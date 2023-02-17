Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake Rescuers have pulled more survivors from the debris of the February 6 earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria even as the window for finding people alive is closing fast, according to AP News. Here’s a look at the key developments Friday from the aftermath of the earthquake. The Turkish disaster management agency has […] The post Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

