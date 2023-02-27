Iohannis: Contests for major prosecution agencies' heads, important step in accordance with new justice package

Iohannis: Contests for major prosecution agencies' heads, important step in accordance with new justice packagePublicat:
The contests for heads of the General Prosecutor's Office, the National Anticorruption Directorate and the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism represent "an important step", with the relevant procedures starting "from scratch", President Klaus Iohannis declared on Monday.
