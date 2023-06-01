Gov't spokesman Carbunaru: Negotiations have ended, gov't adopted requests of trade unionsPublicat:
Gov't spokesman Carbunaru: Negotiations have ended, gov't adopted requests of trade unions.
The emergency ordinance regarding education has been adopted by the Government and the negotiations ended, the spokesman for the Government, Dan Carbunaru, informs on Thursday, specifying that the Executive adopted the requests tabled by the trade unions, told Agerpres.
