Health Minister: Hiding healthcare-associated infections not encouraged, we want to know the real situation

- The peak of SARS-CoV-2 infections in Romania could be reached between August 14 and 21, two weeks after the estimated period for the rest of the European Union, Minister of Health Alexandru Rafila told a press conference on Monday, in the context in which 7,726 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2…

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that the allied battlegroup in Romania could be enhanced to brigade level, if the situation so required.

The balance of non-governmental loan granted by credit institutions increased in May 2022 by 1.6% compared to April 2022 (0.4% in real terms), up to the level of 345.274 billion RON, according to the data of the National Bank of Romania transmitted to AGERPRES on Monday.

- The 3-month interbank offer rate (ROBOR) index, depending on which the cost of consumer loans in RON with variable interest rate is calculated, climbed on Monday to 6.26% per year, from 6.18% per year, on Friday, a higher level being recorded on December 3, 2012, respectively 6.30%, according to…

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila had a first working meeting on Monday with the representatives of the companies that won the design contracts for the regional hospitals in Cluj-Napoca and Iasi, and they presented the activity schedule.

Prince Charles participates on Monday in the launch event of the largest transnational reforestation project in Europe, which is hosted by the State Philharmonic in Sibiu.

Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Monday that the semester averages, mandatory mid-term examinations will be dropped and only one general average will be required at the end of the school year, Agerpres reports.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Monday's trading session with all indices upwards and a total value of 60.59 million RON (12.24 million euros) worth of transactions performed, of which 47.53 million RON (9.6 million euros) share transactions.