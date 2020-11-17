HealthMin Tataru: 80 pct of hospital managers should be replaced

Stiri Recomandate

CHA CHA LITIX! Episodul 109. Ședință foto cu inamicul global nr. 1

CHA CHA LITIX! Episodul 109. Ședință foto cu inamicul global nr. 1

O emisiune aproape politică. Întrebări pe care nu ai tupeu să le pui, răspunsuri pe care n-ai curaj să le afli. Cha cha politic, cha cha monden! The post CHA CHA LITIX! Episodul 109. Ședință foto cu inamicul global nr. 1 appeared first on Tabu . [citeste mai departe]

Dominic Fritz vrea iluminat festiv în oraş: „E important să simtă şi copiii că este perioada Crăciunului”

Dominic Fritz vrea iluminat festiv în oraş: „E important să simtă şi copiii că este perioada Crăciunului”

Primarul Timişoarei, Dominic Fritz, a anunţat că târgul de Crăciun de la Timişoara nu va fi organizat în acest an în forma lui clasică, din cauza pandemiei. Fritz a anunţat,… [citeste mai departe]

Condamnare la închisoare în cazul tonei de cocaină găsite la Marea Neagră în 2019

Condamnare la închisoare în cazul tonei de cocaină găsite la Marea Neagră în 2019

Doi sârbi, reținuți în martie 2019, au primit câte 9 ani și 4 luni de închisoare în cazul capturii-record de droguri din Delta Dunării, despre care DIICOT spunea anul trecut că valoarea totală putea ajunge la peste 300 de milioane… [citeste mai departe]

Echipa lui Trump aruncă prosopul. Consilierul de securitate naţională: Se pare că Joe Biden a câştigat

Echipa lui Trump aruncă prosopul. Consilierul de securitate naţională: Se pare că Joe Biden a câştigat

Consilierul pentru securitate naţională al preşedintelui Donald Trump, Robert O’Brien, a declarat luni că va asigura o tranziţie profesionistă către echipa condusă de democratul Joe Biden,… [citeste mai departe]

Declarația zilei 17 noiembrie 2020

Declarația zilei 17 noiembrie 2020

”Ne credeți că noi nu am avut niciodată o altercație cu nici un om al străzii... cum susținea un domn, că sunt violenți, fac mizerie în centru și nu ascultă. Pe unii dintre ei îi cunoaștem și ... [citeste mai departe]

Un urs brun a murit, după ce a fost lovit de un avion care aterizase pe aeroportul din Alaska

Un urs brun a murit, după ce a fost lovit de un avion care aterizase pe aeroportul din Alaska

Eveniment neobișnuit în Statele Unite ale Americii. Un avion a lovit și a ucis un urs brun, sâmbătă, în timp ce ateriza pe aeroportul Yakutat din Alaska, conform CNN.Zborul 66 al Alaska Airlines sosea din Cordova… [citeste mai departe]

După ce mâncăm un burger și un suc, foamea apare din nou, dublată de pofta de dulce (AUDIO)

După ce mâncăm un burger și un suc, foamea apare din nou, dublată de pofta de dulce (AUDIO)

După un meniu fast food organismul secretă insulină în cantitate mare. Cantitatea exagerată a hormonului scade zahărul din sânge și apare foamea agresivă care cere ceva dulce. Carbohidraţii din cartofii prăjiți… [citeste mai departe]

Factorii de risc și complicațiile nașterii premature

Factorii de risc și complicațiile nașterii premature

Fătul se dezvoltă permanent pe tot parcursul sarcinii și are nevoie de toate cele 40 de săptămâni pentru ca organele sale – creierul, plămânii, ficatul, rinichii, intestinele etc. – să se maturizeze suficient pentru a permite adaptarea fără probleme la viața extrauterină. Atunci când un copil… [citeste mai departe]

Val de aer polar în România, meteorologii anunță lapoviţă şi ninsori. Cum va fi vremea în vestul țării

Val de aer polar în România, meteorologii anunță lapoviţă şi ninsori. Cum va fi vremea în vestul țării

Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie a emis prognoza pentru următoarele două săptămâni, intervalul 16 - 29 noiembrie 2020. Specialiștii anunță o răcire accentuată, începând… [citeste mai departe]

Parcări mai scumpe la Cluj-Napoca din 2021. Cât vor costa?

Parcări mai scumpe la Cluj-Napoca din 2021. Cât vor costa?

Municipalitatea pregăteşte taxe mai mari pentru parcarea în zona centrală a municipiului Cluj-Napoca, dar şi pentru parcările din cartiere. Noile tarife vor intra în vigoare începând cu data de 01.01.2021. [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

HealthMin Tataru: 80 pct of hospital managers should be replaced

Publicat:
HealthMin Tataru: 80 pct of hospital managers should be replaced

As many as 80 pct of the hospital managers in Romania should be replaced, and the medical units' coordination should go back to the responsibility, on Monday evening said minister , at the Digi24 private TV broadcaster, according to AGERPRES.

"At one point, during this pandemic, I said that 80 pct of [hospital, ed. n.] managers should be replaced. I maintain the same opinion," said.

He added that the current situation of the health care system has been generated by governments, health ministers, political and local actors over the past 30…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Se da ordin! Noi reguli in Romania. Anunțul facut de Nelu Tataru

18:35, 04.11.2020 - Spitalul municipal din Aiud va trece in categoria unitatilor medicale de suport COVID, urmand ca aici sa fie alocate 200 de paturi pentru cazurile medii de infectare cu COVID-19 si 20 de paturi pentru Terapie Intensiva, a declarat miercuri, la Alba Iulia, ministrul Sanatatii, Nelu Tataru. "Prin ordin…

Nelu Tataru despre lockdown: 'Inca suntem intr-un moment in care putem gestiona lucrurile'

12:55, 04.11.2020 - Inca suntem intr-un moment in care putem gestiona lucrurile pentru a nu se ajunge la lockdown nici macar dupa alegerile parlamentare, a declarat, miercuri, la Sibiu, ministrul Sanatații, Nelu Tataru, insa totul va fi diferit daca sistemul medical va fi colmatat, potrivit Mediafax.Intrebat…

HealthMin Tataru: We don't want to be police state, but rules must be respected

09:00, 03.11.2020 - The Health Minister, Nelu Tataru, stated on Monday evening, at private broadcaster B1TV, that the measures of protection against the coronavirus pandemic must be respected, because the pandemic is not solved in hospital, but in pre-hospital, according to AGERPRES.He mentioned that the sitting…

HealthMin Tataru on high mortality rate: We report all deaths caused by SARS-CoV-2 or through decompensation of pathologies

22:00, 23.10.2020 - The Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, on Friday evening explained why mortality is very high in Romania in patients infected with the novel coronavirus, showing that the authorities report all deaths caused the virus or by decompensation of pathologies concomitant with the SARS-CoV-2. "Mortality is…

Nelu Tataru explica modul de calcul al indicelui de transmitere COVID

20:45, 17.10.2020 - Ministrul Sanatatii a declarat ca pentru stabilirea indicelul de transmitere al coronavirusului s.a stabilit sa se scoata din calcul focarele carantinate. De asemenea, Nelu Tataru a precizat ca valoarea indicelul difera de la o zi la alta.  "S-a decis ca focarele carantinate sa fie scoase…

HealthMin Tataru:Restrictions for citizens coming from countries with infection index higher than Romania

08:41, 06.10.2020 - The Health Minister, Nelu Tataru, announced at the end of the session of the National Committee for Emergency Situations that a series of decisions were made regarding the citizens that come from countries with a higher novel coronavirus infection index than Romania, according to Agerpres."For…

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,438 to 122,673, death toll hits 4,718

13:50, 27.09.2020 - As many as 1,438 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Sunday.All the new cases involve patients that did not test…

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 808 to 113,589, death toll hits 4,458

14:25, 21.09.2020 - As many as 808 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Monday.All the new cases involve patients that did not test…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 17 noiembrie 2020
Bucuresti 6°C | 13°C
Iasi 4°C | 10°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 10°C
Timisoara 5°C | 11°C
Constanta 8°C | 15°C
Brasov 4°C | 11°C
Baia Mare 3°C | 11°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 15.11.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 245.362,80 5.909.333,12
II (5/6) 9 9.087,51 -
III (4/6) 178 459,48 -
IV (3/6) 3.956 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.191.588,32

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 16 noiembrie 2020
USD 4.1184
EUR 4.869
CHF 4.5031
GBP 5.4287
CAD 3.1395
XAU 248.971
JPY 3.9206
CNY 0.6232
AED 1.1212
AUD 2.9906
MDL 0.2406
BGN 2.4895

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec