Israel sends thousands of cross-border Palestinian workers back to Gaza

- The European Union‘s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, urged China on Friday to redress economic and trade imbalances or efforts by Europe to reduce its dependence on China may accelerate far more than is good, according to Reuters. Borrell is on a three-day visit to China and is expected to have…

- Egiptul a inchis punctele de trecere a frontierei cu Fașia Gaza și Israel in Peninsula Sinai, inclusiv doua care servesc drept porți de intrare pentru calatori in orașele Rafah și Taba, au transmis, marți, oficialii egipteni de securitate. Autoritațile au intensificat, de asemenea, patrulele de-a lungul…

- European Union leaders will debate on Friday how their bloc can strengthen its competitiveness, be at the forefront of new green and digital technologies and reduce its reliance on third countries, notably China, according to Reuters. In a letter to leaders before the summit, European Council president…

- Bulgaria‘s defence ministry said on Monday it had sent a special unit to inspect and deactivate a drone carrying explosives which landed on Sunday evening in the Black Sea town of Tyulenovo, according to Reuters. Following inspection the team from NATO-member Bulgaria will decide how to dispose of it,…

- Georgia‘s ruling party said on Friday that it would begin impeachment proceedings against the president due to her visits to the European Union which were made against the will of the government, Georgian news agency Interpress reported, according to Reuters. Interpress cited Georgian Dream party leader…

- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that he had sent Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “a set of concrete proposals” aimed at reviving a deal that allowed the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, according to Reuters. Russia quit the deal in July – a…

- Latvia‘s defence minister ordered the army to help guard the Baltic country’s border with Russian ally Belarus on Tuesday, after 96 attempts by illegal immigrants to cross in 24 hours, according to Reuters. Border Guard officers have also been recalled from their holidays to help with patrols. Latvia…

- Thousands of workers at Romania’s finance ministry and tax agency protested for a second day against a government plan to cut spending as a work stoppage initially in the capital Bucharest extended across the country, according to Bloomberg. More than 10,000 people out of a total 22,000 joined the protest…