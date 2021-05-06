In remarks to EU ministerial meeting, DefMin Ciuca voices support for strengthening operational level of CSDP

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania's President Klaus Iohannis and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda will host next Monday a Bucharest Nine (B9) summit. According to the Romanian Presidential Administration, the event is organised at the initiative of President Iohannis and will take place in Bucharest in the presence…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu had on Thursday a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on the sidelines of the Romania-Poland-Turkey trilateral meeting, in which it was highlighted that Turkey continues to be Romania's first economic partner outside the European…

- The mission in Afghanistan will end for the Ministry of National Defense only when all Romanian soldiers will be safe at home, Minister Nicolae Ciuca said, according to a recording sent on Thursday by the Ministry of National Defense (MApN), agerpres.ro confirms. "Together with our NATO allies,…

- Romania will act in accordance with allied decisions on the timetable for withdrawal from Afghanistan, Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca said after attending a joint meeting of NATO foreign ministers and defence ministers on Wednesday, organized in video conference format. The meeting took place in…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated, on Monday, in the meeting of the heads of diplomacies in the EU member states, which took place in Brussels, among the discussed points being the developments in the EU-Russia relationship and the approach to the Western Balkans. According…

- Romania's Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca is taking part February 17-18 in a virtual meeting of NATO defence ministers, according to AGERPRES. Discussions on the first day of the meeting - chaired from the NATO headquarters in Brussels by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg - focused on…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu on Friday had a meeting in Brussels with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on the occasion of his visit to the European institutions, in which context he reiterated the importance of maintaining a coordinated approach at the EU level considering…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu will pay a working visit to Brussels on Thursday and Friday, his agenda comprising a series of meetings with senior EU officials, including the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen respectively, according…