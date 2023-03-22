Macron says France needs pension changes, will enact by year-end French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said a deeply unpopular new law that raises the retirement age was necessary and would enter into force by the end of the year, according to Reuters. “Do you think I enjoy doing this reform? No,” Macron said in a rare TV interview. “But there are not a hundred […] The post Macron says France needs pension changes, will enact by year-end appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Commission wants to require companies in Europe to back up climate-friendly claims about their products with evidence, under draft rules to stamp out misleading green labels for products from clothing to cosmetics, according to Reuters. The European Union is set to propose on Wednesday…

- The Republic of Moldova is no longer receiving Russian gas or enduring the “blackmail” imposed by gas giant Gazprom over its difficulties in paying for supplies, the country’s energy minister said, according to Reuters. Victor Parlicov, speaking to TV8 television on Wednesday evening, said Gazprom had…

- President Emmanuel Macron and his government on Tuesday braced for a third wave of nationwide strikes and protests against plans to make the French work longer before retirement, as the bill started its bumpy passage through parliament, according to Reuters. Rail services will be disrupted, school classes…

- Germany‘s finance ministry firmly rejected proposals on new European Union joint debt on Thursday, saying such a move, backed by France and European Council President Charles Michel, was not needed and would send a wrong signal to markets, according to Reuters. “In times of rising interest rates and…

- Trains ground to a halt in France on Thursday, schools were shut and refinery shipments blocked as workers walked off their jobs in an attempt to derail the government’s plans to raise the retirement age by two years to 64, according to Reuters. The nationwide day of strikes and protests is a major…

- NATO and the EU are launching a task force to boost the protection of critical infrastructure in response to last year’s attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines and Russia‘s “weaponizing of energy,” the organization’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. European Commission President Ursula…

- Sweden is preparing legislation to allow the construction of more nuclear power stations to boost electricity production in the Nordic country and bolster energy security, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Kristersson has made expanding nuclear power generation…