JusMin Predoiu: Human trafficking and organised crime have reached intolerable levels

- The United States is committed to using all available law enforcement resources to help Romanian authorities end the 'shame' of human trafficking, US Ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman said on Friday. He said a US State Department report found that last year in Romania, under the former government,…

- The Interior Ministry (MAI) took note of the United States Department of State report regarding the prevention and combat of trafficking in persons in 2019 and is constantly working on reducing human trafficking, so this year's assessment be positive, Interior Minister Marcel Vela said on Friday.…

- Approximately 78,300 persons, Romanian and foreign nationals, with over 35,000 vehicles (of which 14,900 tractor-trailers), have been through control formalities at the border crossing points at the level of the entire country in the past 24 hours, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF)…

- On Monday, Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu asked Attorney General Gabriela Scutea and head of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crome and Terrorism (DIICOT) Giorgiana Hosu, to continue to boost prosecutors investigating the phenomenon of human trafficking. According to a press statement…

- In the last six months, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) trend is increasing, and it reached 29 percent in internal polls, while the National Liberal Party (PNL) trend is decreasing, Social-Democrat interim chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday."There are several polls. In the past six months,…

- Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca declared on Friday in Targu Mures that the newly devised 2020 - 2024 National Strategy for the Country's Defense, which was discussed at this week's meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT), requires all state institutions to carry out an…

- At least half of the emergency departments (ED) around the country need to be modernised, head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) Raed Arafat said on Friday. Together with Mayor of District 4 Daniel Baluta, he paid a visit to the new emergency ward unit at the Bagdasar-Arseni Hospital."There…

- The Romanian government has received more than 170,000 US dollars via the National Agency for the Management of Seized and Confiscated Assets (ANABI) from the dismantling of a drug-trafficking ring that would smuggle illegal drugs into the US in exchange for money to support the Hezbollah terrorist…