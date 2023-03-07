Hungary moves toward NATO expansion with Sweden, Finland visits Hungary edged closer to approving the expansion of NATO following months of foot-dragging with a visit to Sweden and Finland by a delegation from Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling party, according to Bloomberg. The lawmakers arrived in Stockholm on Tuesday and will have a meeting in Helsinki on Wednesday. Hungary’s parliament is then scheduled to […] The post Hungary moves toward NATO expansion with Sweden, Finland visits appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

