Miron Cozma, heard at Prosecutor's Office: Which Mineriada? You all support Iliescu

Stiri Recomandate

Veverița neagră, văzută la treabă și în parcurile Clujului! Animalul simpatic, surprins de o clujeancă - FOTO

Veverița neagră, văzută la treabă și în parcurile Clujului! Animalul simpatic, surprins de o clujeancă - FOTO

Veverița este unul dintre cele mai îndrăgite animale sălbatice care pot fi văzute și în mediul urban, în parcuri și grădini publice. Se știe, majoritatea veverițelor… [citeste mai departe]

Mai puțin de o lună până la Evaluarea Națională! Șefa IȘJ Cluj, Marinela Marc: „Fiecare absolvent are posibilitatea de a-şi continua procesul dezvoltării profesionale”

Mai puțin de o lună până la Evaluarea Națională! Șefa IȘJ Cluj, Marinela Marc: „Fiecare absolvent are posibilitatea de a-şi continua procesul dezvoltării profesionale”

În mai puțin de o lună absolvenții claselor… [citeste mai departe]

Irina Mocrei-Rebrean: „Suceava a rămas unul dintre puținele orașe din țară unde se mai ...

Irina Mocrei-Rebrean: „Suceava a rămas unul dintre puținele orașe din țară unde se mai ...

Din echipa pe care Lucian Harșovschi o propune sucevenilor pentru a-i reprezenta în Consiliul Local, împreună cu el, ca primar, face parte și Irina Mocrei-Rebrean, care de 15 ani activează în cadrul unei companii… [citeste mai departe]

Reacţii pe plan internaţional după ce președintele Iranului Ebrahim Raisi a murit în accidentul de elicopter

Reacţii pe plan internaţional după ce președintele Iranului Ebrahim Raisi a murit în accidentul de elicopter

Preşedintele iranian Ebrahim Raisi, ultraconservator considerat un potenţial succesor al liderului suprem al Iranului, ayatollahul Ali Khamenei, a murit într-un accident de elicopter… [citeste mai departe]

Cine este soțul Ancăi Dumitra, Gianina din Las Fierbinți

Cine este soțul Ancăi Dumitra, Gianina din Las Fierbinți

Cine este soțul Ancăi Dumitra, Gianina din Las Fierbinți Anca Dumitra este însărcinată și urmează să devină pentru prima oară mamă în vara acestui an. Actrița, cunoscută pentru rolul Gianina din serialul Las Fierbinți, și soțul ei, Manfred Spendier, așteaptă primul lor copil. Cei doi… [citeste mai departe]

De la Reșița Nord se va putea pleca spre Litoral peste vară

De la Reșița Nord se va putea pleca spre Litoral peste vară

CARAȘ-SEVERIN – Asta începând de vineri, 14 iunie până sâmbătă, 7 septembrie. CFR Călători dă și în acest an startul programului estival de transport „Trenurile Soarelui“, punând la dispoziția turiștilor 30 de trenuri ce vor asigura zilnic legături directe din toată țara cu staţiunile… [citeste mai departe]

Trei motive pentru care trebuie să ajungi vara aceasta la Ștrandul Termal Tășnad

Trei motive pentru care trebuie să ajungi vara aceasta la Ștrandul Termal Tășnad

Cu cât gradele din termometre cresc, cu atât crește și nerăbdarea tuturor de a se bucura de un concediu binemeritat, după o jumătate de an de muncă fără oprire. Soare, relaxare, zile la rând fără gătit, spălat și făcut curățenie sunt… [citeste mai departe]

Benzina și motorina se scumpesc de la 1 iulie. Cât va costa un plin de carburant

Benzina și motorina se scumpesc de la 1 iulie. Cât va costa un plin de carburant

Vești proaste pentru șoferi. De la 1 iulie prețurile la carburanți vor crește considerabil atât pentru motorină cât și pentru benzină, după o perioadă de ieftiniri la pompă. De la 1 iulie benzina se scumpește cu 43 de bani pe litru, iar… [citeste mai departe]

Taxe pentru turişti în Elveţia

Taxe pentru turişti în Elveţia

Şi Elveţia, după Veneţia ar urma să introducă taxă de intrare pentru turişti. Autoritățile din satul montan elvețian Lauterbrunnen s-au gândit să introducă o taxă de intrare pentru cei care vin cu mașinile. Măsura a fost lută din cauză că prea mulți turiști populează satul montan, conform observatornews.ro. Zona montană, una dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Meteo ANM: Cum va fi vremea în regiunea noastră în umătoarele două săptămâni

Meteo ANM: Cum va fi vremea în regiunea noastră în umătoarele două săptămâni

ESTIMAREA EVOLUŢIEI VALORILOR TERMICE ŞI A PRECIPITAŢIILOR ÎN INTERVALUL 20 MAI – 02 IUNIE 2024 Estimarea este realizată folosind produsele numerice ale Centrului European pentru prognoze pe medie durată (ECMWF) de la Reading, Anglia.… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Miron Cozma, heard at Prosecutor's Office: Which Mineriada? You all support Iliescu

Publicat:
Miron Cozma, heard at Prosecutor's Office: Which Mineriada? You all support Iliescu

, former leader of the miners from , came before the 's Office on Monday to be heard in the the Miners' Riots criminal case known as 'Mineriade' of June 1990, in which he is accused of committing crimes against humanity.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Miron Cozma, audiat la Parchetul General: „Care Mineriada? Voi i-ati omorat pe astia in Bucuresti. Voi cu Iliescu”

10:06, 20.05.2024 - Fostul lider al minerilor din Valea Jiului, Miron Cozma, s-a prezentat, luni dimineata, la sediul Parchetului General pentru a fi audiat in dosarul Mineriadei din iunie 1990, in care este acuzat de savarsirea de infractiuni contra umanitatii. „Care Mineriada? Toti il sustineti pe Iliescu. Nu a existat…

Miron Cozma a explodat la audierile de la PG, in Dosarul Mineriadei: Toți il susțineți pe Iliescu! Voi i-ați omorat pe aștia din București

09:45, 20.05.2024 - Miron Cozma, fost lider al minerilor din Valea Jiului, s-a prezentat luni dimineata la Parchetul General pentru a fi audiat in dosarul Mineriadei din iunie 1990, in care este acuzat de savarsirea de infractiuni contra umanitatii.

Miners' Rampage case/Petre Roman, Gelu Voican-Voiculescu officially indicted

20:00, 25.04.2024 - The General Prosecutor's Office officially announced on Thursday the indictment of former prime minister Petre Roman and former deputy prime minister Gelu Voican-Voiculescu for crimes against humanity in the June 1990 Miners' Rampage case (Mineriada).

PM Ciolacu: Fundeni institutes, priorities for Health investments

13:30, 08.04.2024 - The Fundeni Clinical Institute, the "C.C. Iliescu" Institute and the Bucharest Oncology Institute (IOB) are priorities for investments in health and must be placed on a common platform that integrates costs and management, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday.

Caps on basic foods mark-ups to be kept in place, with focus on Romanian products, PM Ciolacu says

11:21, 05.03.2024 - Caps on the mark-ups for certain basic foods will be kept in place and a regulatory act regarding Romanian products might be adopted, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday evening, emphasizing that there is currently a clear program to support the Romanian food processing industry. "Why are…

Iohannis's approval rating among Hungarian community - even lower than Iliescu's worst performance (UDMR)

10:55, 05.03.2024 - President Klaus Iohannis's approval rating among the Hungarian community, which once voted for him in proportion of over 80 percent, has plummeted dramatically, Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor declared on Monday evening on broadcaster Realitatea TV. "I wouldn't…

Presidential Administration: No request in Klaus Iohannis's name for assignment of state-owned residence at end of presidential term

17:25, 27.02.2024 - The Presidential Administration announced on Monday that no request was filed in the name of President Klaus Iohannis for the assignment of a state-owned residence and of a work office, both with the destination of living quarters, after his tenure runs to end. "There is no request in either the…

President Klaus Iohannis to participate in working meeting in Paris on support for Ukraine

08:30, 26.02.2024 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate in a working meeting in Paris on Monday with a series of allied leaders on Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and the intensification of efforts to continue support for Kyiv. According to a Presidential Administration press release, the high-level…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: