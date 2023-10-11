Governments send planes to Israel to airlift citizens from war

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- O tanara din Israel a supravietuit atacului teroristilor Hamas de la festivalul din Re’im, la granita cu Fasia Gaza, stand ascunsa timp de șapte ore sub cadavrele celor omorați. Lee Sasi se afla, sambata dimineata, alaturi de prietenii sai, dar si de alte cateva mii de tineri, la festivalul „Nature…

- Peste o mie de cadre medicale din Romania si-au exprimat deja disponibilitatea de a merge sa acorde asistenta medicala in Israel, aflat in conflict armat cu gruparea militanta palestiniana Hamas. ”Inscrierile merg foarte rapid. Am avut aceeasi reactie foarte buna si atunci cand a fost cutremurul acela…

- Major airlines have suspended flights to Israel after the nation declared war following a massive attack by Hamas, according to AP News. American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines suspended service as the U.S. State Department issued travel advisories for the region citing potential for…

- Romania plans to buy 32 latest-generation F-35 fighter planes from US manufacturer Lockheed Martin, for $6.5 billion, the defence ministry said on Tuesday, under a deal whose outline was announced in April, according to Reuters. The European Union and NATO member has raised defence spending to 2.5%…

- Germany has led a monthslong crusade to extend the use of internal combustion engines under the European Union’s climate plans through the use of so-called e-fuels. Now, the bloc is set to put in place rules to decide how that works in practice, according to Bloomberg. New European Commission regulations…

- France issued an ultimatum and Germany pushed back in an increasingly bitter standoff that lays bare the disruption unleashed by the combination of the region’s energy crisis and European Union’s green shift, according to Bloomberg. While the dispute revolves around the role of nuclear in the bloc’s…

- Consumer expectations for euro-area inflation inched up in July, remaining above the European Central Bank’s 2% target as officials ponder whether to hike or hold interest rates next week, according to Bloomberg. Expectations for the next 12 months failed to slow, staying at 3.4%, the ECB said Tuesday…

- The German government is overestimating the impact of its recently announced climate protection efforts and will likely make less progress on reducing emissions than it currently assumes, according to Bloomberg. The country aims to cut carbon dioxide emissions by nearly two thirds until the end of the…