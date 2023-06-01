Gov't spokesman Carbunaru: Negotiations have ended, gov't adopted requests of trade unions.

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Gov't approves Ordinance establishing salary increases in education. On Thursday, the government approved the Ordinance that establishes salary increases in education, with RON 1000 gross for teaching staff and RON 400 gross for the non-teaching staff, told Agerpres. CITESTE SI Gov't spokesman…

- The European Commission decided, on Thursday, to send Romania a reasoned opinion for the systematic failure to fulfill the obligation to monitor air pollution, as provided for in the EU legislation on ambient air quality (Directive 2004/107/EC and Directive 2008/50/CE), informs a press release of the…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has scheduled, on Thursday, new consultations with the representatives of the unions in Education, according to the Prime Minister's official agenda.On Wednesday evening, Nicolae Ciuca had, at the Victoria Palace, a new round of consultations with the leaders of the education…

- REPER demands that President Klaus Iohannis urgently preside over Government meeting for education. The REPER party requests that President Klaus Iohannis demands the convening of an emergency Government meeting, only with the topic of education on the agenda, and to preside over it according to…

- Official Carbunaru: Gov't is not on strike, we are ready for dialogue. The spokesman for the Government, Dan Carbunaru, on Thursday called for a dialogue with the trade union leaders in education and mentioned that the Executive "is not on strike." CITESTE SI Unionists in education say a clear…

- PM Ciuca: Respect for heroes of our nation-measure of respect for Romania itself and our future. The respect for all the heroes of our nation is the measure of respect for Romania itself and for the future, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, in a message sent on the occasion of Heroes'…

- More than 80 national and European officials in charge of the fight against antisemitism, representatives of Jewish communities and international organisations are coming to Bucharest between 2 and 4 May to participate in the 4th Meeting of the Working Group for the implementation of the European Union…

- The spokesperson for the Government, Dan Carbunaru, conveyed, on Thursday, that the care that the Government has shown towards the situation of refugees from Ukraine has not undergone any change and that the mechanisms for the implementation of support for citizens Ukrainians and Romanians, civil society,…