Germany, UK see no return to former energy ties with Russia

Publicat:
Germany, UK see no return to former energy ties with Russia

Even if Russia ended its war in Ukraine and there was regime change in Moscow, the trading relationship between Europe and its former top energy provider wouldn’t be restored, according to German and British officials, Bloomberg reports. “This is a relationship that has come to an end,” , Germany’s Ambassador to the UK, said […] The post Germany, UK see no return to former energy ties with Russia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


