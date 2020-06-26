JusMin Predoiu: Human trafficking and organised crime have reached intolerable levels

Stiri Recomandate

Ziua Drapelului, confiscată politic la Arad

Ziua Drapelului, confiscată politic la Arad

Prefectura a confiscat o importantă sărbătoare. Ziua Drapelului, în acest an, a fost organizată pe șest, fără invitarea parlamentarilor sau a partidelor politice, în afara celor din sfera PNL. De fapt, nici o surpriză din partea unui partid care la Arad a avut tupeul să facă în timpul crizei coronavirusului propagandă… [citeste mai departe]

Întâlnire între Macron și Putin. Cum profită Rusia de cele mai recente tensiuni din NATO

Întâlnire între Macron și Putin. Cum profită Rusia de cele mai recente tensiuni din NATO

Preşedinţii Emmanuel Macron şi Vladimir Putin vor discuta vineri după-amiază prin videoconferinţă pentru a trece în revistă „dialogul strategic” angajat între Franţa şi Rusia, precum şi crizele actuale din Libia şi… [citeste mai departe]

Analiștii Deutsche Bank apreciază că omenirea ar putea fi lovită de un „dezastru mai mare decât coronavirusul" în următorul deceniu

Analiștii Deutsche Bank apreciază că omenirea ar putea fi lovită de un „dezastru mai mare decât coronavirusul” în următorul deceniu

În următorii 10 ani, omenirea ar putea fi lovită de un „dezastru masiv”, mai mare decât cel provocat de coronavirus,… [citeste mai departe]

Govt deficit rises to 3.59pct of GDP five months into 2020

Govt deficit rises to 3.59pct of GDP five months into 2020

Romanian government deficit rose to 3.59% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) five months into 2020, to 38.84 billion lei, as against 26.82 billion lei (2.48% of GDP) in the first four months, the Public Finance Ministry reported on Friday. The implementation of the aggregate national… [citeste mai departe]

OFICIAL| O NOUĂ infectare cu COVID-19 în Alba: Numărul total de îmbolnăviri a ajuns la 444, 396 persoane vindecate și 24 decese

OFICIAL| O NOUĂ infectare cu COVID-19 în Alba: Numărul total de îmbolnăviri a ajuns la 444, 396 persoane vindecate și 24 decese

Ziarul Unirea OFICIAL| O NOUĂ infectare cu COVID-19 în Alba: Numărul total de îmbolnăviri a ajuns la 444, 396 persoane vindecate și 24… [citeste mai departe]

FAZA ZILEI! Ritmul lucrărilor de reparaţie a subteranelor din Capitală

FAZA ZILEI! Ritmul lucrărilor de reparaţie a subteranelor din Capitală

Lucrările de reparaţie a pasajului subteran de la intersecţia bd. Moscova cu strada Alecu Russo din sectorul Râşcani se desfăşoară cu viteza melcului. Într-un video plasat pe interent, un muncitor a fost suprins cum bate lehamite cu sapa în scări, neiteresat… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a fost marcata Ziua Drapelului National de marinarii militari, in Dobrogea

Cum a fost marcata Ziua Drapelului National de marinarii militari, in Dobrogea

bull; Militarii din Fortele Navale Romane au participat la ceremonii cu prilejul Zilei Drapelului National Militarii din Fortele Navale Romane au participat, astazi, la ceremoniile militare si religioase care au avut loc, cu prilejul sarbatoririi… [citeste mai departe]

Băut și fără permis a acroșat doi pietoni cu mașina pe care o conducea

Băut și fără permis a acroșat doi pietoni cu mașina pe care o conducea

Un bărbat în vârstă de 37 de ani s-a ales cu dosar penal pentru comiterea a trei infracțiuni. Totul a plecat de la un eveniment care a avut loc joi seară, în centrul comunei Stroiești. La un moment dat, bărbatul a urcat la volanul unui autoturism marca… [citeste mai departe]

Mitropolitului Ardealului, îndemn pentru credincioşi să se protejeze de coronavirus: O otravă care te poate omorî

Mitropolitului Ardealului, îndemn pentru credincioşi să se protejeze de coronavirus: O otravă care te poate omorî

"Îi îndemn pe toţi să depăşească starea de frică. Frica nu este constructivă, este distructivă, frica te poate omorî înaintea bolii. Ne păzim, ne respectăm, ne preţuim… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Drapelului, la Casa Artelor Dinu Lipatti: Expoziţie şi recital de lieduri româneşti - online

Ziua Drapelului, la Casa Artelor Dinu Lipatti: Expoziţie şi recital de lieduri româneşti - online

"Ziua Drapelului Naţional" va fi sărbătorită, duminică, la Casa Artelor "Dinu Lipatti", în cadrul unei ediţii online, prin prezentarea unei expoziţii dedicate evenimentului şi a unui recitalul de lieduri… [citeste mai departe]


JusMin Predoiu: Human trafficking and organised crime have reached intolerable levels

Publicat:
JusMin Predoiu: Human trafficking and organised crime have reached intolerable levels

of Justice, , on Friday said that human trafficking and organised crime have reached an intolerable level in our country, and the former PSD () government is responsible for this situation, for "destroying the legislation that strengthened justice" and sending a clear signal to the underworld that they could shake their heads." "We are at a time when things have to be named and acted upon. Trafficking in human beings and organised crime have reached an intolerable level in our country and we are here to put an end to this phenomenon. As the…

