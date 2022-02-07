Macron flies to Moscow in high-risk diplomatic mission French President Emmanuel Macron flies to Moscow on Monday in a risky diplomatic move, seeking commitments from Russian President Vladimir Putin to dial down tensions with Ukraine, where Western leaders fear the Kremlin plans an invasion, according to Reuters. Macron has made a frenetic series of phone calls with Western allies, Putin and the Ukrainian […] The post Macron flies to Moscow in high-risk diplomatic mission appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

