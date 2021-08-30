Kelemen Hunor: Working group to look into special pensions

Stiri Recomandate

Televiziunea primarului Pandele, somată de CNA după mai multe emisiuni cu antivacciniști

Metropola TV, postul TV de către Florentin Pandele. primarul orașului Voluntari, a fost sancționat cu o „somație publică” de către Consiliul Național al Audiovizualului pentru o serie de emisiuni cu antivacciniști precum… [citeste mai departe]

Școala Regală ar putea fi folosită în viitorul an școlar

Lucrările de amenajare a Școlii Regale au început, este anunțul făcut de primarul sectorului 1, Clotilde Armand.Astfel, pentru următorul an școlar, clădirea va fi folosită de sute de copii de la Colegiul Național de Muzică George Enescu. Primarul Clotilde Armand a transmis că luni… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă Oradea va avea un ambulatoriu nou, cu secție ATI

Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă Oradea va avea un ambulatoriu nou, cu secţie de ATI, situat pe str. Gheorghe Doja nr. 65, construit din fonduri europene şi din bugetul propriu al municipalităţii, în valoare de 57 de milioane… [citeste mai departe]

Un deputat din Parlamentul de la Chișinău propune ca leafa demnitarilor de stat să fie făcută publică anual

Demnitarii de stat, personalul din cabinetul persoanelor cu funcții de demnitate publică, a funcționarilor publici de conducere de nivel superior, a conducătorilor şi adjuncților… [citeste mai departe]

Activitatea centrului de vaccinare din orașul Cugir, suspendată temporar. Unde se vor putea imuniza, în continuare, cugirenii

Activitatea centrului de vaccinare din orașul Cugir, suspendată temporar. Unde se vor putea imuniza, în continuare, cugirenii Activitatea centrului… [citeste mai departe]

Incredibila Simona Halep. Cu cine joacă românca în turul secund de la US Open 2021

Simona Halep a reușit! Sportiva a revenit în forță pe terenul de tenis după ce problemele de sănătate au ținut-o departe de marea ei pasiune. Iată că românca s-a calificat în turul secund de la US Open 11, unde o să întâlnească o… [citeste mai departe]

Mai multe premiere se vor înregistra la meciul România-Liechtenstein

O premieră va înregistra duminică fotbalul românesc. Meciul România-Liechtenstein va avea o brigadă feminină, a anunțat luni Federația Română de Fotbal (FRF). Conform FRF, partida cu Liechtenstein nu va fi doar prima după aproape doi ani cu fanii tricolori pe… [citeste mai departe]

Povestea fascinantă a băiatului care a rămas treaz timp de 11 zile

În decembrie 1963, doi adolescenți din San Diego, pe nume Randy Gardner și Bruce McAllister, pregătiseră un proiect pentru târgul științific de la liceu. Cei doi s-au hotărât să testeze cât timp pot rezista fără să doarmă, în timp ce celălalt înregistra ce efecte… [citeste mai departe]

Celebrul Tower Bridge din Londra, blocat de activişti ecologişti

Aproximativ 200 de activişti din mişcarea ecologistă Extinction Rebellion au blocat luni Tower Bridge din Londra, celebrul pod basculant devenit un simbol al oraşului, şi au perturbat traficul rutier din capitala Marii Britanii în cadrul unei serii de acţiuni programate… [citeste mai departe]

Dragoş Pătraru revine de luni la Starea naţiei, pe Prima TV

Dragoş Pătraru preia de luni ştafeta de la Ştefania Cîrcu, cea care a prezentat toată luna august „Starea naţiei de vacanţă” şi revine cu un nou sezon „Starea naţiei”, la Prima TV. Emisiunea va fi difuzată, de luni până joi, de la ora 22.30, potrivit news.ro. Începând de luni,… [citeste mai departe]


Kelemen Hunor: Working group to look into special pensions

Publicat:
Chairman of the of Romania (UDMR), Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, said that he proposed at today's ruling coalition meeting the setting up of a working group to deal with special pensions and determine which socio-professional categories should collect pensions higher than the contribution to the retirement plan, given that several "extremely different" solutions to this problem are currently being put forth, agerpres reports. Asked what solutions could be found for the magistrates' pensions, given that the has ruled that the lawmakers should

