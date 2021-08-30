Kelemen Hunor: Working group to look into special pensions

Kelemen Hunor: Working group to look into special pensionsPublicat:
Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, said that he proposed at today's ruling coalition meeting the setting up of a working group to deal with special pensions and determine which socio-professional categories should collect pensions higher than the contribution to the retirement plan, given that several "extremely different" solutions to this problem are currently being put forth, agerpres reports. Asked what solutions could be found for the magistrates' pensions, given that the Constitutional Court has ruled that the lawmakers should…
