JusMin Toader on PG's assessment procedure: It was my decision and that's it

Ioan Cupşa: Ministrul Justiţiei să îşi dea demisia. Nu prevede urmările demiterii procurorului

Ioan Cupşa: Ministrul Justiţiei să îşi dea demisia. Nu prevede urmările demiterii procurorului

Preşedintele Comisiei juridice a PNL, Ioan Cupşa, i-a cerut luni demisia lui Tudorel Toader, după ce acesta a anunţat că va declanşa procedura de evaluare a activităţii procurorului general Augustin Lazăr,…

Marfa cu emigranti la pachet

Marfa cu emigranti la pachet

"Surpriză" de proporții pentru doi șoferi târgujieni care se ocupă cu transportul internațional de marfă. Aceștia au fost pe punctul de a transporta ilegal nu mai puţin de 12 emigranţi care intenţionau să ajungă fraudulos în Anglia. Pasagerii clandestini s-au ascuns în remorcile camioanelor în timp ce autovehiculele staţionau într-o parcare de…

Ministerul Educaţiei cere Editurii Didactice şi Pedagogice (EDP) retipărirea în totalitate a manualului de Geografie

Ministerul Educaţiei cere Editurii Didactice şi Pedagogice (EDP) retipărirea în totalitate a manualului de Geografie

Ministerul Educaţiei Naţionale a decis să solicite Editurii Didactice şi Pedagogice (EDP) retipărirea în totalitate a manualului de Geografie pentru clasa a VI-a.…

Se întrerupe apa în zona centrală a Galaţiului. Care sunt abonaţii casnici, agenţii economici şi instituţiile afectate

Se întrerupe apa în zona centrală a Galaţiului. Care sunt abonaţii casnici, agenţii economici şi instituţiile afectate

Pe 28 august 2018, în intervalul orar 08,00-20,00, la solicitarea Lemacons SRL, Apă Canal va opri furnizarea apei potabile pe strada Basarabiei din…

Olt: Accident cu doi răniţi la Găneasa

Olt: Accident cu doi răniţi la Găneasa

Un accident rutier s-a produs pe Drumul European 574, în localitatea olteană Găneasa. În accident este implicat un autocamion, iar o persoană este încarcerată. Este vorba despre un tir care circula pe direcţia Craiova – Slatina şi care a căzut ...

Real Madrid a devenit noul lider în La Liga

Real Madrid a devenit noul lider în La Liga

Real Madrid a devenit noul lider în La Liga. "Los Blancos" a învins, în deplasare cu scorul de 4-1, formaţia Girona, în etapa a doua a campionatului spaniol de fotbal.Girona a deschis scorul prin Borja Garcia, în minutul 17.

Marte în Capricorn. Efectele ieşirii din faza retrogradă asupra zodiilor: mulţi nativi scapă de o perioadă nefastă

Marte în Capricorn. Efectele ieşirii din faza retrogradă asupra zodiilor: mulţi nativi scapă de o perioadă nefastă

A fost o perioadă de zbucium pentru majoritatea semnelor zodiacale. Planeta războiului ne-a pus din 26 iunie în tot felul de situații complicate, ne-a pus în…

STAREȚA ANASTASIA, UCISĂ DE UN ȘOFER BEAT

STAREȚA ANASTASIA, UCISĂ DE UN ȘOFER BEAT

Accidentul rutier produs în această dimineață, la Șimian, pe DN 56A, la kilometrul 77+500, avându-l ca autor pe un șofer beat s-a soldat cu uciderea maicii starețe Anastasia Bărbuță, de la micuța Mănăstire Cîrjei. Biata femeie mergea regulamentar către biserică. EvenimentVideo

Comunicat PSD: 27.000 de botoșăneni vor beneficia de un proiect de reducere a riscului la inundații în valoare de 11 milioane de euro

Comunicat PSD: 27.000 de botoșăneni vor beneficia de un proiect de reducere a riscului la inundații în valoare de 11 milioane de euro

Ministerul Apelor și Pădurilor anunță semnarea contractului de asistență tehnică pentru proiectul „Reconectare și restaurare lunca…

Sweetener, al treilea album al Arianei Grande care ajunge pe primul loc în Billboard 200

Sweetener, al treilea album al Arianei Grande care ajunge pe primul loc în Billboard 200

„Sweetener", al patrulea material de studio lansat de Ariana Grande, este al treilea album al cântăreţei care ajunge pe primul loc în Billboard 200, potrivit news.ro.Lansat pe 17 august via Republic Records, albumul a fost…


JusMin Toader on PG's assessment procedure: It was my decision and that's it

Publicat:
JusMin Toader on PG's assessment procedure: It was my decision and that's it

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader stated on Monday that decision to initiate the assessment procedure of is entirely his. 
When asked by journalists upon entering the headquarters if this decision has been imposed on the initiation of PG 's assessment procedure, Toader responded: "It was my decision and that's it." 

rejected the speculations regarding a conflict that he might have with the , mentioning that the procedure initiated falls under "the logic of continuous assessment." 

"From…

