INOX lists its first issue of bonds worth EUR 1mln on BVB

Ucraina anunță cum va răspunde la bombardamentele separatiștilor din Donbas

Ministrul ucrainean al Apărării, Oleksii Reznikov, a anunțat, vineri, că tirurile cu armament greu din teritoriile controlate de separatiștii pro-ruși s-au intensificat dramatic în ultimele ore. [citeste mai departe]

Aviz pozitiv pentru legea desființării SIIJ. Scandal pe amendamente: cele PSD admise, cele USR – respinse

Parlamentarii din Comisia juridică a Camerei Deputaţilor au avizat vineri proiectul de lege privind desfiinţarea Secţiei pentru Investigarea Infracţiunilor din Justiţie, cu o majoritate… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO/ Iată ce pățești dacă te uiți în telefon! Incident dramatic cu final neașteptat

Imaginile filmate de camerele de supravehere surprind momentul în care un tânăr merge prin mall cu ochii în telefonul mobil și nu observă muncitorul din fața lui care aruncă pachete printr-o trapă… [citeste mai departe]

MApN, explicații despre tabăra militară instalată la Botoșani, lângă granița cu Ucraina

MapN a oferit joi seara, 17 februarie, explicații după ce o tabără militară a fost instalată în Botoșani, la câțiva km de granița cu Ucraina.  O subunitate din cadrul Brigăzii 76 Cercetare, Supraveghere şi Recunoaştere… [citeste mai departe]

264 de infectări, în ultimele 24 de ore, la nivelul județului Alba. Precizări din partea DSP

Date statistice COVID-19 din 18.02.2022: – Total persoane confirmate: 49711 – Cazuri noi în ultimele 24 h: 264 – Total persoane vindecate: 41815 – Total decese: 1205 – Decese in ultimele 24 h: 1 (1. Barbat, 88… [citeste mai departe]

Caz revoltător la un liceu din Botoșani. Patru elevi, puși să stea în genunchi după ce ar fi deranjat ora

O profesoară de limba română este acuzată că a umilit patru elevi în timpul ore, punându-i să stea în genunchi cu mâinile deasupra capului, după ce ar fi deranjat ora. Cazul a intrat… [citeste mai departe]

Mai puţine cazuri de Covid în ţară. În Timiş, rata de infectare continuă să scadă

14.524 de cazuri noi de coronavirus au fost raportate în ultimele 24 de ore. În ultima zi s-au făcut 68.379 teste, dintre care 20.792 RT-PCR și 47.587 rapide antigen – ceea ce înseamnă o rată de pozitivare de 21,24%, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

ALBA: 264 de cazuri COVID și un deces în ultimele 24 de ore. Situația infectărilor în localitățile din județ, 18 februarie

ALBA: 264 de cazuri COVID și un deces în ultimele 24 de ore. Situația infectărilor în localitățile din județ, 18 februarie Au fost înregistrate… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Județean BN: Anunț selecţie programe sportive ce vor fi finanţate de la bugetul judeţului

ANUNŢ DE PARTICIPARE la sesiunea de selecţie a programelor sportive care vor beneficia de finanţare de la bugetul judeţului Bistriţa-Năsăud pentru Programul sportiv de utilitate publică ”Promovarea… [citeste mai departe]


INOX lists its first issue of bonds worth EUR 1mln on BVB

Publicat:
(BVB) announced on Friday that INOX a Romanian producers of stainless steel products listed its first bond issue worth EUR 1mln on BVB under the stock ticker INOX24E. “The funds attracted from investors will be used for the purchase of new equipment and restoration of existing facilities, implicitly the development of the […] The post INOX lists its first issue of bonds worth EUR 1mln on BVB appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

ABN Systems International starts trading on BVB

14:01, 14.02.2022 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Monday that ABN Systems International, a Romanian technology company started trading on BVB’s AeRO market, under the ABN stock ticker.  „The debut of ABN Systems is the first that follows an initial primary public offering carried out on the AeRO market.…

Elefant Online trades a new bond issue on BVB

15:55, 01.02.2022 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that Romanian e-commerce platform Elefant Online started trading its new bond issue worth RON 17,469,900 on the Multilateral Trading System of BVB, under the symbol ELF26.  The private placement in November 2021 and the listing of the bonds were…

Teilor Holding lists its first bonds worth RON 45mln on BVB

15:20, 21.12.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange announced on Tuesday that Teilor Holding has started trading its first bonds on BVB and the two issues of Teilor bonds, in lei and euro are traded under the stock tickers TEI26 and TEI26E. “The capital attracted from investors of RON 45mln will be used for the accelerated…

Romania’s Finance Ministry trades 3 Fidelis government bonds worth over RON 1bln on BVB

11:31, 16.12.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that Romania‘s Ministry of Finance attracted RON 872.5mln and EUR 42.1mln, worth over RON 1bln through the new FIDELIS government bonds sold on the capital market. The total value of the six rounds of financing carried out in 2020 and 2021 on…

BVB: BCR lists its 3rd bond issue this year worth RON 600mln

11:35, 14.12.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) listed its third bond issue this year on BVB, worth RON 600mln and is traded under the stock ticker BCR28B. BVB stated that the total value of the financing attracted by BCR in 2021, through the capital market,…

Autonom lists the first sustainability-linked bonds on BVB worth over E48mln

14:25, 08.12.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Autonom Services listed the first sustainability-linked corporate bonds on BVB, worth over E48mln under the stock ticker AUT26E. BVB stated that it is the largest bond issue of a Romanian entrepreneurial company on the local capital market,…

Romania’s Libra Internet Bank lists E40mln bond on BVB

14:05, 03.12.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Friday that Romania‘s Libra Internet Bank lists its second bond issue, worth E40mln on BVB’s main market, under the ticker LIBRA28E. The first Libra Internet Bank bonds issue, worth E4.29mln is traded on the Multilateral Trading System under the ticker…

Aquila lists on BVB after closing largest IPO on the Romanian capital market

13:15, 29.11.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that the Romanian consumer goods and logistics distribution company, Aquila started trading on the BVB on Monday, following the largest Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the local capital market worth RON 367 mln. The company’s shares are traded under the…


