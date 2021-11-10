Google loses EU court fight over $2.8bln antitrust fine

Stiri Recomandate

Surse: Luminița Odobescu, șefa Reprezentanței României la UE, va deveni consiliera președintelui Klaus Iohannis

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a semnat miercuri decretele pentru chemarea mai multor ambasadori, printre care și Luminița Odobescu, șef al Reprezentanței Permanente a României… [citeste mai departe]

Salina Turda anunță programul de funcționare pentru perioada SĂRBĂTORILOR

Anunț – Salina Turda. ????Dragii noștri turiști, perioada sărbătorilor se apropie rapid, și pentru că ne dorim să vă puteți face programul din timp, iată orarul nostru din perioada zilelor [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Ialomita: Comunicat de presa - Recomandari prevenire inselaciuni online

Nr. 110598 din 10 Noiembrie 2021 COMUNICAT DE PRESA ATENTIE LA INSELACIUNI IN TRANZACTIILE ONLINE Se apropie perioada cu cele mai mari reduceri din an, iar realizarea cumparaturilor online a devenit din ce in ce mai usoara, insa trebuie avuta in vedere… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sănătății a primit 332, 5 milioane de lei din Fondul de rezervă al Guvernului. Destinația banilor

Guvernul României a aprobat în ședința de miercuri suplimentarea bugetului Ministerului Sănătăţii cu suma de 332, 5 milioane de lei, din Fondul de rezervă bugetară la dispoziţia… [citeste mai departe]

PSD nu e de acord cu eliminarea scutirii de la impozit a angajaților din cercetare, IT și construcții

Vicepreședintele PSD, Sorin Grindeanu, a anunțat, miercuri, după discuțiile cu PNL pe capitolul economie al programului de guvernare, că social-democrații nu sunt de acord cu eliminarea facilităților… [citeste mai departe]

(Surse) Cine ar putea să fie consilierul lui Iohannis în afaceri europene:

Luminiţa Odobescu va deveni consilier al preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis, potrivit unor surse politice citate de AGERPRES. Miercuri, şeful statului a semnat decretele de rechemare a cinci ambasadori români, între care se numără şi Luminiţa Odobescu, şef… [citeste mai departe]

Reuniunea Partidului Comunist Chinez în presa internațională

A șasea sesiune plenară a celui de-al 19-lea Comitet Central al Partidului Comunist Chinez (CCPCC) este în plină desfășurare la Beijing, iar comunitatea internațională urmărește cu atenție desfășurarea evenimentului. Reuters scrie că această sesiune politică este considerată… [citeste mai departe]

Lockdown între 10 decembrie și 10 ianuarie - Soluția propusă de un doctor în imunologie

”Cu acest grad de ocupare în ATI, a trimite şcoala şi absolut tot ce se poate în online şi munca de la domiciliu sunt o obligaţie. Ceea ce fac astăzi guvernanţii prin neinstituirea stării de urgenţă la acest grad de… [citeste mai departe]

Temperatura motorului – tot ce trebuie să știe șoferii despre supraîncălzirea motorului

Nu toți șoferii care dețin un autoturism stăpânesc și cunoștințe în materie de mecanică auto. De aceea, apariția unor defecțiuni în special la nivelul blocului motor reprezintă un scenariu pe care nu și-l dorește… [citeste mai departe]

IGPR Infotrafic: Judetul Timis - trafic ingreunat pe Autostrada A1

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca pe Autostrada A1, pe sensul Nadlac spre Deva, la kilometrul 489, in zona localitatii Recas, judetul Timis, a avut loc o coliziune fata spate intre trei autovehicule, circulatia fiind restrictionata… [citeste mai departe]


Google loses EU court fight over $2.8bln antitrust fine

Publicat:
The EU’s ruled Wednesday that the was right in fining Google E2.42bln ($2.8 billion) for an antirust breach, according to Reuters. The bloc’s competition chief, sanctioned the world’s most popular internet search engine in 2017 for favouring its own price-comparison shopping service to give it an unfair advantage against […] The post Google loses EU court fight over $2.8bln antitrust fine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU Commission to be sole enforcer of tech rules, EU countries agree

12:45, 09.11.2021 - Representatives from EU countries have agreed that the European Commission will be the sole enforcer of new tech rules, with a limited role for national antitrust watchdogs instead of the wider powers sought for them, officials said on Monday, according to Reuters. EU ministers will formally ratify…

EU top court orders Poland to pay 1 million euros a day in rule of law row

15:05, 27.10.2021 - The European Union‘s top court announced on Wednesday it had ordered Poland to pay a penalty of 1 million euros per day for not suspending the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court, according to Reuters.  Poland has been embroiled in a long-running dispute with Brussels over judicial reforms it…

Republic of Moldova declares state of alert, seeks to buy gas from Romania and Ukraine

11:21, 14.10.2021 - The Republic of Moldova will introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector due to a supply shortage of natural gas and the absence of a new energy deal with Russia’s Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “The Republic of Moldova wants to negotiate…

EU outlines measures to combat the energy price spike

15:15, 13.10.2021 - The European Commission outlined measures on Wednesday for the EU to use to combat surging energy prices and said it would explore joint gas purchasing among countries as a way to cushion price spikes, according to Reuters.  Record-high electricity and gas prices this year have curtailed industrial…

EU restates Balkan membership guarantee but won’t say for when

18:40, 06.10.2021 - The European Union‘s 27 leaders promised future membership to their six Balkan neighbours on Wednesday, restating a pledge first made 18 years ago, but they brushed aside calls for a 2030 goal for fear of a backlash at home over migration, according to Reuters. After weeks of deliberation, EU leaders…

Soaring energy prices climb up EU’s political agenda

13:41, 06.10.2021 - The European Union said on Wednesday it would scrutinise its power market design and consider proposals to revamp EU regulation, as the bloc seeks to keep its plans to tackle climate change on track amid record-high energy costs, according to Reuters.  European electricity and gas prices have rocketed…

In European push, France to sell artillery guns to Czech Republic

13:40, 29.09.2021 - France is set to sell 52 Caesar artillery guns to the Czech Republic in a deal worth 257 million euros ($301 million) as Paris pushes for greater European defence autonomy, an Armed Forces Ministry official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Europe…

Google hits back at EU attack on its mobile money-making machine

12:25, 27.09.2021 - Google goes to court this week intent on reversing a record-breaking $5bln European Union fine and antitrust order that struck at the heart of the U.S. tech giant’s ability to make money, according to Bloomberg. At a five-day hearing at the EU’s General Court in Luxembourg, the company will tell judges…


