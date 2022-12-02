Industrial production prices up by 41 pct at an annual rate in October The overall prices of industrial production (domestic market and foreign market) increased by 41.1 pct in October of this year, compared to the similar month of 2021, in the conditions where prices on the domestic market rose by 53.77 pct and those from the foreign market by 17.09 pct, according to the data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! … Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- All the activities provided as market services for enterprises contributed to the increase of turnover in this segment by 27.9pct, in the first nine months of 2022, compared to the similar period of the previous year, according to data issued by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published…

- Industrial production, in the first nine months of the year, decreased by 1% as unadjusted series and by 1.6% as adjusted series, compared to the same period in 2021, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- Romania's industrial production is estimated to be down 1.3 percent in 2022 against 2021 on account of a 7.1pct decline in the production and supply of electricity and heat, shows data released on Sunday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- Romania's annual inflation rate increased to 15.88pct in September 2022, from 15.32pct in August, as food prices surged by 19.12pct, non-food prices by 16.61pct, and services by 8pct, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday, told Agerpres. Fii…

- Industrial producer prices (domestic market and foreign market) were 53 percent up in August 2022 from the year-ago period, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

- The total number of H1 2022 non-resident tourists staying in tourist accommodation establishments in Romania was 630,500, in the first semester of this year, with their expenses amounting to 1.647 billion lei, on average approximately 2,612.3 lei/person, according to a press statement released by…

- In the first seven months of 2022, Romania's industrial production declined 1.3% as unadjusted data and 2.2% when adjusted for seasonality and working days, both y-o-y, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- Annual inflation in Romania rose to 15.32% in August 2022, from 14.96% in July, as food prices surged by 18.22%, non-food prices by 15.98%, and services by 8.26%, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…