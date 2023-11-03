Israel sends thousands of cross-border Palestinian workers back to Gaza

Stiri Recomandate

Rareş Bogdan: PNL va merge separat de PSD la toate cele patru rânduri de alegeri din 2024

Rareş Bogdan: PNL va merge separat de PSD la toate cele patru rânduri de alegeri din 2024

Partidul Naţional Liberal (PNL) va merge separat de social-democraţi la toate cele patru rânduri de alegeri care vor avea loc anul viitor, a anunţat, vineri, prim-vicepreşedintele PNL Rareş Bogdan. [citeste mai departe]

Chiriile din Cluj-Napoca s-au scumpit cu până la 15% față de toamna anului trecut. Cât cer proprietarii

Chiriile din Cluj-Napoca s-au scumpit cu până la 15% față de toamna anului trecut. Cât cer proprietarii

În luna octombrie a acestui an, comparativ cu aceeaşi lună a anului trecut, s-au înregistrat cu 17% mai multe interacţiuni între chiriaşi şi cei care publică anunţuri de închiriere pe… [citeste mai departe]

USR Cluj: Boc mărește salariile directorilor din Primărie, cărora Guvernul le taie din sporuri

USR Cluj: Boc mărește salariile directorilor din Primărie, cărora Guvernul le taie din sporuri

Disciplina financiară este bună, dar nu pentru funcțiile de conducere din Primăria Cluj-Napoca, acuză USR Cluj.”După ce a lăudat OUG-ul Guvernului Ciolacu PNL privind disciplina financiară la nivel local,… [citeste mai departe]

Accidentare la Casemiro (Manchester United), indisponibil timp de câteva săptămâni, anunță clubul

Accidentare la Casemiro (Manchester United), indisponibil timp de câteva săptămâni, anunță clubul

Mijlocaşul lui Manchester United, Casemiro, va fi indisponibil timp de 'câteva săptămâni' din cauza unei accidentări la ischio-jambieri, a anunţat vineri clubul englez într-un comunicat de presă,… [citeste mai departe]

IMPORTANT! SE ÎNCHIDE circulația pe Transfăgărășan și Transalpina  de luni, 06.11.2023, ora 08:00

IMPORTANT! SE ÎNCHIDE circulația pe Transfăgărășan și Transalpina  de luni, 06.11.2023, ora 08:00

IMPORTANT ! SE ÎNCHIDE circulația pe Transfăgărășan și Transalpina  de luni, 06.11.2023, ora 08:00, având în vedere scăderea temperaturilor la altitudine, a intensificării bruște a vântului,… [citeste mai departe]

Istoria Dobrogei - Bibliografie: Dioscoride (sec. I) - Despre materia medicala

Istoria Dobrogei - Bibliografie: Dioscoride (sec. I) - Despre materia medicala

Grecul Dioscoride s a nascut la Anazarba, in Cilicia sud estul Turciei asiatice . El a fost medic militar in timpul domniei imparatului Claudiu I 41 54 si a locuit la Roma in timpul imparatului Nero 54 68 . Opera sa in cinci carti, cu titlul "Despre… [citeste mai departe]

Rata şomajului în SUA a urcat la 3,9% în octombrie, iar numărul de noi locuri de muncă a fost sub estimări

Rata şomajului în SUA a urcat la 3,9% în octombrie, iar numărul de noi locuri de muncă a fost sub estimări

Creşterea numărului locurilor de muncă înfiinţate de angajatorii americani în octombrie a încetinit mai mult decât estimau analiştii, parţial ca urmare a efectelor grevei declanşate… [citeste mai departe]

„Cea mai lentă «vânătoare din istorie". 6 mașini de poliție au urmărit 35 de minute un bărbat care furase un motostivuitor și „fugea" cu 10 km/ h, la Sacramento

„Cea mai lentă «vânătoare din istorie”. 6 mașini de poliție au urmărit 35 de minute un bărbat care furase un motostivuitor și „fugea” cu 10 km/ h, la Sacramento

O urmărire la relanti prin cartierul River Park… [citeste mai departe]

Originar din Tulcea: Scriitorul Mircea Casimcea isi serbeaza a 87-a zi de nastere

Originar din Tulcea: Scriitorul Mircea Casimcea isi serbeaza a 87-a zi de nastere

Pe numele sau complet, Mircea Ioan Casimcea este originar din comuna Casimcea, judetul Tulcea. S a nascut intr o zi de 4 noiembrie 1936, intr o familie de invatatori Este afiliat Uniunii Scriitorilor din Romania, devenind membru in februarie… [citeste mai departe]

Ce se împarte de Moșii de toamnă 2023. Din niciun pachet nu trebuie să lipsească acest aliment

Ce se împarte de Moșii de toamnă 2023. Din niciun pachet nu trebuie să lipsească acest aliment

Moșii de toamnă sau Sâmbăta Morților are loc pe 4 noiembrie. Dacă te întrebi ce se împarte de Moșii de toamnă 2023, atunci trebuie să știi că există câteva tradiții și obiceiuri pe care creștini ortodocși… [citeste mai departe]


Israel sends thousands of cross-border Palestinian workers back to Gaza

Publicat:
Israel sends thousands of cross-border Palestinian workers back to Gaza

Israel sent thousands of Palestinians back to besieged Gaza on Friday, pursuing a crackdown on workers and labourers from the territory who had previously been given permits to take jobs in Israel and the occupied , according to Reuters. Large numbers of workers returned through the crossing east of the Rafah crossing […] The post Israel sends thousands of cross-border Palestinian workers back to Gaza appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

