Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake

Alertă alimentară - încă un produs consumat de români a fost retras de la raft

SC RAWBOOST SMART FOOD SRL a initiat retragerea de la comercializare si de la clienti a articolului mentionat mai jos:Nume produs pe eticheta:Triphala, pudra ecologica 125g | RawboostProducator: SC RAWBOOST SMART FOOD SRL, RomaniaGramaj:… [citeste mai departe]

Ultimă oră: DSU a trimis echipaje în recunoaștere în zonele unde a fost resimțit cutremurul de 4,4

Nu au fost primite apeluri prin intermediul 112 și nici nu au fost semnalate pagube materiale sau victime, însă DSU anunță că au fost trimise echipaje în recunoaștere de la fiecare subunitate… [citeste mai departe]

Tragedii în două raioane din centrul Moldovei. Doi bărbați, depistați strangulați în gospodăriile lor. Ce spune Poliția

Un bărbat în vârstă de 69 de ani și altul de 42 de ani au fost găsiți strangulați în propriile gospodării. În ambele cazuri principala versiune… [citeste mai departe]

Andrew Tate devine, de la o zi la alta, noul idol al tinerilor musulmani - CNN

Într-un amplu reportaj, jurnaliștii CNN urmăresc relatările mai multor femei musulmane despre transformările în rău pe care le-au suferit partenerii lor după ce au început să urmărească podcasturile celor 2 frați.“Am devenit extrem de pasivă, încercând… [citeste mai departe]

Bayern Munchen a donat 100.000 de euro pentru victimele cutremurului din Siria

Bayern Munchen, campioana Germaniei la fotbal, a donat suma de 100.000 de euro pentru victimele cutremurelor de săptămâna din regiunea graniţei Siriei cu Turcia, transmite DPA, potrivit Agerpres.Clubul bavarez, prin organizaţia sa de ajutor Bayern… [citeste mai departe]

Audi TT se apropie de sfârșit. Ediție specială de adio, cu accente negre

Producția lui Audi TT va lua sfârșit oficial în acest an. Celebrul model sportiv a fost lansat pentru prima dată în 1998 și a primit trei generații în total. Actuala iterație datează încă din 2014 și a fost actualizată, pentru ultima dată, în 2018.… [citeste mai departe]

Montanul Larry, cel mai longeviv în serviciul de pe Downing Street 10. Niciun premier britanic nu a reușit această performanță

”Locuiesc aici permanent, politicienii sunt locatari temporari”, este un mesaj apărut la un moment dat pe contul de Twitter al motanului Larry.… [citeste mai departe]

Pericole pe șosele județului. La 13 ani prins în trafic, la volanul mașinii familiei sale, în toiul nopții

La data de 17 februarie 2023, în jurul orei 00:10, polițiștii din cadrul Poliţiei Stațiunii Geoagiu au oprit în trafic, pe strada Teilor, din Geoagiu, autoturismul condus de un… [citeste mai departe]

Cum vor plăti primarii amenzile primite? Din buzunarele și banii cetățenilor!

Liderii PSD, PNL și UDMR au modificat o lege prin care, practic, se cere ca amenzile pentru neîndeplinirea îndatoririlor de serviciu să fie plătite din bugetele instituțiilor publice, și nu din proprii bani de câtre cei care au comis o greșeală.… [citeste mai departe]

(foto) Recean, la prezentarea ministrei Justiției: Cea mai dificilă reformă care trebuie realizată este în acest domeniu

Veronica Mihailov-Moraru, noua ministră a Justiției, a fost prezentată echipei de către Dorin Recean. În cadrul evenimentului, premierul i-a mulțumit… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake

Rescuers have pulled more survivors from the debris of the February 6 earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria even as the window for finding people alive is closing fast, according to AP News. Here’s a look at the key developments Friday from the aftermath of the earthquake. disaster management agency has […] The post Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

