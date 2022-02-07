Macron flies to Moscow in high-risk diplomatic mission

Stiri Recomandate

Giurgiu: Minor de 14 ani din Bucureşti, depistat la volanul unui autoturism/ Poliţiştii fac cercetări

Giurgiu: Minor de 14 ani din Bucureşti, depistat la volanul unui autoturism/ Poliţiştii fac cercetări

Poliţiştii din Giurgiu fac verificări, după ce un minor de 14 ani din Bucureşti a fost depistat la volanul unui autoturism. Ancheta vizează conducerea fără permis, dar şi modul în care copilul…

7 februarie 2022, COVID-19 în Alba. 362 de noi infectări și două decese, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județ

7 februarie 2022, COVID-19 în Alba. 362 de noi infectări și două decese, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județ

7 februarie 2022, COVID-19 în Alba. 362 de noi infectări și două decese, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județ

Rockul de Timișoara cucerește Bucureștiul: Dordeduh și Methadone Skies susțin un concert extraordinar în capitala României

Rockul de Timișoara cucerește Bucureștiul: Dordeduh și Methadone Skies susțin un concert extraordinar în capitala României

Două formații timișorene vor susține un concert extraordinar în clubul Quantic din București, evenimentul prilejuind melomanilor care apreciază…

Pompierii din Alba Iulia au intervenit pe strada Tudor Vladimirescu, pentru stingerea unui incendiu izbucnit la niște resturi menajere, depozitate într-o încăpere

Pompierii din Alba Iulia au intervenit pe strada Tudor Vladimirescu, pentru stingerea unui incendiu izbucnit la niște resturi menajere, depozitate într-o încăpere

Un incendiu a izbucnit în cursul zilei de astăzi, 7 februarie 2022,…

Un marinar a fost înjunghiat de un coleg, pe o navă pavilion străin, în portul Constanța

Un marinar a fost înjunghiat de un coleg, pe o navă pavilion străin, în portul Constanța

Un marinar de 33 de ani a fost înjunghiat de un coleg, pe o navă pavilion străin, ancorată în portul Constanța. Poliția a deschis o anchetă în acest caz. „În seara zilei de 6 februarie, polițiști din cadrul Serviciului…

De ce s-a ajuns la protestul transportatorilor și cât va dura greva.

De ce s-a ajuns la protestul transportatorilor și cât va dura greva.

Invitatul emisiunii „Contrapunct" este Oleg Alexa, președintele Asociației Patronale a Operatorilor de Transport Auto.De astăzi, transportatorii intră în grevă. Mai multe rute naționale sunt sistate.

Zi de foc pentru ministrul Energiei! Moțiunea simplă împotriva lui Virgil Popescu, dezbătută în Parlament

Zi de foc pentru ministrul Energiei! Moțiunea simplă împotriva lui Virgil Popescu, dezbătută în Parlament

Virgil Popescu dă testul moțiunii în Parlament, în plin scandal al facturilor la energie. Moţiunea simplă depusă de USR împotriva ministrului Energiei va fi dezbătută luni în plen,…

Handbal / CS Minaur Baia Mare se menţine în cursa pentru calificarea în sferturile EHF European League

Handbal / CS Minaur Baia Mare se menţine în cursa pentru calificarea în sferturile EHF European League

Echipa feminină de handbal CS Minaur Baia Mare a câştigat, cu scorul de 28-26 (14-13), partida susţinută, pe teren propriu, în compania formaţiei franceză Les Neptunes de Nantes, contând pentru…

63 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 7 februarie 2022, în Municipiul Sebeș și comunele din jurul acestuia

63 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 7 februarie 2022, în Municipiul Sebeș și comunele din jurul acestuia

Astăzi, 7 februarie 2022, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 362 cazuri noi de îmbolnăvire cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică.…

O stare de spirit! FC Prietenia continua traditia la Ocna Sugatag

O stare de spirit! FC Prietenia continua traditia la Ocna Sugatag

Echipa de fotbal FC Prietenia Baia Mare a efectuat traditionalul cantonament de iarna la gazdele noastre bune de la Salina Ocna Sugatag. Actiunea a fost una reusita, cu reprize combinate de relaxare, recuperare si mult fotbal. Lotul FC Prietenia care a facut deplasarea…


Macron flies to Moscow in high-risk diplomatic mission

Publicat:
Macron flies to Moscow in high-risk diplomatic mission

French President Emmanuel Macron flies to Moscow on Monday in a risky diplomatic move, seeking commitments from Russian President Vladimir Putin to dial down tensions with Ukraine, where Western leaders fear the Kremlin plans an invasion, according to Reuters.  Macron has made a frenetic series of phone calls with Western allies, Putin and the Ukrainian

