Google loses EU court fight over $2.8bln antitrust fine

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Representatives from EU countries have agreed that the European Commission will be the sole enforcer of new tech rules, with a limited role for national antitrust watchdogs instead of the wider powers sought for them, officials said on Monday, according to Reuters. EU ministers will formally ratify…

- The European Union‘s top court announced on Wednesday it had ordered Poland to pay a penalty of 1 million euros per day for not suspending the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court, according to Reuters. Poland has been embroiled in a long-running dispute with Brussels over judicial reforms it…

- The Republic of Moldova will introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector due to a supply shortage of natural gas and the absence of a new energy deal with Russia’s Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “The Republic of Moldova wants to negotiate…

- The European Commission outlined measures on Wednesday for the EU to use to combat surging energy prices and said it would explore joint gas purchasing among countries as a way to cushion price spikes, according to Reuters. Record-high electricity and gas prices this year have curtailed industrial…

- The European Union‘s 27 leaders promised future membership to their six Balkan neighbours on Wednesday, restating a pledge first made 18 years ago, but they brushed aside calls for a 2030 goal for fear of a backlash at home over migration, according to Reuters. After weeks of deliberation, EU leaders…

- The European Union said on Wednesday it would scrutinise its power market design and consider proposals to revamp EU regulation, as the bloc seeks to keep its plans to tackle climate change on track amid record-high energy costs, according to Reuters. European electricity and gas prices have rocketed…

- France is set to sell 52 Caesar artillery guns to the Czech Republic in a deal worth 257 million euros ($301 million) as Paris pushes for greater European defence autonomy, an Armed Forces Ministry official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Europe…

- Google goes to court this week intent on reversing a record-breaking $5bln European Union fine and antitrust order that struck at the heart of the U.S. tech giant’s ability to make money, according to Bloomberg. At a five-day hearing at the EU’s General Court in Luxembourg, the company will tell judges…