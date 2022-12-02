Industrial production prices up by 41 pct at an annual rate in October

Stiri Recomandate

Lider PNL cere scoaterea UDMR de la guvernare: Liderii lor nu au transmis niciun fel de mesaj de Ziua Națională

Președintele PNL Satu Mare, Adrian Cozma, a cerut, vineri, din nou, excluderea UDMR de la guvernare, de data aceasta pe motiv că „liderii UDMR nu au transmis niciun fel de mesaj… [citeste mai departe]

Începe de AZI, 2 decembrie! Ministrul Muncii, Marius Budăi, a făcut MARELE anunț

Ministrul Muncii, Marius Budăi, a făcut un anunț extrem de important, care vizează milioane de români.Potrivit anunțului făcut de ministrul Muncii, începând cu data de 2 decembrie... Citește AICI ce ÎNCEPE de AZI, 2 decembrie - anunțul… [citeste mai departe]

Concert extraordinar de Crăciun, pe scena Casei de Cultură a Sindicatelor Suceava

Pe scena Casei de Cultură a Sindicatelor Suceava va avea loc joi, 15 decembrie,  de la ora 19:00, „Regal Vienez", Concert extraordinar de Crăciun. Pe aceeași scenă vor urca artiști renumiți din mai multe țări, care promit o seară specială… [citeste mai departe]

Tiraspolul renunță la șantajul energetic și este gata să reia livrările de energie electrică pe malul drept al Nistrului? Ignatiev: Avem „propuneri constructive”

Tiraspolul ar putea relua livrările de energie electrică… [citeste mai departe]

Prețul Bitcoin a scăzut sub 17.000 de dolari

Prețul bitcoin a scăzut sub 17.000 de dolari după o creștere pe termen scurt a valorii criptomonedei peste această valoare. Rata bitcoin de vineri a scăzut cu 0,05%, la 16.925.000 de dolari, potrivit CoinDesk. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×… [citeste mai departe]

PUZ-ul de modificare si extindere Parc Eolian, din extravilanul comunelor Dobromir si Baneasa, lansat in consultare publica

Consiliul Judetean Constanta a lansat in dezbatere publica asupra propunerilor preliminare PUZ de modificare si extindere Parc Eolian, reabilitare drumuri… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu puternic în Dâmbovița! Flăcările au mistuit patru tone de peleți. S-a intervenit cu 3 autospeciale de stingere

S-a dat alarma, vineri de dimineață, în comuna Corbii Mari! O clădire și o magazie, de pe strada Primăriei, au fost cuprinse de foc. Flăcările au ars… [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai bune destinații de călătorie din Nepal, la poalele munților Himalaya

Fără îndoială, Nepalul are un farmec propriu, care te impresionează cu frumusețea lui inegalabilă tot timpul anului. Nu este de mirare că în prezent stabilește recordul global pentru excursii spectaculoase și cele mai bune drumeții din lume,… [citeste mai departe]

Petre Daea anunță că fermierii vor primi despăgubirile pentru culturile semănate în toamnă până la finele acestui an

Despăgubirile pentru culturile afectate de secetă, însămânţate în toamna anului trecut, vor fi plătite fermierilor până la sfârşitul acestui an, a declarat… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Nigeriei, semnal de alarmă: Arme din Ucraina se strecoară acum în Africa!

Președintele Nigeriei, Muhammadu Buhari, a declarat marți că armele provenite din războiul furibund dintre Rusia și Ucraina se strecoară acum în regiunea bazinului lacului Ciad. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]


Industrial production prices up by 41 pct at an annual rate in October

Publicat:
Industrial production prices up by 41 pct at an annual rate in October

The overall prices of industrial production (domestic market and foreign market) increased by 41.1 pct in October of this year, compared to the similar month of 2021, in the conditions where prices on the domestic market rose by 53.77 pct and those from the foreign market by 17.09 pct, according to the data published on Friday by the of Statistics.

