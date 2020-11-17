HealthMin Tataru: 80 pct of hospital managers should be replaced

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Spitalul municipal din Aiud va trece in categoria unitatilor medicale de suport COVID, urmand ca aici sa fie alocate 200 de paturi pentru cazurile medii de infectare cu COVID-19 si 20 de paturi pentru Terapie Intensiva, a declarat miercuri, la Alba Iulia, ministrul Sanatatii, Nelu Tataru. "Prin ordin…

- Inca suntem intr-un moment in care putem gestiona lucrurile pentru a nu se ajunge la lockdown nici macar dupa alegerile parlamentare, a declarat, miercuri, la Sibiu, ministrul Sanatații, Nelu Tataru, insa totul va fi diferit daca sistemul medical va fi colmatat, potrivit Mediafax.Intrebat…

- The Health Minister, Nelu Tataru, stated on Monday evening, at private broadcaster B1TV, that the measures of protection against the coronavirus pandemic must be respected, because the pandemic is not solved in hospital, but in pre-hospital, according to AGERPRES.He mentioned that the sitting…

- The Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, on Friday evening explained why mortality is very high in Romania in patients infected with the novel coronavirus, showing that the authorities report all deaths caused the virus or by decompensation of pathologies concomitant with the SARS-CoV-2. "Mortality is…

- Ministrul Sanatatii a declarat ca pentru stabilirea indicelul de transmitere al coronavirusului s.a stabilit sa se scoata din calcul focarele carantinate. De asemenea, Nelu Tataru a precizat ca valoarea indicelul difera de la o zi la alta. "S-a decis ca focarele carantinate sa fie scoase…

- The Health Minister, Nelu Tataru, announced at the end of the session of the National Committee for Emergency Situations that a series of decisions were made regarding the citizens that come from countries with a higher novel coronavirus infection index than Romania, according to Agerpres."For…

- As many as 1,438 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Sunday.All the new cases involve patients that did not test…

- As many as 808 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Monday.All the new cases involve patients that did not test…