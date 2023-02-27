Iohannis: Contests for major prosecution agencies' heads, important step in accordance with new justice package

Stiri Recomandate

În martie, Diva te invită într-un univers dramatic, inspirat de literatură și realitate, miercurea, de la ora 21:00

În martie, Diva te invită într-un univers dramatic, inspirat de literatură și realitate, miercurea, de la ora 21:00

În luna martie, postul de televiziune DIVA promite să umple serile de miercuri ale telespectatorilor cu o serie de filme dramatice, despre probleme de familie,…

Frații Tate rămân după gratii până în martie. Cele două complice, plasate din nou în arest preventiv prin decizia Curții de Apel

Frații Tate rămân după gratii până în martie. Cele două complice, plasate din nou în arest preventiv prin decizia Curții de Apel

Curtea de Apel București a decis luni seară, 27 februarie, să respingă contestația formulată de Andrew Tate împotriva deciziei…

Ce trebuie să știi despre GA4 și cum te poate ajuta să îți reformulezi strategia de marketing online

Ce trebuie să știi despre GA4 și cum te poate ajuta să îți reformulezi strategia de marketing online

Analiza datelor si construirea strategiei de marketing online pe baza acestora nu mai sunt opționale în peisajul digital de business al zilelor noastre. Este vital pentru creșterea afacerii…

Care sunt beneficiile unui tratament cu aerosoli?

Care sunt beneficiile unui tratament cu aerosoli?

Ce este terapia cu aerosoli? Terapia cu aerosoli este o tehnică de administrare a medicamentelor direct în căile respiratorii și în plămâni. Un aerosol este o suspensie de particule lichide și/sau solide, administrată de obicei cu ajutorul unui dispozitiv medical precum un inhalator sau alte aparate aerosoli.…

Renee Rapp a lansat varianta deluxe a EP-ului Everything To Everyone

Renee Rapp a lansat varianta deluxe a EP-ului Everything To Everyone

Renee Rapp a lansat varianta deluxe a EP-ului "Everything To Everyone". Lansarea se mândrește cu două piese noi, inclusiv noul single „Bruises", o explorare a relației ei de dragoste-ura cu a fi sensibilă și ușor rănită. Acea temă este reflectată în videoclipul uimitor…

Escrocheria uriașă cu fructele și legumele vândute la porțile țăranilor. Mare atenție când le cumperi

Escrocheria uriașă cu fructele și legumele vândute la porțile țăranilor. Mare atenție când le cumperi

Sunt cu adevărat mai sănătoase alimentele cumpărate de la sătenii din România decât cele comercializate în magazine sau supermarketuri? Un cunoscut sociolog vorbește despre escrocheria…

„Du-te la război!". Deputați ex-AUR au făcut scandal la şedinţa Parlamentului pentru marcarea unui an de la invazia rusă în Ucraina

„Du-te la război!”. Deputați ex-AUR au făcut scandal la şedinţa Parlamentului pentru marcarea unui an de la invazia rusă în Ucraina

Camera Deputaţilor şi Senatul s-au reunit, luni, în şedinţă comună pentru a marca un an de la declanşarea agresiunii…

Accident îngrozitor în Dolj: 2 femei au murit, 3 bărbați au ajuns la spital

Accident îngrozitor în Dolj: 2 femei au murit, 3 bărbați au ajuns la spital

Poliţiştii Biroului Rutier Craiova au fost sesizaţi cu privire la producerea unui accident rutier pe DJ 606 C, în localitatea Gogoșu, potrivit Oltenia TV. Anchetatorii au stabilit faptul că un bărbat de 47 de ani, din comuna Cernătești, a pierdut…

Bune maniere în modă când mergi în vizită la părinții lui

Bune maniere în modă când mergi în vizită la părinții lui

Odată ce ați trecut la următorul nivel al relației și v-ați cunoscut suficient de bine, următorul pas pe care-l veți avea în vedere e să vă prezentați părinților. Totuși, acest moment vine deseori cu emoții, agitație, mai ales că fiecare părinte își dorește cel mai bun partener…

Panică pe frontul de sud: Autoritățile instalate de ruși în Herson își pregătesc retragerea înaintea anunțatei ofensive ucrainene (statul major ucrainean)

Panică pe frontul de sud: Autoritățile instalate de ruși în Herson își pregătesc retragerea înaintea anunțatei ofensive ucrainene (statul major ucrainean)

Autoritățile instalate de Moscova în orașele Oleșki și Skadovsk din regiunea…


Iohannis: Contests for major prosecution agencies' heads, important step in accordance with new justice package

Publicat:
Iohannis: Contests for major prosecution agencies' heads, important step in accordance with new justice package

The contests for heads of the 's Office, the National Anticorruption Directorate and the Directorate for the Investigation of and Terrorism represent "an important step", with the relevant procedures starting "from scratch", declared on Monday.

Marius Ionut Voineag proposed to become the next prosecutor-in-chief of National Anti-corruption Directorate

14:05, 27.02.2023 - Marius Ionut Voineag has been proposed by Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu to become the next prosecutor-in-chief of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), the Ministry of Justice informs on Monday, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Klaus Iohannis: Romania stands in solidarity with those affected by tragedy in Turkey and Syria

11:10, 06.02.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis conveyed Romania's condolences on Monday to the families of the victims of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Tate brothers brought again to DIICOT headquarters

11:25, 26.01.2023 - Brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate were brought on Thursday morning to the headquarters of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) to witness the searches on the devices seized by investigators from their homes in December. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

Bucharest Court: 30 more days of arrest for Tate brothers

15:35, 20.01.2023 - Bucharest Court The Bucharest Court accepted, on Friday, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT)'s request for a 30-day extension of the preventive arrest warrants previously issued in the name of brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, investigated for forming an organized…

Selection procedure of candidates for DIICOT head kicked off by Justice Ministry

12:55, 28.12.2022 - The Ministry of Justice announced on Wednesday that it is starting the selection procedure for the position of chief prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), a procedure that will end on March 1, 2023, Agerpres informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

Iasi city mayor Mihai Chirica, under 60-day judicial control

08:55, 15.12.2022 - Mayor Mihai Chirica was placed by the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors under judicial control for a period of 60 days, after the hearing in a file in which several employees of the Iasi City Hall are being investigated regarding the authorization of…

Klaus Iohannis: Vote on Schengen upset me; I am determined to take things further

21:31, 12.12.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis declared on Monday evening that he was "upset and disappointed" with the fact that Romania did not obtain all the votes in order to join the Schengen area and mentioned that he is determined to take things "further" until our country becomes a member of the free trade area,…

Several NGOs decorated by Klaus Iohannis on occasion of International Volunteer Day

15:40, 05.12.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Monday, a number of decoration decrees by which he conferred the Order "Merit for the Promotion of Human Rights and Social Commitment" in the rank of Knight to several NGOs, on the occasion of the International Volunteer Day, informs on a press release from the…


