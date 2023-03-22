Macron says France needs pension changes, will enact by year-end

Stiri Recomandate

Maia Sandu a promulgat legea care spune că limba română este limba oficială a Republicii Moldova

Maia Sandu a promulgat legea care spune că limba română este limba oficială a Republicii Moldova

Preşedinta Republicii Moldova a proiectat legea miercuri, potrivit MOLDPRES și a susținut un discurs în care a subliniat că cei care au spus de-a lungul timpului că moldovenii vorbesc limba moldovenească… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu, despre rotația premierilor: „Sunt ferm convins că Guvernul viitor va funcţiona mai bine"

Ciolacu, despre rotația premierilor: „Sunt ferm convins că Guvernul viitor va funcţiona mai bine”

"Categoric, va exista această rotaţie, este o premieră în politică. Este un lucru convenit printr-un protocol politic. Avem un acord ştiut de un an şi jumătate. Ştiam acest lucru şi eu, şi domnul… [citeste mai departe]

Galați: Încă opt staţii de încărcare pentru maşinile electrice au fost puse în funcţiune în municipiu

Galați: Încă opt staţii de încărcare pentru maşinile electrice au fost puse în funcţiune în municipiu

Încă opt staţii de încărcare pentru maşinile electrice au fost puse în funcţiune, informează Primăria municipiului Galaţi, precizând că cele opt staţii reprezintă investiţii derulate… [citeste mai departe]

Adrian Severin o face praf pe Diana Șoșoacă: „O prostie". Cum se pot schimba granițele, de fapt EXCLUSIV

Adrian Severin o face praf pe Diana Șoșoacă: „O prostie”. Cum se pot schimba granițele, de fapt EXCLUSIV

Adrian Severin o face praf pe Diana Șoșoacă. Fost ministru de externe după decembrie 1989, dar și semnatar din partea României a Tratatului cu Ucraina din 1997, cel care ne-a deschis… [citeste mai departe]

Donald Trump își spulberă concurența în sondaje: șanse tot mai mari pentru fostul președinte

Donald Trump își spulberă concurența în sondaje: șanse tot mai mari pentru fostul președinte

Fostul președinte Donald Trump câștigă semnificativ în fața guvernatorului statului Florida, Ron DeSantis (R), și a altor republicani, într-un ipotetic scrutin primar republican, potrivit unui nou sondaj… [citeste mai departe]

Seniori din Alba și alte județe din țară, invitaţi să devină voluntari pentru copiii din centrele sociale ale comunităţii

Seniori din Alba și alte județe din țară, invitaţi să devină voluntari pentru copiii din centrele sociale ale comunităţii

Seniori din Alba și alte județe din țară, invitaţi să devină voluntari pentru copiii din centrele sociale ale comunităţii Cinci centre sociale… [citeste mai departe]

Curtea Penală Internaţională a fost vizată de „ameninţări" ruse după ce a emis un mandat de arestare împotriva lui Putin

Curtea Penală Internaţională a fost vizată de „ameninţări” ruse după ce a emis un mandat de arestare împotriva lui Putin

Curtea Penală Internaţională spune că au fost primite „ameninţări” provenind din Rusia la adresa unor membri ai CPI, după ce aceasta a emis… [citeste mai departe]

9 cele mai interesante locuri de vizitat in Asia

9 cele mai interesante locuri de vizitat in Asia

Asia este cel mai mare continent atât ca mărime, cât și ca populație - un adevărat mozaic multicultural al unora dintre cele mai vechi civilizații de pe Pământ. Sunt atât de multe lucruri de văzut și de făcut în Asia, încât e greu să restrângi lista la câteva opțiuni; în realitate, ți-ar putea lua luni… [citeste mai departe]

Gabi Bădălău, plasat sub control judiciar de DNA

Gabi Bădălău, plasat sub control judiciar de DNA

Gabriel Bădălău, fiul fostului baron PSD de Giurgiu Niculae Bădălău, a fost plasat sub control judiciar de DNA. La doar câteva săptămâni după ce politicianul a fost eliberat din arest preventiv, fiul lui a fost acuzat de corupție. Ba mai mult, a fost și inculpat. Se pare că ar fi mituit cu 35.000… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu: Nu-mi retrag postarea. Este un fake-news pe jumătate

Ciolacu: Nu-mi retrag postarea. Este un fake-news pe jumătate

Președintele PSD Marcel Ciolacu spune, miercuri seara, după ce în cursul dimineții a reacționat la anunțul federaţiei maghiare de fotbal că suporterii pot afișa la meciurile internaţionale steagul Ungariei Mari, că a fost „un fake-news pe jumătate” și că [citeste mai departe]


Macron says France needs pension changes, will enact by year-end

Publicat:
Macron says France needs pension changes, will enact by year-end

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said a deeply unpopular new law that raises the retirement age was necessary and would enter into force by the end of the year, according to Reuters. “Do you think I enjoy doing this reform? No,” Macron said in a rare TV interview. “But there are not a hundred […] The post Macron says France needs pension changes, will enact by year-end appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU to propose clampdown on companies using fake ‘green’ claims

10:31, 22.03.2023 - The European Commission wants to require companies in Europe to back up climate-friendly claims about their products with evidence, under draft rules to stamp out misleading green labels for products from clothing to cosmetics, according to Reuters. The European Union is set to propose on Wednesday…

Republic of Moldova no longer needs Russian gas, minister says

10:30, 16.03.2023 - The Republic of Moldova is no longer receiving Russian gas or enduring the “blackmail” imposed by gas giant Gazprom over its difficulties in paying for supplies, the country’s energy minister said, according to Reuters. Victor Parlicov, speaking to TV8 television on Wednesday evening, said Gazprom had…

France’s Macron faces third round of pension reform strikes

09:16, 07.02.2023 - President Emmanuel Macron and his government on Tuesday braced for a third wave of nationwide strikes and protests against plans to make the French work longer before retirement, as the bill started its bumpy passage through parliament, according to Reuters. Rail services will be disrupted, school classes…

German finance ministry firmly rejects new EU common debt

10:30, 27.01.2023 - Germany‘s finance ministry firmly rejected proposals on new European Union joint debt on Thursday, saying such a move, backed by France and European Council President Charles Michel, was not needed and would send a wrong signal to markets, according to Reuters. “In times of rising interest rates and…

France hit by nationwide strike as unions fight Macron’s pension reform

10:45, 19.01.2023 - Trains ground to a halt in France on Thursday, schools were shut and refinery shipments blocked as workers walked off their jobs in an attempt to derail the government’s plans to raise the retirement age by two years to 64, according to Reuters. The nationwide day of strikes and protests is a major…

NATO, EU to boost protection for pipelines, key infrastructure

15:40, 11.01.2023 - NATO and the EU are launching a task force to boost the protection of critical infrastructure in response to last year’s attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines and Russia‘s “weaponizing of energy,” the organization’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. European Commission President Ursula…

Sweden makes regulatory push to allow new nuclear reactors

10:40, 11.01.2023 - Sweden is preparing legislation to allow the construction of more nuclear power stations to boost electricity production in the Nordic country and bolster energy security, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Kristersson has made expanding nuclear power generation…


