Iohannis: Contests for major prosecution agencies' heads, important step in accordance with new justice package

Marius Ionut Voineag has been proposed by Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu to become the next prosecutor-in-chief of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), the Ministry of Justice informs on Monday, told Agerpres.

President Klaus Iohannis conveyed Romania's condolences on Monday to the families of the victims of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

Brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate were brought on Thursday morning to the headquarters of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) to witness the searches on the devices seized by investigators from their homes in December.

Bucharest Court The Bucharest Court accepted, on Friday, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT)'s request for a 30-day extension of the preventive arrest warrants previously issued in the name of brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, investigated for forming an organized

The Ministry of Justice announced on Wednesday that it is starting the selection procedure for the position of chief prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), a procedure that will end on March 1, 2023, Agerpres informs.

Mayor Mihai Chirica was placed by the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors under judicial control for a period of 60 days, after the hearing in a file in which several employees of the Iasi City Hall are being investigated regarding the authorization of

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Monday evening that he was "upset and disappointed" with the fact that Romania did not obtain all the votes in order to join the Schengen area and mentioned that he is determined to take things "further" until our country becomes a member of the free trade area,

President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Monday, a number of decoration decrees by which he conferred the Order "Merit for the Promotion of Human Rights and Social Commitment" in the rank of Knight to several NGOs, on the occasion of the International Volunteer Day, informs on a press release from the