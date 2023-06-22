Hungarian law forcing migrants to seek asylum abroad is illegal, top EU court rules

Stiri Recomandate

Creștere semnificativă a numărului de locuri la liceele agricole pentru anul școlar 2023-2024

Creștere semnificativă a numărului de locuri la liceele agricole pentru anul școlar 2023-2024

Ministerul Educației anunță o creștere semnificativă a numărului de locuri disponibile la liceele agricole pentru anul școlar 2023-2024, reflectând o tendință pozitivă în atragerea elevilor [citeste mai departe]

Comisia comună privind Statutul deputaţilor şi senatorilor a emis raport favorabil la proiectul privind desfiinţarea pensiilor parlamentarilor

Comisia comună privind Statutul deputaţilor şi senatorilor a emis raport favorabil la proiectul privind desfiinţarea pensiilor parlamentarilor

Comisia permanentă comune privind Statutul deputaţilor şi al senatorilor a emis un raport de adoptare la proiectului… [citeste mai departe]

Euro trades at 4.9636 RON

Euro trades at 4.9636 RON

Euro trades at 4.9636 RONThe exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows, told Agerpres. CITESTE SI EIB announces new financing for Romania, worth 675 million EUR 13:18 1 OMV Petrom CEO Verchere: Romania will become largest natural… [citeste mai departe]

Cu permisul suspendat, la plimbare cu mașina! A căzut în mâna polițiștilor

Cu permisul suspendat, la plimbare cu mașina! A căzut în mâna polițiștilor

Un bărbat din Chiochiș s-a ales cu dosar penal, după ce miercuri a fost prins de polițiști la volan, deși nu are permisul suspendat. Mai mult, autoturismul pe care îl conducea nu era înmatriculat. Polițiștii din cadrul Secției 4 Poliție Rurală… [citeste mai departe]

UTCN a deschis Piscina Olimpică Cluj! Vezi programul zilnic pentru sezonul 2023

UTCN a deschis Piscina Olimpică Cluj! Vezi programul zilnic pentru sezonul 2023

Piscina Olimpică din Cluj-Napoca a fost deschisă joi, 22 iunie, de Universitatea Tehnică. ”Am dechis bazinul exterior al Piscinei Olimpice!Vă așteptăm zilnic după următorul orasr: Luni- Vineri;  06:00 – 20:00 și Sâmbătă- Duminică; 08:00 – 20:00”,… [citeste mai departe]

Valul de căldură care lovește România. Cât va ține perioada de foc în țară, anunțul ANM

Valul de căldură care lovește România. Cât va ține perioada de foc în țară, anunțul ANM

Ca urmare a noilor fenomene climatice, meteorologii avertizează că valul de căldură va persista în nordul și vestul Europei în următoarele săptămâni, cu temperaturi extreme în Peninsula Iberică până la sfârșitul… [citeste mai departe]

Zona de munte a județului Suceava este astăzi sub cod galben de furtuni

Zona de munte a județului Suceava este astăzi sub cod galben de furtuni

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a emis o avertizare de cod galben de furtuni valabilă astăzi, 22 iunie, între orele 11:00 și 22:00, în zona de munte a județului Suceava. În intervalul menționat, local vor fi perioade cu instabilitate atmosferică… [citeste mai departe]

Noi cutremure în România. Activitate seismică în Gorj. Anunț important de la INFP

Noi cutremure în România. Activitate seismică în Gorj. Anunț important de la INFP

Două cutremure s-au produs, astăzi, în Oltenia, județul Gorj.Potrivit INFP, la ora 09:12:18 (ora locală a României) s-a produs în OLTENIA, GORJ un cutremur slab cu magnitudinea ml 2.0, la adâncimea de 15.9km.Cutremurul s-a produs… [citeste mai departe]

Licitatii Constanta: Confort Urban achizitioneaza doua autobasculante cu bena semirotunda (DOCUMENT)

Licitatii Constanta: Confort Urban achizitioneaza doua autobasculante cu bena semirotunda (DOCUMENT)

Contractant este firma AIC Trucks SA, care are actionariat strain. SC Confort Urban SRL Constanta, ca autoritate contractanta, a atribuit contractul "Autobasculanta cu bena semirotunda 2 bucati". Data… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Hungarian law forcing migrants to seek asylum abroad is illegal, top EU court rules

Publicat:
Hungarian law forcing migrants to seek asylum abroad is illegal, top EU court rules

of Justice (ECJ) ruled Thursday that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s push to outsource asylum applications to the Hungarian embassies in Belgrade and Kyiv is a breach of EU law, according to Politico. The EU’s top court has once again reprimanded Hungary over its migration policy. The law, which effectively limited migrant […] The post Hungarian law forcing migrants to seek asylum abroad is illegal, top EU court rules appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

ECB set to hike rates again, but the peak is in sight

09:06, 14.06.2023 - The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates to their highest level in over 20 years on Thursday, even though the eurozone has slipped into recession, according to Politico. Analysts and investors bet that policymakers will deliver another 0.25 percentage point hike, taking the key deposit…

Facial-recognition ban gets lawmakers’ backing in AI Act vote

15:15, 11.05.2023 - Europe got closer to a full-on ban on facial recognition in public spaces and reining in ChatGPT after lawmakers adopted a strengthened version of the EU‘s artificial intelligence rulebook on Thursday, according to Politico. Members of the European Parliament in the internal market and civil liberties…

France backs Spain’s plea for EU crisis funds as drought hits farmers

16:45, 27.04.2023 - France will support Spain’s request for EU emergency funds to help farmers hit by extreme drought, Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau said Thursday, according to Politico. Paris will show “solidarity in the European institutions so that Spain can access elements of budgetary response to the crisis it…

EU Commission to propose tariffs on some Ukrainian farm products

16:06, 19.04.2023 - The European Commission looks set to give in to some demands from Eastern EU member countries and introduce tariffs on imports of Ukrainian wheat, maize, sunflower and rapeseed, it said Wednesday, according to Politico. The announcement comes as Brussels scrutinizes restrictions imposed by Poland, Hungary…

Eastern Europeans face Brussels backlash over Ukraine grain bans

09:30, 18.04.2023 - European Union politicians and officials have rounded on the front-line Eastern states of Poland, Hungary and Slovakia for imposing import bans on Ukrainian farm produce, denouncing the curbs as illegal and counterproductive, according to Politico. The three countries banned imports of Ukrainian grain…

Polish PM says relations with Hungary ‘changed a lot’ over Ukraine

11:51, 14.04.2023 - Poland’s once close relationship with Hungary has “changed a lot” over Budapest’s position on Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday, adding his country was now cooperating closer with Romania and the Baltic States, according to Euractiv. He did not say what the consequences…

Von der Leyen warns Xi not to arm Russia with Chinese weapons

20:16, 06.04.2023 - European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday she warned China’s leader Xi Jinping not to send weapons to Russia, or it would “significantly” affect his country’s ties with the EU, according to Politico. In a vague yet unprecedented stance, Xi said he would give Ukrainian President Volodymyr…

Turkish parliament ratifies Finland’s NATO accession as Sweden kept waiting

10:40, 31.03.2023 - Turkey‘s parliament approved a bill on Thursday to allow Finland to join NATO, clearing the way for the country to become part of the Western defence alliance as war rages in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The Turkish parliament was the last among the 30 members of the alliance to ratify Finland‘s membership…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 22 iunie 2023
USD 4.512
EUR 4.9636
CHF 5.0461
GBP 5.7683
CAD 3.4325
XAU 279.789
JPY 3.1784
CNY 0.6285
AED 1.2284
AUD 3.0656
MDL 0.2523
BGN 2.5378

Urmareste stirile pe: