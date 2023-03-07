Hungary moves toward NATO expansion with Sweden, Finland visits

Stiri Recomandate

Unul din patru copii din UE, expus riscului de sărăcie. România are cea ridicată rată

Unul din patru copii din UE, expus riscului de sărăcie. România are cea ridicată rată

Unul din patru copii din statele Uniunii Europene se confruntă cu riscul sărăciei, România înregistrând cea mai ridicată rată dintre cele 27 de ţări membre, potrivit unui raport al organizaţiei Salvaţi Copiii, informează… [citeste mai departe]

S-a terminat cu criza de medici de la Urgențele Spitalului Județean de Urgență Bistrița: sunt zile în care sunt și 5 medici pe tură

S-a terminat cu criza de medici de la Urgențele Spitalului Județean de Urgență Bistrița: sunt zile în care sunt și 5 medici pe tură

Potrivit managerului Spitalului Județean de Urgență Bistrița, Gabriel Lazany nu se mai poate vorbi de o criză de medici la… [citeste mai departe]

Vernisaj la Muzeul Județean de Etnografie și Artă Populară – ”Dincolo de poveste. Graiul straielor moștenite”

Vernisaj la Muzeul Județean de Etnografie și Artă Populară – ”Dincolo de poveste. Graiul straielor moștenite”

Joi, 9 martie, ora 12:00, sunteți invitați la vernisajul expoziției itinerante intitulată „Dincolo de poveste. Graiul straielor moștenite”. Participanții vor descoperi… [citeste mai departe]

Ce libere vor mai avea bugetarii anul acesta

Ce libere vor mai avea bugetarii anul acesta

Până la această dată a anului, bugetarii au avut zile libere de la stat perioada Anului Nou și Ziua Unirii Principatelor Române. Următoarele libere legale sunt zilele de Paște. Astfel, angajații vor avea patru zile libere: Vinerea Mare (14 aprilie), Sâmbăta Mare (15 aprilie), prima zi de Paște (16 aprilie) și a… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbatul din Apuseni, dat dispărut, a fost găsit într-o casă părăsită

Bărbatul din Apuseni, dat dispărut, a fost găsit într-o casă părăsită

Precizăm că bărbatul dat dispărut, după ce s-a externat din spital, a fost găsit, marți, într-o casă părăsită de pe raza comunei Roșia Montană. Nu pare să fi fost victima vreunei infracțiuni, starea lui fiind bună, au transmis reprezentanții Biroului… [citeste mai departe]

Ce este compostul şi cum să-l faci la tine acasă

Ce este compostul şi cum să-l faci la tine acasă

Trăim niște vremuri în care risipa alimentară este mai des întâlnită decât ne-am putea imagina, iar modul de gestionare corespunzătoare a acestei probleme a devenit un obiectiv important atât pentru gospodarii privați, cât și pentru mediul de afaceri. De altfel, una dintre cele mai frecvente surse… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul din Recaș a rămas fără permis de conducere, după ce a fost prins băut la volan

Primarul din Recaș a rămas fără permis de conducere, după ce a fost prins băut la volan

Înainte de a primi vestea bună că poate rămâne în funcție chiar dacă Agenția Națională de Integritate l-a găsit în conflict de interese, Teodor Pavel, primarul localității timișene Recaș, a rămas fără permis de conducere.… [citeste mai departe]

Octavia Geamănu a fost concediată de Antena 1. Vedeta continuă procesul intentat postului unde a apărut timp de 18 ani

Octavia Geamănu a fost concediată de Antena 1. Vedeta continuă procesul intentat postului unde a apărut timp de 18 ani

Octavia Geamănu a fost concediată de Antena 1, postul cu care și-a asociat imaginea în ultimii 18 ani. În urmă cu nouă luni, prezentatoarea a fost scoasă din… [citeste mai departe]

Șase brățări tracice de aur în mănunchi, descoperite în Gorj de un tânăr. „Șocul a fost imens”

Șase brățări tracice de aur în mănunchi, descoperite în Gorj de un tânăr. „Șocul a fost imens”

Gabriel Betej, un tânăr pasionat de arheologie, a descoperit într-o zonă împădurită din comuna Prigoria, județul Gorj șase brățări de aur care ar putea data din anul 1.200 înainte erei… [citeste mai departe]


Hungary moves toward NATO expansion with Sweden, Finland visits

Publicat:
Hungary moves toward NATO expansion with Sweden, Finland visits

Hungary edged closer to approving the expansion of NATO following months of foot-dragging with a visit to Sweden and Finland by a delegation from ’s ruling party, according to Bloomberg. The lawmakers arrived in Stockholm on Tuesday and will have a meeting in Helsinki on Wednesday. Hungary’s parliament is then scheduled to […] The post Hungary moves toward NATO expansion with Sweden, Finland visits appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


