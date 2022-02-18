INOX lists its first issue of bonds worth EUR 1mln on BVB

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Monday that ABN Systems International, a Romanian technology company started trading on BVB’s AeRO market, under the ABN stock ticker. „The debut of ABN Systems is the first that follows an initial primary public offering carried out on the AeRO market.…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that Romanian e-commerce platform Elefant Online started trading its new bond issue worth RON 17,469,900 on the Multilateral Trading System of BVB, under the symbol ELF26. The private placement in November 2021 and the listing of the bonds were…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange announced on Tuesday that Teilor Holding has started trading its first bonds on BVB and the two issues of Teilor bonds, in lei and euro are traded under the stock tickers TEI26 and TEI26E. “The capital attracted from investors of RON 45mln will be used for the accelerated…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that Romania‘s Ministry of Finance attracted RON 872.5mln and EUR 42.1mln, worth over RON 1bln through the new FIDELIS government bonds sold on the capital market. The total value of the six rounds of financing carried out in 2020 and 2021 on…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) listed its third bond issue this year on BVB, worth RON 600mln and is traded under the stock ticker BCR28B. BVB stated that the total value of the financing attracted by BCR in 2021, through the capital market,…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Autonom Services listed the first sustainability-linked corporate bonds on BVB, worth over E48mln under the stock ticker AUT26E. BVB stated that it is the largest bond issue of a Romanian entrepreneurial company on the local capital market,…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Friday that Romania‘s Libra Internet Bank lists its second bond issue, worth E40mln on BVB’s main market, under the ticker LIBRA28E. The first Libra Internet Bank bonds issue, worth E4.29mln is traded on the Multilateral Trading System under the ticker…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that the Romanian consumer goods and logistics distribution company, Aquila started trading on the BVB on Monday, following the largest Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the local capital market worth RON 367 mln. The company’s shares are traded under the…