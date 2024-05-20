Miron Cozma, heard at Prosecutor's Office: Which Mineriada? You all support Iliescu

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Fostul lider al minerilor din Valea Jiului, Miron Cozma, s-a prezentat, luni dimineata, la sediul Parchetului General pentru a fi audiat in dosarul Mineriadei din iunie 1990, in care este acuzat de savarsirea de infractiuni contra umanitatii. „Care Mineriada? Toti il sustineti pe Iliescu. Nu a existat…

- Miron Cozma, fost lider al minerilor din Valea Jiului, s-a prezentat luni dimineata la Parchetul General pentru a fi audiat in dosarul Mineriadei din iunie 1990, in care este acuzat de savarsirea de infractiuni contra umanitatii.

- The General Prosecutor's Office officially announced on Thursday the indictment of former prime minister Petre Roman and former deputy prime minister Gelu Voican-Voiculescu for crimes against humanity in the June 1990 Miners' Rampage case (Mineriada).

- The Fundeni Clinical Institute, the "C.C. Iliescu" Institute and the Bucharest Oncology Institute (IOB) are priorities for investments in health and must be placed on a common platform that integrates costs and management, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday.

- Caps on the mark-ups for certain basic foods will be kept in place and a regulatory act regarding Romanian products might be adopted, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday evening, emphasizing that there is currently a clear program to support the Romanian food processing industry. "Why are…

- President Klaus Iohannis's approval rating among the Hungarian community, which once voted for him in proportion of over 80 percent, has plummeted dramatically, Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor declared on Monday evening on broadcaster Realitatea TV. "I wouldn't…

- The Presidential Administration announced on Monday that no request was filed in the name of President Klaus Iohannis for the assignment of a state-owned residence and of a work office, both with the destination of living quarters, after his tenure runs to end. "There is no request in either the…

- President Klaus Iohannis will participate in a working meeting in Paris on Monday with a series of allied leaders on Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and the intensification of efforts to continue support for Kyiv. According to a Presidential Administration press release, the high-level…