Hungary to veto EU nuclear sanctions against Russia

Stiri Recomandate

Incendiu de proporții în Voluntari. Persoane evacuate dintr-un bloc învecinat. Traficul rutier a fost deviat (foto)

Incendiu de proporții în Voluntari. Persoane evacuate dintr-un bloc învecinat. Traficul rutier a fost deviat (foto)

Pompierii intervin, vineri, la ora transmiterii acestei știri, pentru stingerea unui incendiu produs la un depozit din localitatea Voluntari. Fii la curent cu cele… [citeste mai departe]

Noile modificări aduse legislației din România pentru simplificarea construcției de parcuri fotovoltaice

Noile modificări aduse legislației din România pentru simplificarea construcției de parcuri fotovoltaice

Societatea Românească de Avocatură Pavel, Mărgărit și Asociații Societatea Românească de Avocatură Pavel, Mărgărit și Asociații a oferit asistență juridică de cea mai înaltă calitate unei… [citeste mai departe]

BUZĂU | Primul drum blocat din cauza zăpezii

BUZĂU | Primul drum blocat din cauza zăpezii

Drumul Județean 102H este blocat în zona Căldărușanca-Amaru și Căldărușanca-Glodeanu Siliștea, transmite Primăria Comunei Glodeanu Sărat. Traficul rutier este oprit, din cauza condițiilor meteo nefavorabile. Vă anunțăm că din cauza condițiilor meteo nefavorabile, drumul județean DJ 102 H este blocat traficului… [citeste mai departe]

Tramaviul Astra Arad va circula și pe liniile 25 și 32

Tramaviul Astra Arad va circula și pe liniile 25 și 32

Viceprimarul Capitalei, Stelian Bujduveanu, a anunțat că din această primăvară tramvaiele noi pe care Primăria Municipiului București le-a achiziționat de la Astra Arad vor circula și pe liniile 25 și 32. În prezent sunt în circulație 18 tramvaie Imperio, toate pe linia 41. Pe liniile 25… [citeste mai departe]

Cumplit! Tânăr de 24 de ani, accidentat mortal de o mașină, în Capitală

Cumplit! Tânăr de 24 de ani, accidentat mortal de o mașină, în Capitală

Un accident grav, soldat cu decesul unui tânăr, s-a produs vineri după-amiază, pe un bulevard intens circulat din Capitală. Nenorocirea a avut loc în sectorul 6. Mai exact pe Bulevardul Iuliu Maniu. Un tânăr în vârstă de 24 de ani a murit, după ce… [citeste mai departe]

Paradox tehnologic: Românii folosesc majoritar internetul, dar nu au competențe digitale de bază

Paradox tehnologic: Românii folosesc majoritar internetul, dar nu au competențe digitale de bază

Datele publicate de INS arată că peste 80% dintre români, adică peste 15 milioane, folosesc internetul zilnic. Cu toate acestea, gradul de digitalizare, adică numărul persoanelor care au competențe digitale,… [citeste mai departe]

Olimpism / FOTE Friuli Veneția Giulia 2023. România - locul patru la snowboard!

Olimpism / FOTE Friuli Veneția Giulia 2023. România - locul patru la snowboard!

Rezultat superb pentru echipa de snowboard a României. În cea de-a cincea zi a Festivalului Olimpic al Tineretului European Friuli Veneția Giulia 2023, Kata Mandel a încheiat competiția individuală feminină pe locul patru, informează Comitetul… [citeste mai departe]

Se vinde apartament de lux în Centrul Vechi al orașului Baia Mare (FOTO)

Se vinde apartament de lux în Centrul Vechi al orașului Baia Mare (FOTO)

Apartament 94mp, situat in Centrul Vechi. Singurul bloc Art Nouveau din Baia Mare. Regimul de inaltime al apartamentului este de 3.10m Finisat ultra lux. Incalzire in pardoseala pe toata suprafata apartamentului, aer conditionat Daikin Emura 2. Dispune… [citeste mai departe]

HS Timber reduce capacitatea de producție la Rădăuți – 160 de salariați afectați

HS Timber reduce capacitatea de producție la Rădăuți – 160 de salariați afectați

La un an de la reducerea drastică a capacităților de producție din județul Suceava, grupul austriac HS Timber Productions, fostul Holzindustrie Schweighofer, a decis să declanșeze o nouă restructurare a afacerilor din România.… [citeste mai departe]

Zaharova ripostează: „Ei înşişi înţeleg despre ce vorbesc?”

Zaharova ripostează: „Ei înşişi înţeleg despre ce vorbesc?”

Germania şi Franţa susţin că nici ele şi nici partenerii lor nu sunt într-un război împotriva Rusiei, respingând acuzaţii ale Moscovei după decizia Occidentului de a trimite tancuri grele Kievului pentru ca acesta să se apere în faţa invaziei ruse. Kremlinul a denunţat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Hungary to veto EU nuclear sanctions against Russia

Publicat:
Hungary to veto EU nuclear sanctions against Russia

Hungary will veto any sanctions against Russia affecting nuclear energy, told state radio on Friday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in sanctions but Hungary, which has a Russian-built nuclear plant it plans to expand with Rosatom, […] The post Hungary to veto EU nuclear sanctions against Russia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Russia says Belarus may enter Ukraine conflict if ‘invaded’

09:50, 13.01.2023 - A Russian foreign ministry official said on Friday that Belarus may enter the conflict in Ukraine if Kyiv decides to “invade” either country, according to Reuters. Russia used Belarus as a springboard to invade Ukraine in February 2022, and since October has deployed troops in Belarus for joint military…

Belarus restricts access to parts of region bordering Ukraine, Russia

12:50, 21.12.2022 - Belarus issued a ruling on Wednesday temporarily restricting access to parts of the southeastern Gomel region that borders Ukraine and Russia, according to Reuters. The government said on its website it would „temporarily restrict entry, temporary stay and movement in the border zone within the Loevsky,…

EU agrees to tap carbon market for E20 billion in energy pivot

12:00, 14.12.2022 - European Union policymakers agreed to raise E20 billion from the region’s carbon market to help finance the bloc’s strategy to wean itself off Russian natural gas, in a deal that is set to involve the use of some permits currently withdrawn from the system, Bloomberg reports. Under the agreement clinched…

EU chiefs shocked by European Parliament corruption probe

13:10, 12.12.2022 - European Union foreign ministers expressed dismay on Monday over a Belgian investigation into allegations that World Cup host Qatar had lavished cash and gifts on European Parliament officials to influence decision-making, according to Reuters. Prosecutors searched 16 houses and seized 600,000 euros…

G7 begins to press Russia on Ukraine with oil price cap

11:31, 05.12.2022 - The Group of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, though Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production, according to Reuters. The G7 nations and Australia…

Putin is open to talks on Ukraine, Kremlin says

13:36, 02.12.2022 - President Vladimir Putin is open to talks on a possible settlement to the conflict in Ukraine and believes in a diplomatic solution, the Kremlin said on Friday after Joe Biden suggested he was prepared to speak to the Russian leader, according to Reuters. Biden, speaking beside French President Emmanuel…

China’s Xi warns Putin not to use nuclear arms in Ukraine

13:40, 04.11.2022 - Chinese leader Xi Jinping made his most direct criticism yet of Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine on Friday, warning the Russian president not to resort to nuclear weapons and calling on visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to push for peace talks, according to Politico. Xi’s warning comes just over…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 27 ianuarie 2023
Bucuresti 0°C | 2°C
Iasi -3°C | 3°C
Cluj-Napoca -1°C | 4°C
Timisoara -1°C | 4°C
Constanta 5°C | 10°C
Brasov -3°C | 4°C
Baia Mare 0°C | 6°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 27 ianuarie 2023
USD 4.4928
EUR 4.8922
CHF 4.8793
GBP 5.5612
CAD 3.3738
XAU 278.565
JPY 3.462
CNY 0.6622
AED 1.2232
AUD 3.1965
MDL 0.2384
BGN 2.5013

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec