend to carry out a travel by air, rail, sea or bus to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, are required…