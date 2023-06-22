Hungarian law forcing migrants to seek asylum abroad is illegal, top EU court rules

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates to their highest level in over 20 years on Thursday, even though the eurozone has slipped into recession, according to Politico. Analysts and investors bet that policymakers will deliver another 0.25 percentage point hike, taking the key deposit…

- Europe got closer to a full-on ban on facial recognition in public spaces and reining in ChatGPT after lawmakers adopted a strengthened version of the EU‘s artificial intelligence rulebook on Thursday, according to Politico. Members of the European Parliament in the internal market and civil liberties…

- France will support Spain’s request for EU emergency funds to help farmers hit by extreme drought, Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau said Thursday, according to Politico. Paris will show “solidarity in the European institutions so that Spain can access elements of budgetary response to the crisis it…

- The European Commission looks set to give in to some demands from Eastern EU member countries and introduce tariffs on imports of Ukrainian wheat, maize, sunflower and rapeseed, it said Wednesday, according to Politico. The announcement comes as Brussels scrutinizes restrictions imposed by Poland, Hungary…

- European Union politicians and officials have rounded on the front-line Eastern states of Poland, Hungary and Slovakia for imposing import bans on Ukrainian farm produce, denouncing the curbs as illegal and counterproductive, according to Politico. The three countries banned imports of Ukrainian grain…

- Poland’s once close relationship with Hungary has “changed a lot” over Budapest’s position on Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday, adding his country was now cooperating closer with Romania and the Baltic States, according to Euractiv. He did not say what the consequences…

- European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday she warned China’s leader Xi Jinping not to send weapons to Russia, or it would “significantly” affect his country’s ties with the EU, according to Politico. In a vague yet unprecedented stance, Xi said he would give Ukrainian President Volodymyr…

- Turkey‘s parliament approved a bill on Thursday to allow Finland to join NATO, clearing the way for the country to become part of the Western defence alliance as war rages in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The Turkish parliament was the last among the 30 members of the alliance to ratify Finland‘s membership…