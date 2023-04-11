IMF warns deeper financial turmoil would slam global growth

Stiri Recomandate

Activitate de ecologizare organizată astăzi, 11 aprilie 2023, pe raza Comunei Vadu Moților

Activitate de ecologizare organizată astăzi, 11 aprilie 2023, pe raza Comunei Vadu Moților

Marți, 11 Aprilie 2023, a avut loc o activitate de ecologizare pe raza Comunei Vadu Moților atât pe malul Râului Arieș, cât și pe marginea DN 75. Activitatea de ecologizare a fost inițiată de Primăria Comunei Vadu-Moților… [citeste mai departe]

În Sâmbăta Mare, Sfânta Lumină de la Ierusalim ajunge la Patriarhie

În Sâmbăta Mare, Sfânta Lumină de la Ierusalim ajunge la Patriarhie

Sâmbătă seara, părintele arhimandrit Teofil Anăstăsoaie, Superiorul Așezămintelor Patriarhiei Române la Locurile Sfinte, va aduce Sfânta Lumină de la Ierusalim, transmite Basilica.ro. Apoi, Sfânta Lumină va fi oferită delegațiilor eparhiilor aflați pe Aeroportul… [citeste mai departe]

Mark Tkaciuk neagă orice legătură cu George Simion și cu serviciile secrete ale Federației Ruse

Mark Tkaciuk neagă orice legătură cu George Simion și cu serviciile secrete ale Federației Ruse

Anatol Șalaru, fost ministru al Apărării din Republica Moldova, susține că George Simion a avut o întâlnire, în urma că 12 ani, cu un rezident al FSB-ului, omul serviciilor rusești. Fostul ministru moldovean… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul turismului, după ce a vizitat stațiunea Costinești: „Situația este îngrijorătoare, mai ales în ceea ce privește siguranța turiștilor"

Ministrul turismului, după ce a vizitat stațiunea Costinești: „Situația este îngrijorătoare, mai ales în ceea ce privește siguranța turiștilor”

Constantin-Daniel Cadariu, ministrul antreprenoriatului și turismului, a vizitat, la sfârșitul… [citeste mai departe]

Protecția Consumatorului a închis locul de joacă de la Parcul Nord, la câteva luni după „reabilitare". Viceprimarul Miroșeanu: „Lucrare executată prost, în grabă, pe ploaie"

Protecția Consumatorului a închis locul de joacă de la Parcul Nord, la câteva luni după „reabilitare”. Viceprimarul Miroșeanu: „Lucrare executată prost, în grabă, pe ploaie”

Mai multe echipamente… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Boroș gafează impardonabil! A convocat în grabă o ședință a CLM extraordinară, dar cam degeaba și fără sens!

Primarul Boroș gafează impardonabil! A convocat în grabă o ședință a CLM extraordinară, dar cam degeaba și fără sens!

MINCIUNA ARE PICIOARE SCURTE!… După ce a fost luat la ochi de bârlădeni și criticat pentru dezastrul de pe străzile orașului, Dumitru Boroș a găsit… [citeste mai departe]

Veste bună pentru români! Laptele de consum se ieftinește pentru următoarele șase luni

Veste bună pentru români! Laptele de consum se ieftinește pentru următoarele șase luni

Guvernul, reprezentanţii procesatorilor şi ai reţelei marilor magazine au convenit o reducere a preţului pentru laptele de consum pe o perioadă de şase luni, în cadrul unor consultări care au avut loc, marţi după-masă,… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectul Halici a cerut reorganizarea ANIF Vrancea în cadrul unei întâlniri cu fermierii

Prefectul Halici a cerut reorganizarea ANIF Vrancea în cadrul unei întâlniri cu fermierii

Prefectul Nicușor Halici a cerut reorganizarea sau comasarea filialei din județ a Agenției Naționale de Îmbunătățiri Funciare (ANIF). Declarațiile reprezentantului Guvernului în județ au fost făcute în cadrul unei ședințe… [citeste mai departe]

CSAT: Procesul de modernizare a Forţelor Aeriene Militare va continua prin achiziţionarea de avioane F-35

CSAT: Procesul de modernizare a Forţelor Aeriene Militare va continua prin achiziţionarea de avioane F-35

Ieri, membrii Consiliului Suprem de Apărare a Ţării (CSAT) au aprobat Concepţia de realizare a capabilităţii operaţionale de apărare aeriană cu avioane multirol de generaţia a V-a, a informat… [citeste mai departe]


IMF warns deeper financial turmoil would slam global growth

Publicat:
IMF warns deeper financial turmoil would slam global growth

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday trimmed its 2023 global growth outlook slightly as higher interest rates cool activity but warned that a severe flare-up of financial system turmoil could slash output to near recessionary levels, according to Reuters. The IMF said in its latest report that banking system contagion risks were […]

