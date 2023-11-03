Israel sends thousands of cross-border Palestinian workers back to GazaPublicat:
Israel sent thousands of Palestinians back to besieged Gaza on Friday, pursuing a crackdown on workers and labourers from the territory who had previously been given permits to take jobs in Israel and the occupied West Bank, according to Reuters. Large numbers of workers returned through the Kerem Shalom crossing east of the Rafah crossing […] The post Israel sends thousands of cross-border Palestinian workers back to Gaza appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
EU’s Borrell warns China ‘de-risking’ may speed up if imbalances persist
11:20, 13.10.2023 - The European Union‘s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, urged China on Friday to redress economic and trade imbalances or efforts by Europe to reduce its dependence on China may accelerate far more than is good, according to Reuters. Borrell is on a three-day visit to China and is expected to have…
Egiptul inchide granițele cu Israel și Fașia Gaza
13:51, 10.10.2023 - Egiptul a inchis punctele de trecere a frontierei cu Fașia Gaza și Israel in Peninsula Sinai, inclusiv doua care servesc drept porți de intrare pentru calatori in orașele Rafah și Taba, au transmis, marți, oficialii egipteni de securitate. Autoritațile au intensificat, de asemenea, patrulele de-a lungul…
EU leaders to debate economic security amid global tensions
11:55, 06.10.2023 - European Union leaders will debate on Friday how their bloc can strengthen its competitiveness, be at the forefront of new green and digital technologies and reduce its reliance on third countries, notably China, according to Reuters. In a letter to leaders before the summit, European Council president…
Bulgaria sends team to inspect drone that landed in Black Sea resort
12:05, 18.09.2023 - Bulgaria‘s defence ministry said on Monday it had sent a special unit to inspect and deactivate a drone carrying explosives which landed on Sunday evening in the Black Sea town of Tyulenovo, according to Reuters. Following inspection the team from NATO-member Bulgaria will decide how to dispose of it,…
Georgia’s ruling party to try to impeach president over EU visits – Interpress
12:25, 01.09.2023 - Georgia‘s ruling party said on Friday that it would begin impeachment proceedings against the president due to her visits to the European Union which were made against the will of the government, Georgian news agency Interpress reported, according to Reuters. Interpress cited Georgian Dream party leader…
UN chief sends Russia bid to revive Black Sea grain deal
11:45, 01.09.2023 - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that he had sent Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “a set of concrete proposals” aimed at reviving a deal that allowed the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, according to Reuters. Russia quit the deal in July – a…
Latvia sends army to guard border with Belarus as illegal crossing attempts mount
13:55, 16.08.2023 - Latvia‘s defence minister ordered the army to help guard the Baltic country’s border with Russian ally Belarus on Tuesday, after 96 attempts by illegal immigrants to cross in 24 hours, according to Reuters. Border Guard officers have also been recalled from their holidays to help with patrols. Latvia…
Thousands of tax workers protest Romanian cuts plan, union says
15:05, 11.08.2023 - Thousands of workers at Romania’s finance ministry and tax agency protested for a second day against a government plan to cut spending as a work stoppage initially in the capital Bucharest extended across the country, according to Bloomberg. More than 10,000 people out of a total 22,000 joined the protest…