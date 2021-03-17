MAE: COVID-19 negative test and 10-day quarantine to enter Switzerland and Liechtenstein

Stiri Recomandate

UEFA vrea neapărat spectatori în tribune la EURO 2020

UEFA vrea neapărat spectatori în tribune la EURO 2020. Reprezentanții forului au cerut țărilor gazdă să garanteze că vor primi spectatori, pe baza mai multor scenarii. Pe Arena Națională din București ar urma să se joace 4 meciuri. Scenariul pe care ar urma să-l propună autoritățile noastre… [citeste mai departe]

Premiile Grammy 2021 au avut cea mai mică audiență din istorie

Muzica a ținut o lume întreagă pe linia de plutire în pandemia de coronavirus. Însă, premiile pentru industria muzicală nu au mai fost de interes atât de mare. A 63-a gală a premiilor Grammy, transmisă de postul CBS, a fost urmărită de 8,8 milioane de telespectatori. Este… [citeste mai departe]

Vreme rea în Maramureş până sâmbătă

Vremea rea, sub formă de ploi și ninsori, continuă în toată țara, anunță ANM. Meteorologii au emis mai multe alerte meteo până sâmbătă, între care un Cod portocaliu de ninsori abundente pentru zona montană din 14 județe. Aria precipitațiilor va cuprinde cea mai mare parte a țării de joi. La munte va ninge, în sudul… [citeste mai departe]

3 întrebări după ce Rădoi a anunțat lotul pentru preliminariile CM » Care sunt deciziile surprinzătoare luate de selecționer

Mirel Rădoi (39 de ani) a anunțat lista cu jucătorii convocați pentru primele meciuri din preliminariile CM 2022, iar selecționerul a făcut… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ Meciurile de la EURO 2021 se vor disputa fără spectatori » Anunțul FRF

Federația Română de Fotbal (FRF) a anunțat că meciurile din faza grupelor de la Campionatul European U21 se vor disputa fără spectatori. România U21 este calificată la turneul final din Ungaria și Slovenia, care va începe pe 24… [citeste mai departe]

CHA CHA LITIX! Episodul 173. România, lovită de MAFIA adeverințelor Covid

Episodul 173 The post CHA CHA LITIX! Episodul 173. România, lovită de MAFIA adeverințelor Covid appeared first on Realitatea de Mureș. Sursa articolului: CHA CHA LITIX! Episodul 173. România, lovită de MAFIA adeverințelor Covid Credit autor: Realitatea… [citeste mai departe]

„Fabrica de cherestea Frasin”

„Ordinaţiune contra alcoholului"„Prin o ordinaţiune adresată oficiilor şcolare s"a dat ordin corpurilor învăţătorilor de la şcoalele poporale şi civile, cum şi de la pedagiile învăţătoreşti, de a se folosi de ori şi ce ocasiune binevenită la propunerea diferitelor obiecte de ... [citeste mai departe]

Putin ar fi coordonat eforturile de manipulare a alegerilor prezidenţiale din SUA din 2020 (raport); Rusia neagă

Preşedintele Rusiei, Vladimir Putin, a coordonat cel mai probabil eforturile de manipulare a alegerilor prezidenţiale din 2020 în favoarea lui Donald Trump, potrivit unui raport… [citeste mai departe]


MAE: COVID-19 negative test and 10-day quarantine to enter Switzerland and Liechtenstein

of (MAE) informed on Wednesday that the Swiss federal authorities have revised the conditions for entering the territory of this country, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the new measures being enforced as well in the territory of the Principality of Liechtenstein, according to AGERPRES.

According to the information communicated by the Swiss authorities, starting on Monday, at midnight, Romania will be included on the list of states / regions with a high degree of epidemiological risk. Thus, all persons (except children under 12 years of age) who…

GCS: 1,022 patients - in intensive care; hospitalised persons - 8,334

15:56, 01.03.2021 - The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports that 8,334 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised on Monday in specialised health units, of whom 1,022 people are in intensive care, according to AGERPRES. In total, 40,955 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and…

Help Net launches HelpLine, first application aimed at COVID-19 patients

15:45, 15.02.2021 - Help Net launches HelpLine, the first mobile application in Romania dedicated to patients isolated at home following a positive Covid-19 test. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, the application comes to the aid of patients affected by both the disease and the isolation…

PM Citu, ForMin Gonzales Laya address substantial character of Strategic Partnership between Romania and Spain

16:01, 03.02.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday met with the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, during her official visit to Bucharest, the two dignitaries highlighting the substantial character of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Spain and the opportunities for developing…

First Moderna vaccine doses to be distributed in Romania on Wednesday

12:31, 02.02.2021 - As many as 26,210 doses of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine will be distributed in Romania on Wednesday to the regional centres nationwide for the immunisation with the first dose of persons appointed for vaccination via the appointment scheduling platform, according to the National COVID-19 Vaccination…

MAE: EU citizens have to show negative COVID test when entering France

18:45, 25.01.2021 - All persons over the age of 11 wishing to travel to France by air or sea from the European Union, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, the Vatican and Switzerland must show, upon embarking, a negative molecular PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, performed a maximum of…

MAE: Entering England only with negative COVID test - postponed to Monday

21:26, 14.01.2021 - The entry into force of the new measures applicable at the entry on the territory of England (originally scheduled for Friday, morning, local time 4:00) has been postponed to Monday, the same time, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE)'s release issued to AGERPRES. However, the quoted…

MApN: Romania donates protective equipment to the Ministry of Defence of Republic of Moldova

12:20, 06.01.2021 - The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) donated protective equipment and medical products to the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Moldova, in the context of the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to AGERPRES. Thus, on Wednesday, the representatives of the Ministry of…

MAE: A negative PCR test needed to enter the Netherlands

18:50, 26.12.2020 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) states that, according to the information publicly communicated by the Dutch authorities, starting with December 29, at 12.01 am, persons over the age of 13, who intend to carry out a travel by air, rail, sea or bus to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, are required…


