Health Minister: Hiding healthcare-associated infections not encouraged, we want to know the real situation

Cum să faci profit cu bonusurile tale la pariuri

Cum să faci profit cu bonusurile tale la pariuri

Bonusurile la pariurile online sunt folosite strategic pentru a încuraja noi jucători să se alăture caselor de pariuri în cauză. De asemenea, sunt folosite și pentru a fideliza și păstra aproape pe jucătorii existenți care vor dori astfel să depună bani și să joace în continuare. Există atât de multe… [citeste mai departe]

Jurnalistă de la Taipei: Nancy Pelosi nu a renunţat la intenţia de a vizita Taiwanul

Jurnalistă de la Taipei: Nancy Pelosi nu a renunţat la intenţia de a vizita Taiwanul

Preşedinta Camerei Reprezentanţilor din Statele Unite, Nancy Pelosi, intenţionează să menţină Taiwanul pe lista destinaţiilor sale din turneul asiatic pe care l-a început luni în Singapore, a anunţat o jurnalistă de la Taiwan,… [citeste mai departe]

Exponatul lunii august: Trofeu – Centura de Aur la Box a pugilistului Viorel Ioana

Exponatul lunii august: Trofeu – Centura de Aur la Box a pugilistului Viorel Ioana

Muzeul Județean Argeș propune publicului o nouă prezentare din colecția sa, în cadrul micro-expoziției „Exponatul lunii”, Trofeu-Centura de Aur la Box a pugilistului Viorel Ioana. Viorel Ioana a practicat boxul la Clubul Muscelul din… [citeste mai departe]

Pentru timişoreni, banii nu sunt o problemă. Şi nici sănătatea. Date din ultimul barometru privind calitatea vieţii în Timişoara

Pentru timişoreni, banii nu sunt o problemă. Şi nici sănătatea. Date din ultimul barometru privind calitatea vieţii în Timişoara

Timişorenii sunt foarte mulţumiţi de situaţia financiară pe care o au, de locul de muncă, dar şi de locuinţele în care stau. Mai… [citeste mai departe]

De ce a divorțat de fapt Ion Ţiriac. Soţia l-ar fi înşelat cu ”un Don Juan”

De ce a divorțat de fapt Ion Ţiriac. Soţia l-ar fi înşelat cu "un Don Juan"

Ion Țiriac, cel mai bogat român, a fost căsătorit o singură dată și a divorțat pentru că ar fi fost înșelat. Tiriac și Erika Braedt au încheiat brusc căsnicia, după ce au apărut zvonuri că fosta handbalistă l-ar fi înşelat.Cei doi s-au… [citeste mai departe]

Euro a scăzut la minimul ultimului an

Euro a scăzut la minimul ultimului an

După patru majorări consecutive ale ratei de referință, ultima la sfârșitul lunii trecute, Rezerva Federală americană ar putea renunța, pentru o perioadă, să înăsprească politica sa monetară, în condițiile în care economia Statelor Unite dă semne de contracție. Această perspectivă a crescut apetitul pentru risc iar leul a… [citeste mai departe]

Manager de companie care se ocupă de organizarea evenimentelor: Artiştii nu au încasat nimic pentru concertul din 19 iunie, care urma să aibă loc în PMAN

Manager de companie care se ocupă de organizarea evenimentelor: Artiştii nu au încasat nimic pentru concertul din 19 iunie, care urma să aibă loc în PMAN

Artiştii care urmau să susţină un concert în Piaţa Marii Adunări Naţionale din Chişinău,… [citeste mai departe]

95,4% din populația României, recenzată. Care este situaţia pe județe

95,4% din populația României, recenzată. Care este situaţia pe județe

Peste 95% din populaţia rezidentă a României a fost recenzată până duminică, în ultima zi de colectare a datelor de la Recensământ 2022. Potrivit primelor date, până la finalul zilei de 31 iulie, s-au înregistrat în total 18,15 milioane de persoane, reprezentând… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape jumătate dintre firmele care vor face concedieri vor renunţa la toţi angajaţii part-time

Aproape jumătate dintre firmele care vor face concedieri vor renunţa la toţi angajaţii part-time

Aproape jumătate (47,7%) dintre angajatorii care vor face concedieri în perioada următoare vor renunţa la toţi angajaţii part-time, arată rezultatele unui sondaj întocmit de Consiliul Naţional al Întreprinderilor… [citeste mai departe]


Health Minister: Hiding healthcare-associated infections not encouraged, we want to know the real situation

Publicat:
Health Minister: Hiding healthcare-associated infections not encouraged, we want to know the real situation

is working to change mentalities among hospital staff and to ensure the organizational and professional framework allowing the identification and reporting of healthcare-associated infections, told a press conference on Monday, stating that reporting these infections is highly encouraged, for the real state of play to be known.

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

HealthMin Rafila says peak of SARS-CoV-2 infections could be reached in August

HealthMin Rafila says peak of SARS-CoV-2 infections could be reached in August

14:55, 04.07.2022 - The peak of SARS-CoV-2 infections in Romania could be reached between August 14 and 21, two weeks after the estimated period for the rest of the European Union, Minister of Health Alexandru Rafila told a press conference on Monday, in the context in which 7,726 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2…

Klaus Iohannis: Battlegroup can be enhanced to brigade level, if situation so requires

Klaus Iohannis: Battlegroup can be enhanced to brigade level, if situation so requires

17:11, 29.06.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that the allied battlegroup in Romania could be enhanced to brigade level, if the situation so required.

Non-governmental loan in May grows by 1.6 pct

Non-governmental loan in May grows by 1.6 pct

16:50, 27.06.2022 - The balance of non-governmental loan granted by credit institutions increased in May 2022 by 1.6% compared to April 2022 (0.4% in real terms), up to the level of 345.274 billion RON, according to the data of the National Bank of Romania transmitted to AGERPRES on Monday.

Interbank offer rate per year continues upward trend

Interbank offer rate per year continues upward trend

16:45, 27.06.2022 - The 3-month interbank offer rate (ROBOR) index, depending on which the cost of consumer loans in RON with variable interest rate is calculated, climbed on Monday to 6.26% per year, from 6.18% per year, on Friday, a higher level being recorded on December 3, 2012, respectively 6.30%, according to…

Health Minister meets designers of regional hospitals in Cluj-Napoca and Iasi

Health Minister meets designers of regional hospitals in Cluj-Napoca and Iasi

17:21, 30.05.2022 - Health Minister Alexandru Rafila had a first working meeting on Monday with the representatives of the companies that won the design contracts for the regional hospitals in Cluj-Napoca and Iasi, and they presented the activity schedule.

Prince Charles, in Sibiu, participating in launch of largest project of reforestation in Europe

Prince Charles, in Sibiu, participating in launch of largest project of reforestation in Europe

17:21, 30.05.2022 - Prince Charles participates on Monday in the launch event of the largest transnational reforestation project in Europe, which is hosted by the State Philharmonic in Sibiu.

EduMin Cimpeanu: Semester averages, mandatory mid-term examinations, to be dropped

EduMin Cimpeanu: Semester averages, mandatory mid-term examinations, to be dropped

11:51, 30.05.2022 - Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Monday that the semester averages, mandatory mid-term examinations will be dropped and only one general average will be required at the end of the school year, Agerpres reports.

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes in the green Monday's trading session

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes in the green Monday's trading session

20:10, 23.05.2022 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Monday's trading session with all indices upwards and a total value of 60.59 million RON (12.24 million euros) worth of transactions performed, of which 47.53 million RON (9.6 million euros) share transactions.


