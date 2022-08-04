Italy to approve $14.5 billion package against inflation

Stiri Recomandate

Alexis Sanchez ar putea ajunge la Olympique Marseille

Alexis Sanchez ar putea ajunge la Olympique Marseille

Atacantul chilian Alexis Sanchez, care şi-a reziliat recent contractul cu Inter Milano, ar putea ajunge la Olympique Marseille, anunţă presa italiană, potrivit news.ro Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am citit… [citeste mai departe]

EDIȚIA A II-A – Memorialul „Lascăr Pană” începe maine, 5 august

EDIȚIA A II-A – Memorialul „Lascăr Pană” începe maine, 5 august

Clubul Sportiv Minaur invită iubitorii de handbal din Baia Mare și din Maramureș, în perioada 5-6 august 2022, la „Memorialul Lascăr Pană ” – ediția a 2-a, turneu de pregătire ce va avea loc în Sala Sporturilor „Lascăr Pană ” din municipiul reședință de… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Timis: Buletin informativ - 04.08.2022

IPJ Timis: Buletin informativ - 04.08.2022

Nr. 86 din 4 August 2022 BULETIN INFORMATIV 4 AUGUST 2022 CERCETATI PENTRU INFRACTIUNI RUTIERE Politistii timiseni au depistat in judetul Timis mai multe persoane banuite de comiterea unor infractiuni rutiere. Au fost intocmite dosare penale. 1. In data de 3 august a.c., in jurul orei 01:20, politistii Serviciului… [citeste mai departe]

Cum scădem febra

Cum scădem febra

Temperatura normală adulţi se consideră a fi cuprinsă între valorile de 36,5-37,4 grade Celsius. O creştere peste acest nivel se numeşte temperatură crescută sau febră. Temperatura normală a corpului poate varia în funcție de vârstă, starea generală de să [citeste mai departe]

FOTO | Fenomenul Hărman, pe simezele buzoiene

FOTO | Fenomenul Hărman, pe simezele buzoiene

Galeriile de Artă „Ion Andreescu”, ale filialei buzoiene a Uniunii Artiștilor Plastici, găzduiesc timp de o lună prestigioasa expoziție „Fenomenul Hărman–artă contemporană-colecția Vrâncean”. Evenimentul expozițional, de o înaltă ținută artistică, organizat de Valeriu Șușnea, președintele UAP Buzău, în calitate… [citeste mai departe]

Care va fi programul celei de a VI – a ediții a Festivalului Artelor ”Repere, Mituri, Identități”?

Care va fi programul celei de a VI – a ediții a Festivalului Artelor ”Repere, Mituri, Identități”?

Teatrul Ararat Baia Mare, având ca partener principal Muzeul Județean de Etnografie și Artă Populară din Baia Mare, organizează cea de a VI-a ediție a Festivalului Artelor ”Repere, Mituri,… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Ignazio Cassis dă asigurări că Elveția va rămâne neutră

Președintele Ignazio Cassis dă asigurări că Elveția va rămâne neutră

Elveţia ''este totuşi neutră'', în pofida sancţiunilor adoptate contra Rusiei, a dat asigurări miercuri preşedintele elveţian Ignazio Cassis, care a ţinut să facă distincţie între ''neutralitatea'' militară şi condamnarea unei încălcări a dreptului… [citeste mai departe]

Emma Răducanu, discurs devastator cu trei săptămâni înaintea US Open. „Nu-mi pasă, pentru că știu sunt capabilă”

Emma Răducanu, discurs devastator cu trei săptămâni înaintea US Open. „Nu-mi pasă, pentru că știu sunt capabilă”

Emma Răducanu nu trece printr-o perioadă grozavă deși mai sunt doar trei săptămâni până la startul US Open, turneu pe care l-a câștigat în anul 2021.… [citeste mai departe]

Ploiestiul fara apa calda/ Cum sa organizezi PROTEST intr-o zi de joi si sa te miri ca nu vine nimeni

Ploiestiul fara apa calda/ Cum sa organizezi PROTEST intr-o zi de joi si sa te miri ca nu vine nimeni

S-a fâsâit si super-protestul impotriva opririi apei calde la Ploiesti. Organizat pentru astazi, in intervalul orar 10-13, mega manifestatia anuntata cu surle si trambite pe Faceboook s-a dovedit a… [citeste mai departe]

Veștile bune pentru șoferi continuă. Vineri se anunță ieftiniri la carburanți

Veștile bune pentru șoferi continuă. Vineri se anunță ieftiniri la carburanți

Agenția Națională pentru Reglementare în Energetică ( ANRE) a afișat prețurile la carburanți pentru vineri, 5 august. Benzina se ieftinește cu 15 bani, iar motorina cu 14 bani. Astfel, mâine, un litru de benzină va costa 27, 46 lei, iar… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Italy to approve $14.5 billion package against inflation

Publicat:
Italy to approve $14.5 billion package against inflation

Italy plans to approve on Thursday a new aid package worth around 14.3 billion euros ($14.5 billion) to help shield firms and families from surging energy costs and consumer prices, government officials said, according to Reuters. The scheme, one of the last major acts of outgoing before a national election next […] The post Italy to approve $14.5 billion package against inflation appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU approves 3 billion euro German green heating scheme

15:21, 02.08.2022 - The European Commission said on Tuesday it had approved the German government’s 3-billion-euro scheme to support renewable energy and waste heat-based district heating programmes, which it said would help Germany and the EU achieve their climate change targets, according to Reuters. The 2.98 billion…

Euro zone inflation hits yet another record high after big jump

12:35, 29.07.2022 - Euro zone inflation rose to another record high in July and its peak could still be months away, keeping pressure on the European Central Bank to opt for another big interest rate increase in September, according to Reuters. Consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency accelerated…

German inflation rises unexpectedly after fall in Russian gas supply

16:40, 28.07.2022 - German inflation edged up unexpectedly in July after a further reduction in gas flows from Russia prompted concerns of even higher energy bills, data showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. Consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries…

Europe’s heatwave reaches Poland, Greece as it moves eastwards, brings wildfires

11:36, 22.07.2022 - The vast heatwave covering swathes of Europe moved steadily eastwards on Thursday, forcing countries including Italy, Poland and Slovenia to issue their highest heatwave alerts as firefighters battled wildfires across the continent, according to Reuters. Since temperatures in southern Europe began to…

Russian gas flows to Europe fall further amid diplomatic tussle

12:05, 16.06.2022 - Russian gas supply to Europe fell further on Thursday, sparking concerns about refilling storage for winter and igniting a diplomatic tussle as Russian supplier Gazprom blamed Western sanctions for hampering maintenance work, according to Reuters. The drop in supply comes as the leaders of Germany,…

Charting course out of stimulus, ECB to set stage for rate hikes

11:45, 09.06.2022 - The European Central Bank (ECB) will pull the plug on years of stimulus on Thursday and signal a string of rate hikes to fight surging inflation, leaving markets only to guess the size and speed of policy tightening, according to Reuters. With inflation at a record-high 8.1% and broadening quickly,…

Polish Parliament approves judicial reforms to unblock EU funds

08:16, 27.05.2022 - Poland‘s Parliament on Thursday voted in favour of a bill that will replace a contested disciplinary chamber for judges with a new body, clearing the way for the country to get billions in COVID-19 recovery funds from Brussels, according to Reuters. More than 35 billion euros in grants and cheap loans…

CFA Romania analysts lower 2022 GDP growth forecast to 2.3%

14:15, 26.05.2022 - CFA Romania an association of investment professionals, said on Thursday it expects the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 2.3% in 2022, and the budget gap to be equivalent to 6.9% of GDP, according to See News. “Against the risk aversion background triggered by the Russian invasion of…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 04 august 2022
Bucuresti 19°C | 34°C
Iasi 17°C | 29°C
Cluj-Napoca 14°C | 32°C
Timisoara 16°C | 35°C
Constanta 20°C | 29°C
Brasov 13°C | 29°C
Baia Mare 16°C | 32°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 august 2022
USD 4.8348
EUR 4.9252
CHF 5.0393
GBP 5.8843
CAD 3.7601
XAU 274.471
JPY 3.632
CNY 0.716
AED 1.3163
AUD 3.3523
MDL 0.2492
BGN 2.5182

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec